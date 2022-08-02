AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022--

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has been named a principal partner in VMware’s Certified Application Modernization listing. This recognition marks the first year SoftServe has been named a high-valued partner for innovative services in the Cloud Native field from VMWare, further deepening cooperation between the companies throughout Europe.

SoftServe Achieves Master Services Competency in Cloud Native Field with VMware™

“These achievements are significant milestones for us, and they reinforce recognition of our continued commitment to learning and developing with our partners and customers,” said Volodymyr Semenyshyn, SoftServe’s EMEA president. “We are honored to be recognized by VMware as a high-valued partner and trusted advisor in Application Modernization for our customers through cutting-edge solutions and services.”

This is the second master services competency (MSC) in the Cloud designation for SoftServe. The company’s first MSC is for its capabilities in VMware Cloud on AWS. Leveraging both achievements, the company deploys modern application technologies to help clients maximize and run applications across private and public cloud environments without limits.

SoftServe is a principal partner, the highest tier of partnership through VMware. SoftServe boasts more than 20 VMware-certified architects who utilize their experience and strategic skills to create innovative roadmaps and bolster infrastructures for our clients across key industries.

SoftServe’s reputation as a trusted adviser in delivering cloud transformation combined with VMware Cloud solutions solves today’s most pressing technology challenges. Through collaborating, the cloud migration journey is simplified and clients save time and reduce operating costs as they build and deploy modern apps and APIs.

