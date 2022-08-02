More oversight with Berkeley County’s accommodations tax money

CHARLESTON COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS PUBLIC HEARING The following decisions were made by the Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) on Monday, August 1, 2022: CASE# BZA-05-21-00497 Special Exception application (Case # BZA-05-21-00497) for the sale of alcoholic beverages onsite (beer, wine, and liquor) in a restaurant in the St. Andrews Area Overlay (Community Commercial, CC) Zoning District was approved with conditions on July 12, 2021. The applicant requests an amendment to condition # 3 (hours of operation 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.) to change the hours of operation to 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on property located at 652 St. Andrews Boulevard - St. Andrews Area (TMS # 418-15-00-032). THE REQUEST TO RECONSIDER A CONDITION WILL BE HEARD AT THE SEPTEMBER PUBLIC HEARING CASE# BZA-06-22-00590 Special Exception request for a proposed Affordable Attached Dwelling Unit development in the Ashley River Road Corridor Overlay (Low Density Residential [R-4]) Zoning District on property located at 1819 Wallace Lane - St. Andrews Area (TMS # 351-02-00-021). DENIED CASE# BZA-06-22-00591 Special Exception request to establish a Short-Term Rental Property, Extended Home Rental (EHR) in the Low Density Residential (R-4) Zoning District on property located at 2061 Medway Road - James Island (TMS # 343-03-00-095). APPROVED WITH CONDITIONS CASE# BZA-06-22-00592 Special Exception request to establish a Short-Term Rental Property, Extended Home Rental (EHR) in the Low Density Residential (R-4) Zoning District on property located at 554 Fleming Road - James Island (TMS # 340-03-00-021). APPROVED WITH CONDITIONS Case# BZA-06-22-00593 Variance request to locate a detached accessory structure (swimming pool) to the side of the principal structure on property located at 656 Stoneboro Court - James Island (TMS # 343-15-00-106). DENIED AD# 2015855.

