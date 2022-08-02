Read on www.wwnytv.com
Miriam (Mimi) Langdon, 100, Clayton & Black River
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Miriam (Mimi) Langdon, 100, a longtime resident of several North Country communities, including Clayton and earlier, Black River, passed away in Barre, Vermont on July 22, 2022. Mimi had lived in Black River during high school (1937-40) and was employed as private secretary to the...
Patricia A. Esposito, 84, of Sackets Harbor & Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Esposito, 84, of Sackets Harbor, formerly of Watertown, passed away August 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and her caregivers, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Patricia was born January 18, 1938 in Passaic, NJ, daughter of Ralph...
Vicki L. Martin Baker, 60, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Vicki L. Martin Baker, 60, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born in South Dayton, NY on August 21, 1961, the daughter of Stuart Wayne and Carol Lee (Hugg) Pease; she is a graduate of Watertown High School and Jefferson Community College. She was employed by Samaritan Medical Center for many years, retiring as an Associate Analyst for Patient Accounting.
Alfred T. Netto, 91, summer resident of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Alfred T. Netto, 91, Myrtle Beach, SC and summer resident of Clayton passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at his home in Clayton. Al was born in Lyndhurst, N.J. August 2, 1931, son of Alfred F. and Lena Valentino Netto. The family moved to Watertown and he graduated from Watertown High School. He attended Watertown College Center of St. Lawrence University until he entered the US Air Force on February 6, 1951. He received the Bronze Star, and the Korean Service,, United Nations Service, National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals. He was honorably discharged as an Airman 1st Class on January 16, 1955.
Arthur C. (Art) Hastings, 95, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Arthur C. (Art) Hastings, 95, of Ogdensburg passed away at home on August 2, in the company of family, following a brief illness. He joins in eternal life his beloved wife, Harriett, who predeceased him in 2017. A lifelong resident of Ogdensburg and summer resident on Indian Lake in Owls Head, Art was a well-known and highly respected member of the community.
Christine M. Rogers, 62, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Christine M. Rogers, 62, of Bald Rock Rd., passed away on Thursday July 28th, 2022 surrounded by family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Christine was born on June 7th, 1960 to Jane (Berry) and Myron Rogers Jr. of Adams, NY....
Harriette Josephine Ebblie Curtis, 99, of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Harriette Josephine Ebblie Curtis, 99, Evans Mills, N.Y. went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 31, 2022 in Samaritan Hospital, Watertown, N.Y. Harriette was born in Stone Mills NY on July 1, 1923. She is now with those she so dearly missed and loved.
Band Day is back!
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The sound of marching band music filled the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County fairgrounds Wednesday, as Band Day returned after a couple of years off because of COVID. Senior Ben Nolette, from the Thousand Islands - General Brown marching band, was ready - and missing...
Geraldine E. Reigert, 97, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Geraldine E. Reigert will be 1:00pm Friday, August 5th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Pastor Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service in Sanford Corners Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am.
Joseph W. Coughlin, 87, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph W. Coughlin, 87, Watertown passed away Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, at Lewis County Nursing Home. Joseph was born in Watertown October 10, 1934, son of W. Montegomery and Irene M. Lynch Coughlin. He was a graduate of Mt. Assumption Institute, Plattsburgh and attended Clarkson College.
Brett Van Sant, 55, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Brett A Van Sant, 55 died unexpectedly on August 1, 2022. He suffered a heart attack while doing one of the many things he loved, riding his motorcycle. He was born August 21, 1966 in Pompton Plains, NJ, the son of Paul H and Kathleen...
Larry F. Carr, 78, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Larry F. Carr, 78, passed away at his home in Clayton Monday, August 1, 2022. Larry was born April 17, 1944 in Watertown, son of Lewis M. and Angela Babcock Carr. He graduated from Clayton Central School in 1962 and received his Associates Degree in business administration from SUNY Delhi.
Nancy F. Hamilton, 85, of Hermon
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Nancy F. Hamilton, 85, of Hermon, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Legacy K Elderly Care Homes. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 9th from 10:00 to 11:00 am with a funeral ser-vice at 11:00 am at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with Martha Helmer, pastor of the DeKalb Jct. Methodist Church officiating and burial will follow in Hermon Cemetery.
Dawne M. Ferriero, 64, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dawne M. Ferriero, 64, of Erie Canal Road Lowville, passed away Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County, where she was surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by a son, Jeremy Meisner of Albany, her beloved lifelong partner, Daniel Stanford...
Celebrate End of Summer At Fort Rickey In Rome New York
For kids, the end of summer is always hard. For parents, it's always a celebrate. Celebrate the end of summer vacation at the Back to School, End of Summer Bash hosted by Fort Rickey in Rome. Fort Rickey knows that it can be hard saying goodbye to another summer and...
Clayton Photo Contest
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Clayton Chamber of Commerce Photo Contest is open to all shutterbugs that have an eye for what could best represent Clayton in the 2023 Visitor Guide, website, displays and in an office collage. The Photo Contest judges will be specifically looking for action shots that...
Lowville Food Pantry Receives Award
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Lowville Food Pantry, Inc. a Community Health Award of $1,000. As an all-inclusive food pantry, they provide open hours Monday through Friday, as well as emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition to food, the pantry also provides personal care items, diapers, baby food & formula, household items, clothing and other goods.
Jeanette Ruth Edus, 84, of Three Mile Bay
THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Jeanette Ruth Edus, 84, of Church St. passed away after a 6 year battle with Dementia on Monday August 1st, 2022 at home under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont.
Popular fundraisers for Arc of Jefferson - St. Lawrence coming soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The two biggest fundraisers for the Arc of Jefferson – St. Lawrence are coming up in a little over a month. Foundation director Michelle Carpenter talked about them on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for her interview. Sunset at the Park...
Stone Mills Craft Fair starts Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Stone Mills Craft Fair is this weekend. Deb Stafford Galloway from the Stone Mills Agricultural Museum says the three-day event will feature many local craft and other vendors. You can watch her interview on 7 News This Morning in the video above. The craft...
