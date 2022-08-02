'Pattern change': Great white shark populations grow as Monterey Bay waters warm

Read on www.sfgate.com
Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footage
A pod of orca whales have been captured attacking and killing a great white shark off the coast of South Africa.In terrifying world-first footage, the coordinated attack sees three whales circling the great white before launching at it.One of the orcas can be seen ripping out the shark’s liver and eating it before the pod swims off.The footage, originally shared as part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, comes weeks after research concluded a pair of “serial” killer whales were responsible for great white carcasses washing up off the coast of Gansbaai in 2017.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shark week: Great white smashes through diver’s cageBen Wallace criticises Rishi Sunak’s resignation from Boris Johnson’s cabinetTruss vs Sunak: Key moments from Tory leadership hopefuls’ first official hustings
This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
Incredible Video Shows Orca Whales Kill and Devour Great White Shark
They’re not called killer whales for nothing, and this video proves that orcas should absolutely not be messed with. In the video, a group of three orca whales totally massacre a great white shark. The orcas dwarf the shark, as they usually grow about 10 to 12 feet longer than great whites.
Feeding Frenzy: Two Orcas Killed At Least 8 Great White Sharks Off the Coast of South Africa
Killer whales are emptying one of South Africa’s top shark-diving destinations of great whites. According to a recent study, two orcas nicknamed Port and Starboard have slaughtered at least eight great white sharks in the last five years along the Gansbaai Coast. Researchers who examined the carcasses say the killer whales are ripping out the sharks’ livers and leaving the remains to drift up on nearby beaches.
IFLScience
