More oversight with Berkeley County’s accommodations tax money

Read on www.postandcourier.com
Related
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - Nostalgic Enterprises, LLC(PC)
Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Nostalgic Enterprises, LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and on premises consumption of beer, wine, and liquor at 8510 Rivers Ave Suites HIJ, North Charleston, SC 29406. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than August 21, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2015578.
The Post and Courier
Charleston proposed rental policy aims to crack down on absentee landlords
Charleston has a new plan to crack down on college party houses, but some are unsure whether it will have unintended ripple effects for both landlords and renters. The goal of the policy headed to City Council is for Charleston to be able to respond more easily when neighbors have concerns about nearby renters who repeatedly throw parties, leave bulk trash out and otherwise contribute to quality-of-life issues in the surrounding community.
live5news.com
Charleston to propose $15 minimum wage for all city employees
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will consider implementing a $15 per hour minimum wage for all city employees that will not require a tax increase. The idea was proposed during Wednesday’s meeting of the city’s Human Resources Committee. If approved, it would apply to all city employees, from those who work in city hall to the people who pick up trash as well as first responders.
The Post and Courier
Meeting Notices - BZA August 1
CHARLESTON COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS PUBLIC HEARING The following decisions were made by the Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) on Monday, August 1, 2022: CASE# BZA-05-21-00497 Special Exception application (Case # BZA-05-21-00497) for the sale of alcoholic beverages onsite (beer, wine, and liquor) in a restaurant in the St. Andrews Area Overlay (Community Commercial, CC) Zoning District was approved with conditions on July 12, 2021. The applicant requests an amendment to condition # 3 (hours of operation 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.) to change the hours of operation to 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on property located at 652 St. Andrews Boulevard - St. Andrews Area (TMS # 418-15-00-032). THE REQUEST TO RECONSIDER A CONDITION WILL BE HEARD AT THE SEPTEMBER PUBLIC HEARING CASE# BZA-06-22-00590 Special Exception request for a proposed Affordable Attached Dwelling Unit development in the Ashley River Road Corridor Overlay (Low Density Residential [R-4]) Zoning District on property located at 1819 Wallace Lane - St. Andrews Area (TMS # 351-02-00-021). DENIED CASE# BZA-06-22-00591 Special Exception request to establish a Short-Term Rental Property, Extended Home Rental (EHR) in the Low Density Residential (R-4) Zoning District on property located at 2061 Medway Road - James Island (TMS # 343-03-00-095). APPROVED WITH CONDITIONS CASE# BZA-06-22-00592 Special Exception request to establish a Short-Term Rental Property, Extended Home Rental (EHR) in the Low Density Residential (R-4) Zoning District on property located at 554 Fleming Road - James Island (TMS # 340-03-00-021). APPROVED WITH CONDITIONS Case# BZA-06-22-00593 Variance request to locate a detached accessory structure (swimming pool) to the side of the principal structure on property located at 656 Stoneboro Court - James Island (TMS # 343-15-00-106). DENIED AD# 2015855.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie temporarily limiting duties to focus on health
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie on Thursday announced that he will be stepping back from some duties amid an ongoing medical condition. The mayor did not specify what the condition is, but said that it is not life-threatening, nor is it COVID-related. He will have to wear a heart monitor […]
DHEC approves water permit for new Publix in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has approved a water permit for a new Publix grocery store. It comes just one day after our report on a delayed opening for the Publix located at the new Moncks Corner Marketplace. Following that story, DHEC reached out to […]
live5news.com
Summerville backtracks on plan for paid parking at city garage
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville town leaders have decided to keep parking at the city parking garage free, at least for now. Many residents spoke out against a plan to change the free garage into a pay-to-park facility when they learned town leaders were considering that option. “We were really...
Back-to-School events happening in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s time for students to head back into the classroom! Students, parents, and schools are preparing as several back-to-school events are happening ahead of the new school year. Here’s a list of local back-to-school happenings, by county: Charleston County Pack the Back Back to School Drive Elite Tax Group and the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neighbors in Clements Ferry subdivision say water bills have spiked
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One Charleston resident says she noticed a significant change in her water bill during June and July. Joye Hanna, who lives off Clements Ferry Road, says her and her neighbor’s June and July water bills doubled and in some cases tripled compared to months before. Hanna believes nearby construction is to […]
live5news.com
Charleston leaders to discuss new, master-planned community near Wando Area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new master- planned community in the Wando Area is moving forward with their plans to expand down Clements Ferry Road. This morning Charleston’s Technical Review Committee will discuss their plans for expansion. They will be discussing the Point Hope Community’s pre-application, which, the city...
The Post and Courier
Mayor: Georgetown will uphold zoning appeals board ruling on Liberty Steel
GEORGETOWN — The city of Georgetown will uphold a June decision by the city Board of Zoning Appeals that allowed Liberty Steel's mill to stay open, Mayor Carol Jayroe confirmed on Aug. 3. A 30-day period in which the city could appeal the decision to circuit court began in...
live5news.com
Dominion Energy set to cut state tree identified as hazardous
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - One Hanahan resident is doing all he can to save his Palmetto tree after receiving a notice from Dominion Energy that it’s been scheduled to be cut down. Jay Mullis says after returning home recently he found his tree marked with an “X” and a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg County School District expects little impact from merger on bus routes
Williamsburg County School District expects little negative impact on the travel time to and from school for students from the Greeleyville area as high school aged kids are transferred to Kingstree. Brian McKnight, the director of student services for Williamsburg County School District, said that he anticipates that some high...
live5news.com
Working Wednesdays: OL Thompson hiring truck drivers and general laborers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Working Wednesdays is giving you the chance to apply for jobs in the construction and trucking industries. Hiring managers and supervisors with OL Thompson Construction Co., Inc., and Thompson Trucking Co., Inc. will appear on Working Wednesdays to talk about training and upcoming projects. Current openings...
The Post and Courier
Estate Treasures Discovers a Mt. Ple
Estate Treasures Discovers a Mt. Pleasant Hidden Gem 1617 Nantahala Blvd. Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 Thurs. Aug. 4th 9-1pm Fri. Aug. 5th 9-1pm Sat. Aug. 6th 9-1pm "Come find your treasure." For photos:https://estatesales.org/estate-sales/sc/mount-pleasant/ 29464/estate-treasures- discovers-a-mt-2076053.
crbjbizwire.com
Dominion Energy’s Commitment to Diversity, Sustainability Connects With New Generation of Interns in South Carolina
CAYCE, S.C. – As Dominion Energy transforms into the leading clean energy company in the nation, a new generation of interns is attracted to the company’s increasingly diverse workforce, culture of excellence and commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Madison Locklear, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering at...
walterborolive.com
Berkeley County horse becomes third reported to have EIA this year
Clemson University’s Livestock Poultry Health department has reported that a Quarter Horse in Berkeley County has been euthanized due to equine infectious anemia (EIA). This brings the total number of cases reported in South Carolina for 2022 to three. Options for how to proceed regarding two other EIA positive horses in Barnwell County are also being discussed with Livestock Poultry Health.
What is holding up the new Publix shopping center in Moncks Corner?
UPDATE: After our report on Wednesday, DHEC reached out to News 2 letting us know they have approved the water permit, so the store can begin the process of opening. DETAILS HERE. — MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – People living in Moncks Corner have been long awaiting the opening of a new Publix shopping center. […]
abcnews4.com
Trident Technical College offering programs tuition-free to eligible SC residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Technical College is offering its programs of study to eligible South Carolina residents for free. The free tuition applies to the 2022-2023 academic year thanks to additional funding from the state. The college had previously offered a select number of career training programs without...
live5news.com
Mount Pleasant to discuss new noise limits after pilot program
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - For 90-days, Mount Pleasant has been testing a town-wide 55-decibel limit as part of its noise ordinance pilot program. The purpose of the program was to collect data on excessive noise and to come up with a solution that makes sense for both residents and businesses.
Comments / 0