Russia 'ready' to discuss prisoner swap after Griner jailed
Russia said Friday it was ready to discuss a prisoner swap with Washington at the presidential level, a day after the drug conviction of US basketball star Brittney Griner. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who spoke to Lavrov about the exchange last Friday, said Washington will be "pursuing" discussions with Russia.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
The Largest Hate Groups in America
American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media. The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
"When Asked Where They're From, Americans Reply With A State Or City Instead Of Country": Non-Americans Are Revealing Uniquely American Norms
"When asked where they're from, Americans reply with either a state or city instead of their country. For example, you don't often see an Indonesian person say they're from West Java, just that they're from Indonesia."
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci said.
Sen. Tim Scott confronted Trump on racism and it launched a major economic initiative: Exclusive book excerpt
August 2017 was the infamous rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. What should have been a sparse gathering turned into a horrific event. Later that day, when I heard the exchange between a reporter and President Trump, I was concerned. His conjecture that "there were fine people on both sides" bothered me. A day or so after, I was asked about it during an interview.
Ex Oath Keeper reveals racist beliefs of white nationalist group, and plans to start a civil war
During his testimony before congressional investigators, former Oath Keepers spokesman Jason Van Tatenhove left little doubt about the intentions of the white nationalist militia group when its members stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Tatenhove explained that Jan. 6 “could have been a spark that started a new...
This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Louisiana
There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Louisiana, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than they […]
The U.S. Department of Education Cancels Student Loan Debt For Beauty School Students in California
If you're a past student at a California-based beauty school that defrauded you, you're in luck. The U.S. Department of Education (ED) cancels loan debt for 28,000 students of Marinello Schools of Beauty, a defunct for-profit college, says an April 28 press release. According to the ED, it will cancel the debt via its borrower defense program.
COVID-19 Killed Rural Black, Latino Victims At Much Higher Rates Than Whites, Research Shows
The death rate from COVID-19 for Blacks and Latinos living in rural areas is significantly higher than their white counterparts, The New York Times reported. In 2020, the deadly virus infected and killed Black and Latino residents of farmlands and small towns at roughly six times the rate of their white counterparts, according to data cited in a new study released on July 21. The racial gap continued into the pandemic’s second year. At the height of the Omicron outbreak last winter, Black death rates in rural areas exceeded that of whites by 34% and by 40% in small or medium cities.
Death Toll Runs 15 Including Children in Devastating Kentucky Flood
After devastating floods in Kentucky, a number of 16 individuals have died, notably youngsters, and the casualty count is likely to grow a much worse, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear stated Friday. Beshear spoke at a media briefing Friday morning that an enormous total of folks were unaccounted, as searchers tried...
Census lawsuit tossed based on definition of 'whereby'
A federal judge on Tuesday tossed out a public records lawsuit on the 2020 census based on a Webster's dictionary definition of one obscure word: “whereby.”The lawsuit was over an even more obscure concept: how a statistical method was used to fill in details when information was lacking about people residing in dorms, nursing homes, prisons and other group living spaces.A Republican-leaning redistricting advocacy group had sued the Census Bureau and the Commerce Department, which oversees the statistical agency, in an effort to get records showing by state the number of times the statistical method was used for group quarters....
China halts cooperation with US over climate and military issues after sending missiles over Taiwan island – live
Beijing says it will withdraw cooperation on range of issues in retaliation for visit of US House speaker Nancy Pelosi
Life Expectancy Drops During COVID-19 Amongst ‘Native American' Population
A study published on July 27, 2022 by researchers Noreen Goldman and Theresa Andrasfay shows a decline in life expectancy for Native American people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Goldman and Andrasfay write that based on their research of two separated data collections, there is an estimated loss in life expectancy,...
When will a third COVID booster shot be available — and who can get it?
Dr. David Weber of UNC-Chapel Hill recommends booster shots in all cases, and says those with compromised immune systems should not wait.
2022 elections could be a new year of the woman. Can conservative women catch up?
From abortion to education to high gas and grocery prices, many issues driving voter interest this election cycle directly affect women.
State can’t deliver new dental benefits to adults on Medicaid without more dentists
The state’s victory this year in finally getting lawmaker approval to provide nearly 85,000 adults on Medicaid basic dental benefits will be short-lived if it can’t find more dentists like Chris and Derek Blackwelder. The two are among the approximately 16 percent of New Hampshire dentists who take Medicaid, a percentage some oral health advocates […] The post State can’t deliver new dental benefits to adults on Medicaid without more dentists appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
China sanctions Pelosi, sends 100 warplanes to Taiwan drills
BEIJING (AP) — China said Friday that more than 100 warplanes and 10 warships have taken part in live-fire military drills surrounding Taiwan over the past two days, while announcing sanctions on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her visit to the self-governing island earlier this week. The official Xinhua News Agency said Friday that fighters, bombers, destroyers and frigates were all used in what it called “joint blockage operations” taking place in six zones off the coast of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory. The military’s Eastern Theater Command also fired new versions of missiles it said hit unidentified targets in the Taiwan Strait “with precision.” Those included projectiles fired over Taiwan into the Pacific, military officers told state media, in a major ratcheting up of China’s threats to annex the island by force.
