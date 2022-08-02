ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Era of Student Safety: Closing Loopholes

By Addie Angelov
Indiana Capital Chronicle
 2 days ago
Lead contamination and educator misconduct are student safety concerns that shouldn't be ignored. (Getty Images)

When most of us think of school safety, we are flooded with images of school shootings and metal detectors. Typically, we think of school as a safe space and any safety issues that may exist will come from external threats. The reality is there are less sensationalized threats that schools must navigate. Recent policy changes on lead contamination and educator misconduct have been enacted as an attempt to mitigate some of these threats, but loopholes in each need to be addressed to ensure student safety as schools begins this fall.

The lead contamination loophole

The issue of lead contamination in water was thrust into the national conversation during the Flint Michigan water crisis According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Lead exposure can affect nearly every system in the body and is associated with numerous behavioral and learning problems (e.g. reduced IQ, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, juvenile delinquency, and criminal behavior). Research indicates that even low levels of lead in a child’s blood can affect IQ, the ability to pay attention, and academic achievement. In 2019, the Marion County Public Health Department conducted a survey of the lead levels in schools. It found both toxic and dangerous levels of lead in the water of some Marion County schools. According to Patrick McAlister, director of Indianapolis’ Office of Education Innovation, “We know elevated blood lead levels have long-lasting, negative impact on student learning.”

The Indiana Finance Authority and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have developed a lead sampling program to help schools assess if there is a presence of lead in drinking water within their buildings. This program is funded in part by the U.S. EPA’s Lead Testing in School and Child Care Program Drinking Water Gran t . Of the schools participating in Phase II of the program, 46% were found to have water with lead levels so high that they needed mitigation to be safe.

In July Indiana adopted an emergency order to lower the threshold for what constitutes an elevated level of lead contamination of in a child’s blood stream . This move gets Indiana in line with federally acceptable levels outlined by the CDC.

By lowering the lead threshold, the Indiana Department of Health is trying to ensure that Indiana children are safer, but schools need to choose to engage with this process. There are currently no reporting requirements for schools to test their water for lead or notify the agency if they are found to have levels above the state threshold.

The educator misconduct loophole

In March, Gov. Eric Holcomb enacted Senate Bill 115 to ensure that educators engaging in misconduct are not given access to Indiana students. The spirit and intent of the law is to ensure that schools are preforming more comprehensive and robust background checks on staff before and during their employment.

According to the 2020 Child Maltreatment Report prepared by the Children’s Bureau for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services , Indiana is home to more than 18,000 perpetrators of child maltreatment, or abuse or neglect. These findings are based on what the Indiana Department of Child Services considers a “substantiated” case.

Unfortunately, the bill signed into law uses the legal definition of “conviction”. While this seems like a minor difference in language it’s actually a big difference between two systems, specifically around the burden of proof. While DCS works from an understanding of the preponderance of evidence or 51% certainty for a “substantiated” finding, criminal courts require a much higher standard on the burden of proof, beyond a reasonable doubt for a “conviction.”  This means an Indiana educator can have a “substantiated” case by DCS but be found not guilty of charges.

This loophole allows the educator to evade the new law for reporting a “conviction.” The DCS process is intended to protect Indiana students from educators who may walk thru this loophole into their classroom.

According to a recent investigation , this is just one of the gaps that child advocacy groups are concerned about. Additionally, the current procedures for DCS reporting requirements for educators solely focus on educators with substantiated cases in their role as an educator, but no requirements if the educator has a substantiated case outside of this role. Hence if an Indiana educator has a substantiated child abuse or neglect case outside of school, there is currently no requirement to notify the Indiana Department of Education or report it to their school employer.

While violent school threats are an important topic, the safety concerns around internal threats like lead contamination and educator misconduct are far more pervasive. It’s important that schools consider these loopholes in the legislative and regulatory processes as they create their own internal policies specific to facilities and teacher misconduct reporting. Hopefully our upcoming general assembly will be able to close these loopholes to ensure the safety of Indiana students moving forward.

The post A New Era of Student Safety: Closing Loopholes appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle .

Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves

With an abortion ban almost certain following the Senate passage of a bill on Saturday, some Hoosiers are turning to long-term contraceptives, like IUDs, while others consider a more permanent option: sterilization. Katie McHugh, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortion provider in Indianapolis, said she has heard more people talking about seeking the procedure since the U.S. […] The post Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
States post yellow alerts to try to nab hit-and-run drivers

Debbie Geneau was on her way to the bank in Bakersfield, California, one afternoon in July 2020, when three cars headed in the opposite direction crashed. One hit the divider and went airborne, landing on top of Geneau’s Dodge Charger, killing the 65-year-old office manager. The driver responsible for the chain-reaction crash fled the scene. […] The post States post yellow alerts to try to nab hit-and-run drivers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
