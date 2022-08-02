The death rate from COVID-19 for Blacks and Latinos living in rural areas is significantly higher than their white counterparts, The New York Times reported. In 2020, the deadly virus infected and killed Black and Latino residents of farmlands and small towns at roughly six times the rate of their white counterparts, according to data cited in a new study released on July 21. The racial gap continued into the pandemic’s second year. At the height of the Omicron outbreak last winter, Black death rates in rural areas exceeded that of whites by 34% and by 40% in small or medium cities.

