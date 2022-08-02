Sheboygan’s National Night Out is At End Park Tonight

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – A teenager is in the Sheboygan County Detention Center for a pair of armed robberies in Manitowoc on Monday. Officers were called just before 9am for an attempted robbery on North 8th where the 13 year old got into the building and caused damage. The next call came in after noon where the teen pulled a gun and demanded cash at a business on North 11th Street – and then made his way back to the business on North 8th where he tried a second time.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO