Berkeley County, SC

More oversight with Berkeley County’s accommodations tax money

By Matt Bise mbise@berkeleyind.com
The Post and Courier
 2 days ago
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - Nostalgic Enterprises, LLC(PC)

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Nostalgic Enterprises, LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and on premises consumption of beer, wine, and liquor at 8510 Rivers Ave Suites HIJ, North Charleston, SC 29406. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than August 21, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2015578.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston proposed rental policy aims to crack down on absentee landlords

Charleston has a new plan to crack down on college party houses, but some are unsure whether it will have unintended ripple effects for both landlords and renters. The goal of the policy headed to City Council is for Charleston to be able to respond more easily when neighbors have concerns about nearby renters who repeatedly throw parties, leave bulk trash out and otherwise contribute to quality-of-life issues in the surrounding community.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston to propose $15 minimum wage for all city employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will consider implementing a $15 per hour minimum wage for all city employees that will not require a tax increase. The idea was proposed during Wednesday’s meeting of the city’s Human Resources Committee. If approved, it would apply to all city employees, from those who work in city hall to the people who pick up trash as well as first responders.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - BZA August 1

CHARLESTON COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS PUBLIC HEARING The following decisions were made by the Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) on Monday, August 1, 2022: CASE# BZA-05-21-00497 Special Exception application (Case # BZA-05-21-00497) for the sale of alcoholic beverages onsite (beer, wine, and liquor) in a restaurant in the St. Andrews Area Overlay (Community Commercial, CC) Zoning District was approved with conditions on July 12, 2021. The applicant requests an amendment to condition # 3 (hours of operation 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.) to change the hours of operation to 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on property located at 652 St. Andrews Boulevard - St. Andrews Area (TMS # 418-15-00-032). THE REQUEST TO RECONSIDER A CONDITION WILL BE HEARD AT THE SEPTEMBER PUBLIC HEARING CASE# BZA-06-22-00590 Special Exception request for a proposed Affordable Attached Dwelling Unit development in the Ashley River Road Corridor Overlay (Low Density Residential [R-4]) Zoning District on property located at 1819 Wallace Lane - St. Andrews Area (TMS # 351-02-00-021). DENIED CASE# BZA-06-22-00591 Special Exception request to establish a Short-Term Rental Property, Extended Home Rental (EHR) in the Low Density Residential (R-4) Zoning District on property located at 2061 Medway Road - James Island (TMS # 343-03-00-095). APPROVED WITH CONDITIONS CASE# BZA-06-22-00592 Special Exception request to establish a Short-Term Rental Property, Extended Home Rental (EHR) in the Low Density Residential (R-4) Zoning District on property located at 554 Fleming Road - James Island (TMS # 340-03-00-021). APPROVED WITH CONDITIONS Case# BZA-06-22-00593 Variance request to locate a detached accessory structure (swimming pool) to the side of the principal structure on property located at 656 Stoneboro Court - James Island (TMS # 343-15-00-106). DENIED AD# 2015855.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Government
live5news.com

Summerville backtracks on plan for paid parking at city garage

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville town leaders have decided to keep parking at the city parking garage free, at least for now. Many residents spoke out against a plan to change the free garage into a pay-to-park facility when they learned town leaders were considering that option. “We were really...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Back-to-School events happening in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s time for students to head back into the classroom! Students, parents, and schools are preparing as several back-to-school events are happening ahead of the new school year. Here’s a list of local back-to-school happenings, by county: Charleston County Pack the Back Back to School Drive Elite Tax Group and the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston leaders to discuss new, master-planned community near Wando Area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new master- planned community in the Wando Area is moving forward with their plans to expand down Clements Ferry Road. This morning Charleston’s Technical Review Committee will discuss their plans for expansion. They will be discussing the Point Hope Community’s pre-application, which, the city...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dominion Energy set to cut state tree identified as hazardous

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - One Hanahan resident is doing all he can to save his Palmetto tree after receiving a notice from Dominion Energy that it’s been scheduled to be cut down. Jay Mullis says after returning home recently he found his tree marked with an “X” and a...
HANAHAN, SC
live5news.com

Working Wednesdays: OL Thompson hiring truck drivers and general laborers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Working Wednesdays is giving you the chance to apply for jobs in the construction and trucking industries. Hiring managers and supervisors with OL Thompson Construction Co., Inc., and Thompson Trucking Co., Inc. will appear on Working Wednesdays to talk about training and upcoming projects. Current openings...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Estate Treasures Discovers a Mt. Ple

Estate Treasures Discovers a Mt. Pleasant Hidden Gem 1617 Nantahala Blvd. Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 Thurs. Aug. 4th 9-1pm Fri. Aug. 5th 9-1pm Sat. Aug. 6th 9-1pm "Come find your treasure." For photos:https://estatesales.org/estate-sales/sc/mount-pleasant/ 29464/estate-treasures- discovers-a-mt-2076053.
crbjbizwire.com

Dominion Energy’s Commitment to Diversity, Sustainability Connects With New Generation of Interns in South Carolina

CAYCE, S.C. – As Dominion Energy transforms into the leading clean energy company in the nation, a new generation of interns is attracted to the company’s increasingly diverse workforce, culture of excellence and commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Madison Locklear, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering at...
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Berkeley County horse becomes third reported to have EIA this year

Clemson University’s Livestock Poultry Health department has reported that a Quarter Horse in Berkeley County has been euthanized due to equine infectious anemia (EIA). This brings the total number of cases reported in South Carolina for 2022 to three. Options for how to proceed regarding two other EIA positive horses in Barnwell County are also being discussed with Livestock Poultry Health.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Mount Pleasant to discuss new noise limits after pilot program

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - For 90-days, Mount Pleasant has been testing a town-wide 55-decibel limit as part of its noise ordinance pilot program. The purpose of the program was to collect data on excessive noise and to come up with a solution that makes sense for both residents and businesses.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

