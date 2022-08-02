'Pattern change': Great white shark populations grow as Monterey Bay waters warm

A pod of orca whales have been captured attacking and killing a great white shark off the coast of South Africa.In terrifying world-first footage, the coordinated attack sees three whales circling the great white before launching at it.One of the orcas can be seen ripping out the shark’s liver and eating it before the pod swims off.The footage, originally shared as part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, comes weeks after research concluded a pair of “serial” killer whales were responsible for great white carcasses washing up off the coast of Gansbaai in 2017.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shark week: Great white smashes through diver’s cageBen Wallace criticises Rishi Sunak’s resignation from Boris Johnson’s cabinetTruss vs Sunak: Key moments from Tory leadership hopefuls’ first official hustings

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO