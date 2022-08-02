Sheboygan’s National Night Out is At End Park Tonight

Read on b93radio.com
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dog missing around Waukesha South
WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
WISN
State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
14-year-old arrested after stealing car in Sheboygan
The Sheboygan Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy for stealing a car from a home on Thursday. Police are seeking two more juvenile suspects.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
CBS 58
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
b93radio.com
Brat Day Parade Re-Routed for Construction
The Sheboygan Jaycees, hosts of the annual Brat Days celebration, have announced a change in the route of the parade scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 6th. Due to construction on the original route, the parade will now progress from 8th and Center Avenue north on 8th Street to Erie Avenue, then west on Erie to North 13th/Water Street, and then south to Worker’s Water Street Park. Participants and parade watchers may then choose to continue on the pedestrian walkway along the north bank of the Sheboygan River to the festival grounds.
wearegreenbay.com
One dead following a single-vehicle crash in Winnebago County
WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on US 45 southbound at the ramp to US 10 eastbound in Winnebago County. According to a release, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office alongside several other departments responded to a report of a crash near the Town of Winneconne.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Habitat White Rock Avenue duplexes under construction
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County is constructing three duplexes on White Rock Avenue – a street already dotted with Habitat homes. Families have to work to own a Habitat for Humanity home. Each adult must put in 200 hours of sweat equity. In Waukesha's White Rock Avenue neighborhood, more than a dozen homeowners and counting have done just that to earn their house keys.
A strong storm in Darboy leaves one family temporarily displaced from their home
DARBOY (NBC 26) — A strong storm hit the Appleton area around 7:30 Wednesday morning leaving large amounts of damage around Darboy. The storm was not warned as severe, but residents said it looked like a tornado. “I saw branches swirling around and stuff so we quickly ran and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Storms sweep power outages across Washington County, WI
August 3, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – Quite a few neighbors are in the dark this Wednesday afternoon as storms with frequent lightning strikes sweep across Washington County, WI. According to We Energies there are 3,175 people and businesses out of power across the county. Specific outages...
whby.com
Appleton woman killed in Winnebago County crash
WINCHESTER, Wis–One person is dead following a crash in Winnebago County. A pickup truck heading south on Highway 45 lost control at the off-ramp to Highway 10 in the town of Winchester around 9:20 this (Thursday) morning and rolled several times. The 49-year old Appleton woman driving was thrown...
Fox11online.com
Nearly 500 animals removed from Kiel property, shelter in need of donations, volunteers
(WLUK) -- The Lakeshore Humane Society says it needs help from volunteers after taking in nearly 500 animals from a Manitowoc County property. The shelter was asked by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department to take in the animals after a compliant was filed about their living conditions at a farm located in rural Kiel, within the township of Schleswig.
wearegreenbay.com
Mission BBQ opens up in the Village of Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new barbeque in the Village of Ashwaubenon and it’s on a mission to satisfy the community. Mission BBQ officially opened its doors Tuesday on 2302 South Oneida Street serving up all kinds of brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. Started off by...
pleasantviewrealty.com
Lot on S Milwaukee Street Plymouth WI
Outstanding investment opportunity! 1.25 acres on Plymouth’s near south side zoned Commercial, R4 – Multi Family Residential. This could be the site of your next major building project with all of the amenities of the City of Plymouth. Please make an appointment to visit this property today!. For...
Susan Kim, Steve Chamraz to anchor revamped TMJ4 News at 4 p.m.
TMJ4 is excited to announce that veteran journalists Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz will be anchoring a revamped TMJ4 News at 4 starting Sept. 6.
b93radio.com
13 Year Old In Custody For Series Of Armed Robberies in Manitowoc
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – A teenager is in the Sheboygan County Detention Center for a pair of armed robberies in Manitowoc on Monday. Officers were called just before 9am for an attempted robbery on North 8th where the 13 year old got into the building and caused damage. The next call came in after noon where the teen pulled a gun and demanded cash at a business on North 11th Street – and then made his way back to the business on North 8th where he tried a second time.
wibailoutpeople.org
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
b93radio.com
Sheboygan’s Voting Equipment to Undergo Public Testing on Thursday
Amid the endless discord over voting integrity, an exercise to assure its validity takes place tomorrow in Sheboygan. The City of Sheboygan will conduct public testing of its electronic voting equipment beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday in the City Clerk’s office at 828 Center Avenue. The Wisconsin Elections Commission requires every municipality in the state to conduct the tests not earlier than 10 days before each election in order to confirm the accuracy of voting equipment programming, and to bring transparency to the process, and the public is invited to attend.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Can you identify this buildout in Washington County, WI?
August 2, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – You have 17 seconds from where the music starts to try to identify this location. It was April 26, 2022 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about this business leasing space. Interesting how quickly the contractors turned this around. One contractor armed with a power drill said, “It’s amazing what ‘stuff’ can get done when you don’t ‘mess’ around.” … or something to that effect in contractor speak.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Man Sentenced in 2014 OWI Case
A Two Rivers man who ran over a Brillion man in 2014 has been sentenced. 29-year-old Christopher A. Scott was found guilty due to a no contest plea on a charge of Injury by Intoxicated use of a Motor Vehicle. Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced Scott to spend two years imprisonment...
