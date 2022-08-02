ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

'Pattern change': Great white shark populations grow as Monterey Bay waters warm

By Andrew Pridgen
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sfgate.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footage

A pod of orca whales have been captured attacking and killing a great white shark off the coast of South Africa.In terrifying world-first footage, the coordinated attack sees three whales circling the great white before launching at it.One of the orcas can be seen ripping out the shark’s liver and eating it before the pod swims off.The footage, originally shared as part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, comes weeks after research concluded a pair of “serial” killer whales were responsible for great white carcasses washing up off the coast of Gansbaai in 2017.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shark week: Great white smashes through diver’s cageBen Wallace criticises Rishi Sunak’s resignation from Boris Johnson’s cabinetTruss vs Sunak: Key moments from Tory leadership hopefuls’ first official hustings
ANIMALS
Discovery

Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!

This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Field & Stream

Feeding Frenzy: Two Orcas Killed At Least 8 Great White Sharks Off the Coast of South Africa

Killer whales are emptying one of South Africa’s top shark-diving destinations of great whites. According to a recent study, two orcas nicknamed Port and Starboard have slaughtered at least eight great white sharks in the last five years along the Gansbaai Coast. Researchers who examined the carcasses say the killer whales are ripping out the sharks’ livers and leaving the remains to drift up on nearby beaches.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Monterey, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Aptos, CA
City
Morro Bay, CA
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Lifestyle
Daily Mail

What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight

This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
ANIMALS
UPI News

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Lowe
Person
Meghan Markle
The Guardian

New Zealand to embark on world’s largest feral predator eradication

New Zealand conservationists are embarking on the largest attempt ever made to eradicate introduced predators from an inhabited island. Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research, a crown research institute, has signed a $2.8m partnership with Rakiura/Stewart Island’s conservation group, Predator Free Rakiura, to eradicate predators including possums, rats, feral cats and hedgehogs over the next four years.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Monterey Bay#Shark Bites#The Monterey Bay Aquarium
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shark Week Special Shows Sharks Walking on Land, Filmed for the First Time

Sharks are evolving to walk on land, and Shark Week is bringing the proof as it’s filmed for the first time in history. “Scientists determined that walking sharks only evolved around 9 million years ago, making them the ‘youngest’ sharks on our planet,” offers conservationist and biologist Forrest Galante ahead of Shark Week. “They’ve evolved to withstand hypoxic environments with low oxygen levels like the tide pools they often find themselves trapped in by increasing blood supply to their brain and shutting down non-essential brain functions.”
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Fox News

More shark sightings close East Coast Beaches

More beaches were closed along the East Coast over the weekend after a string of shark sightings. Shark sightings temporarily shuttered New York's Lido Beach and Rockaway Beach, according to WABC. The station said red flags were raised for several hours on Sunday afternoon to indicate that swimming was not...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy