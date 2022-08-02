ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How to use Lenovo Duet Chromebook 3 with a monitor

By Andrew Myrick
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

Gone are the days when your Chromebook was limited in its functionality. Thanks to the various improvements that Google has been making to the external display support, such as supporting faster refresh rates, you can turn your 11-inch Chromebook Duet 3 into a proper workstation.

How to use Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 with a monitor?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izQn2_0h1ak4ep00

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

While the original Chromebook Duet is still touted as one of the best cheap Chromebooks, the lone USB-C port can be a source of frustration. Thankfully, this was rectified with the Chromebook Duet 3 , where you'll now find a USB-C port on either side of the device. So you can plug in one of the best USB-C hubs or docking stations on one side while plugging in your charger on the other.

Something to keep in mind about the Duet 3 is that it uses USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports while supporting up to two external monitors at resolutions up to 3840x2160 (4K UHD). Chances are you won't be using 5K monitors with the Duet 3, but you won't be able to connect more than two 4K monitors simultaneously.

With that in mind, all you'll need to get up and running is a compatible USB-C to HDMI cable and plug it right into one of the Chromebook Duet 3's ports. If you're using a docking station or USB-C hub, you'll likely be able to use a traditional HDMI cable instead. but it will all depend on what ports are at your disposal from the hub or docking station.

Adjust the display settings

ChromeOS is pretty great at recognizing the "default" settings whenever you connect a Chromebook to a monitor. But as we touched on previously, you have the option to go through and customize the different display settings.

1. Open the Settings app on your Duet 3.
2. Click Device in the sidebar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qS7A6_0h1ak4ep00

(Image credit: Android Central)

3. Tap Displays .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAPqh_0h1ak4ep00

(Image credit: Android Central)

Here, you're presented with a few more options compared to when you're using the Duet 3 without an external monitor.

The Arrangement section allows you to ensure your Duet 3 is placed correctly compared to the external monitor. Setting the Duet 3 as a "secondary" monitor helps you drag apps to another screen without any confusion.

Moving further below, you'll see two tabs: one for your built-in display and another for the external monitor. When selecting an external monitor, here are the different display settings you can change:

  • Screen: Extended display or Primary display
  • Display size: Make items on your screen smaller or larger
  • Resolution: Determines sharpness of text and images
  • Refresh Rate: Determines the frequency that the screen updates
  • Overscan: Adjust the boundaries of your desktop within the display
  • Night Light: Make it easier to look at your screen or read in dim light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWzGS_0h1ak4ep00

(Image credit: Android Central)

The options for each of these sections are dependent upon the monitor that you have plugged into the Duet 3. For example, you won't see a 4K resolution option available if your monitor is limited to 1080p. One setting you might want to change is the refresh rate, depending on whether your monitor supports faster refresh rates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLmpK_0h1ak4ep00

(Image credit: Android Central)

By default, ChromeOS and your Duet 3 use a 60Hz refresh rate, but if your monitor supports it, a faster refresh rate results in a smoother user experience overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jGWiR_0h1ak4ep00

(Image credit: Android Central)

It's worth noting that changing the resolution or refresh rate will put more pressure on your Duet 3's processor. And while the Duet 3 can be used with an external monitor, you might run into random crashes depending on your actions. So if this happens to you, just close your apps or windows and dial down the settings a bit.

Mirror or extend display

What if you want to use your Chromebook Duet 3 in a "docked" mode with the screen turned off? Well, you can do that too, but you'll need to make sure that ChromeOS is set to mirror the Duet 3's screen on the external monitor.

1. Open the Settings app on your Chromebook.
2. Click Device in the sidebar.

(Image credit: Android Central)

3. Tap Displays .

(Image credit: Android Central)

4. Under the Arrangement section, tap the checkbox next to Mirror Built-in display .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XabdX_0h1ak4ep00

(Image credit: Android Central)

When the checkbox is ticked, whatever you see on your Duet 3's screen will appear on the connected monitor. And if you want to go back to a dual-monitor setup, you can just have to follow the steps above again and untick the checkbox.

Pairing your Duet 3 with a monitor is game-changing

As part of our Chromebook Duet 3 review, we were able to plug it into a 27-inch QHD monitor, and found a much more enjoyable productivity experience. While the 11-inch 2K display is excellent, it doesn't take long before you start feeling too cramped if you're trying to multitask or want to use multiple windows and apps simultaneously. While the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 might not be the most powerful chip on the market, it's definitely capable of handling external monitors without skipping a beat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1Det_0h1ak4ep00

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

King of the couch

The Chromebook Duet 3 might be a bit larger than its predecessor, but it still makes for an enjoyable experience whether you want to get work done, or sit back and relax on the couch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8qx4_0h1ak4ep00

LG 24UD58-B 4K UHD

Starter 4K

There are plenty of monitors out there to pick from, but if you're looking for a good starter monitor to pair with your Chromebook, the LG 24UD58-B doesn't disappoint. It offers a 4K UHD resolution, is compatible with VESA mounts, and has built-in software for window management.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDCEW_0h1ak4ep00

Hyper HyperDrive USB-C Hub 5-in-1

Throw it in your bag

The USB-C Hub from HyperDrive is a fantastic companion for the Chromebook Duet 3. It features two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Ethernet, and another USB-C port. It's also one of the few hubs to be certified by Google's "Works with Chromebook" program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDDcm_0h1ak4ep00

Baseus 16-in-1 USB-C Dock

Desktop docking station

USB-C Hubs can come in handy, but if you want a more permanent solution, the Baseus USB-C dock is the way to go. It features a total of 16 ports with multiple HDMI and DisplayPort options, along with sporting built-in microSD and SD card readers.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is over $1,200 off today

If you’re in search of a professional computer with the capacity to go anywhere with you, look no further than the Dell Latitude 5520. And if you’re in search of one of the best laptop deals, look no further than this deal on the Latitude 5520, which discounts this powerhouse laptop down to just $1,709 when you purchase directly from Dell. That’s a massive savings of more than $1,200, as its regular price clears the $2,900 mark. Free next-day delivery is included with your purchase, making this one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell’s best business laptop is ridiculously cheap today

There are a lot of great Dell laptop deals going on right now, but if you want a good business laptop at a budget price, the Vostro 5620 is an excellent option. Not only is it specced out well, but Dell has also discounted it to $899 from $1,570, a whopping $671, so it’s well worth considering if you want a great productivity and business laptop.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is today

With Lenovo’s recent explosion into the laptop sphere, there are a lot of great Chromebook deals you can find on its site. For example, this Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a great deal if you need something portable but powerful, and this deal from Lenovo discounting it down to $249 from $599 — a whopping $350 off — makes it a great deal overall.
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Lenovo Duet Chromebook 3#Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3
Digital Trends

Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200

Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
COMPUTERS
Billboard

Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Global HTTP Proxy Setting

I don't know much about this setting, but I'm working with an MDM (Mobile Device Management) system to enroll and manage devices for our organization. One of the settings the MDM provides is a Global HTTP Proxy setting that can be applied to enrolled devices. The proxy we are using is an internet security and content filter and we want the devices to use this proxy for all traffic, which the proxy setting is supposed to provide. The problem I'm having is that some Android devices simply ignore this setting and therefore are bypassing the proxy. I'm able to get some Android devices to work by setting the configuration to manual rather than automatic, which prompts the user for the proxy username and password. This is less than ideal, but at least works to a degree. Samsung devices have been the most workable and Motorola and Google devices the most problematic. Does anyone know if there is a way to make this work on all Android devices? I would be very grateful for any input on this.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Intel is working on a new type of processor you've never heard of

Intel has let slip information about a new type of processor soon to make its way into the company’s portfolio: the versatile processing unit, or VPU. Although no formal announcement has been made, written materials published by Intel alongside a new Linux driver confirmed the existence of the processor, which is designed to accelerate AI inference workloads.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Android Central

Best Google Pixel 6a cases 2022

The Pixel 6a is fresh out the oven, and it's the perfect time to grab one of the best cases for it. There is already a fine collection of colorful and durable covers out there, and these are the best.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

LG TVs get new webOS Home Screen and more

LG has announced that it is adding a range of new features to its LG TVs and its webOS UI, this includes a new Life’s Good Hub, deeper mobile integration, and more. The LG TVs now come with a new webOS Home Screen which is designed to make it easier to navigate all of the content on offer.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy