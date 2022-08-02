ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee Ryan: Blue singer 'arrested for intimidating behaviour after being refused alcohol on flight'

By Jacob Stolworthy
 2 days ago

Blue star Lee Ryan has reportedly been arrested after allegedly getting “aggressive” and “intimidating” cabin crew on a flight.

The pop star was accused of delaying the British Airways plane, which was travelling from Glasgow to London on Sunday (21 July), for 20 minutes.

Passengers claimed to The Sun that Ryan, 39, “became aggressive with the air hostesses once it became clear he wouldn’t get given alcohol”.

The onlooker continued: “At one point he left his seat and started walking up and down the aisle despite being told to sit down – he even ran behind the cabin crew curtains. It was crazy behaviour.”

Another passenger described Ryan’s behaviour as “intimidating”.

Ryan’s behaviour was reportedly radioed over to police, who confirmed they arrested “a 39-year-old man” for “a public order offence”.

The Met Police said in a statement: “At around 1640hrs on Sunday, 31 July, officers met a flight that had arrived at London City Airport from Glasgow.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested for a public order offence. He was taken into custody at an East London police station and was released under investigation the following day.”

Ryan’s representative declined to comment.

The singer found fame with pop group Blue, whose songs include “All Rise”, “One Love” and “Guilty”.

