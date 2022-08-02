6 Reasons Why Twin Falls is Going to Hell Soon

Read on kezj.com
Southern Idaho’s Best Swimming Hole Where Swimming Isn’t Allowed
Southern Idaho has so many incredible spots to spend an afternoon cooling off in remote, picturesque surroundings. One of my favorite places to hang out I visited multiple times before I was informed that the park's most beautiful attraction is actually off-limits to the general public for safety concerns. I...
The Hagerman, Idaho Ranch That Could be Yours for $21 Million
You may know of this place. Billingsley Creek Ranch in Hagerman is one of several private hunting reserves in southern Idaho. It has spectacular views and multiple buildings. Guest cottages and cabins for staff. It’s owned by a pair of brothers from Florida and it could be yours. The...
7 Events the First Weekend of August in and Around Twin Falls
It is officially August and school starts in a couple of weeks for many of the kids in the area. There are only a couple of weekends left before summer is over, the weather begins getting cooler, and fall sports begin dominating weekends. With summer coming to a close, it also means that fair season is upon us, and there are many to attend week after week. The days of triple digits look to be ending, making it more enjoyable to go outside and enjoy the events and activities taking place in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the events taking place the first weekend of August in and near Twin Falls.
7 Sure Signs You Are Getting Old in Idaho
Growing up, many of us feel like we are untouchable. We can run decently fast, jump, we think we know everything, and we can eat without getting fat somehow. As you grow out of your teenage years and into your twenties, you continue to think you are untouchable as you become an adult and continue to eat and drink without gaining weight, be in decent shape, and stay up all night with ease. Life eventually goes on and catches up with you and you begin putting on weight, falling asleep during movies and shows, and even having mini versions of yourself running around the house. It isn't an exact science when it happens, but it is inevitable. You will get old and you will feel it and know it. There are a few signs that your prime has passed you by and you are beginning to decline and start feeling old. Here are a few signs you may be getting there or already there.
Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site
(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
Three 80s Twin Falls Summer Hangouts that Nobody Remembers
I’m looking for some help from some of my Gen Xers who might remember some of the places we use to hang out at in Twin Falls during summer break. I was talking to a handful of friends the other night and we got into a friendly debate about everything from the locations of these hangouts, to whether or not they even existed. So please, feel free to comment and back me up or correct me if I’m wrong.
Boundless Star Gazing & Stellar Kayaking 80 Mi From Twin Falls
When it comes to camping and kayaking, I don't like visiting the same spots over and over again all summer long. One park that's about a 90-minute drive west of Twin Falls has everything I look for in a weekend away. If it's kayaking, hiking, and a big, open sky...
Beware Moose in the South Hills as Population Seems to be Rising
Seeing wild animals is almost always a thrill. Many around here enjoy hunting certain ones, but for others, it is fun to see an animal you don't normally see or expect to see come across your sight. While deer are common, seeing one is always a joy, and many stop to look at them when they see one. Living in Idaho, there are many wild animals to see, such as deer, mountain lions, bears, wolves, and moose. Some of these animals you hope to never cross in the wild, but hopefully, if you do, you are at a safe distance. If you are somebody that likes to camp, hike, or go look for animals in the South Hills, south of Twin Falls, be cautious as a certain animal seems to be heavily populated and unafraid of people.
Praise The Lord: End Of Week Cooldown Expected For Twin Falls ID
Following several straight days of temperatures pushing or slightly exceeding the century mark in southern Idaho, a brief respite appears on its way for those living in the Magic Valley. By the end of the week, a nearly 15-degree cool-off is expected to bring relief to Twin Falls. It's been...
9 Restaurants In Twin Falls That Opened In 2022 And Making Waves
2022 has been a decent year for restaurants opening in Twin Falls. We found some restaurants that opened this year and have been making some waves. I haven't tried all of them yet but they are definitely on my list. Nara Ramen And Sushi. The new ramen and sushi place...
10 Things Twin Falls Kids Today Will Never Get To Experience
There are so many things that happened in our childhood that kids today will not get the chance to experience. Technology is absolutely amazing, but there are just some things that kids today will never get to experience because we live in a different world. Running For Commercials. After school...
eastidahonews.com
Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
August Area Happenings To Help With Twin Falls Halloween Planning
August is the pre-Halloween season for many Idaho fanatics of the masked celebration. My Twin Falls neighbors go big every year in the decorations department, and right now there are some exciting things on the horizon that can aid with planning. We are roughly 12 weeks away from Halloween, and...
6 Best Places to Kayak that are 30 Minutes or Less from Twin Falls
With many of us having such busy schedules and there being so much going on every weekend, it often can be hard to find time to do what we want to do. Many in the area like camping, fishing, hunting, and kayaking. It can be hard to find the free time to get away to do these activities, and sometimes you have to find a way to fit one of them into your schedule. If you enjoy kayaking, you are in the right state, as there are some beautiful locations. Unfortunately, some of the best locations are a good drive away, and when you want to escape for only a few hours, where do you go? For a quick getaway to enjoy an afternoon kayaking, here are some of the best locations nearby you may or may not know about.
Twin Falls Perfect Date Night, Mini Golf, Beer, And More At Sip N Putt
Sip N Putt returns to Putters Mini Golf on August 16th and it is something you don't want to miss. This is a fun adult night out. It is one of the coolest events whenever they put them on. Sip N Putt Twin Falls. On Tuesday, August 16th at Putters...
Share A Hot Dog And Get To Know Law Enforcement At Twin Falls Park
National Night Out is tonight, Tuesday, August 2nd, in Downtown Twin Falls at the Twin Falls City Park. This is a great opportunity for you to get to know local law enforcement officers, including the K9s, and share a hot dog with them. National Night Out At Twin Falls City...
kmvt
Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Saturday afternoon, a troubling trend at one of Southern Idaho’s recreation destinations continued. “If you look at the last 3 years, every year we’ve had a drowning down here at Centennial Park and all of those issues have involved Pillar Falls,” said Sgt, Ken Mencl of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.
Small skull found southwest of Burley likely from a pioneer child, officials say
BURLEY — A small skull found at a gravel pit south of town may be that of a pioneer child. Cassia County Coroner Craig Rinehart said the skull was found March 21 at a gravel pit at 1200 S. 900 W. by dairy workers at a gravel pit that has been open about two years. “It was muddy and the worker was excavating gravel for the roads. When he lifted...
890kdxu.com
Arizona Man Held In Washington County On Idaho Murder Charge
St. George, UT) -- An Arizona man is being held in the Washington County Jail waiting to be extradited to Idaho for a murder charge. Klee Morrison of Littlefield, Arizona was set to be released after being arrested for a federal parole violation, but authorities kept him locked up after learning of the murder of 41-year-old Julio Lopez in Heyburn, Idaho. Lopez was killed January 2nd and Idaho officials accuse Morrison and brother Kalob Morrison of the murder.
Popular Protein And More Sold In Twin Falls Costco Being Voluntarily Recalled
If you get certain protein shakes, oat milk, and more potentially sold from Costco in Twin Falls, make sure you check the UPC Codes for possible contamination. Lyons Magnus is recalling 53 different nutritional and beverage products. It is important to note that we are not sure where these have...
