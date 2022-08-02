Amrita Patel to lead Wells Fargo Equipment Finance

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022--

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced Amrita Patel will lead Wells Fargo Equipment Finance (WFEF), which offers specialized financing for purchase, acquisition or leasing of assets pertaining to equipment, transportation and rental fleets, as well as comprehensive vendor and dealer programs. Patel will report to Mary Katherine DuBose, head of the bank’s secured lending and leasing businesses within Wells Fargo Commercial Banking.

Amrita Patel, Head of Wells Fargo Equipment Finance (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Bill Mayer, who led WFEF since 2015, has announced his retirement after 34 years in financial services.

“Amrita’s experience, previous leadership roles and strong history of achieving outstanding results that brought value to both our business and our clients will serve her well as the head of WFEF,” said DuBose. “I am excited to welcome Amrita to a great group of leaders who are implementing innovative and creative financial solutions in today’s ever-changing economy.”

Previously, Patel was head of Process Transformation for Wells Fargo Commercial Capital where she drove change across its business lines through improved documentation, processes and controls to help transition the organization to a more innovative, sustainable-growth business model. Her efforts delivered greater efficiency and consistency, a better client experience, and enhanced risk management through continuous process improvement. Prior, Patel was national sales manager for the Commercial Vehicle Group, a division within Equipment Finance. Before joining Wells Fargo in 2018, Patel held numerous leadership positions over 18 years at GE Capital through various acquisitions, divestitures, and enterprise initiatives across the U.S. and internationally.

Patel, a Six Sigma black belt, holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Florida – Warrington College of Business with a concentration in information systems and operations management.

