Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 2, 2022

Read on www.wdtv.com
Related
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA- The tornado spanned two states. And it has been over two decades since Marshall County saw a tornado, the last in the St. Joseph Settlement area. EMA Director Tom Hart believes this one that just passed through did more damage. Treetops gone, barns and a couple of homes destroyed. Hart says no one […]
wtae.com
Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania
WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
WTOV 9
Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas, West Virginia confirmed
WEST VIRGINIA- A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Hart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or destroyed in both […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How much longer will the I-79 divide last?
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — Construction continues near Exit 132 on Interstate 79 to expand that section to three lanes. However, this construction has seen several accidents in the two weeks it has been underway, with some drivers calling it a “death trap.” In response, the Department of Transportation has since added additional signage and […]
WDTV
Hayward Bazzle Hosey
Hayward Bazzle Hosey, 70 of Webster Springs passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. He was born October 9, 1951 in Sutton to the late Burl and Clara Clutter Hosey and previously worked at the saw mill. Bazzle enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the yard, sitting on the porch, visiting with people, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Scott Hosey; and sisters Dorothy Baughman and Dollie Dilley. He is survived by his sisters Bonnie Cogar and Mable Giles; many nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-nieces Halleigh, Maria, and Haidyn; great-great-nephew Littlest Scott on the way; and many friends and neighbors who will mourn his passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Bazzle’s life will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Doy Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in Beaver Run Cemetery, Bolair. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hosey family.
Restaurant Road Trip: The Southern Kitchen WV
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Southern Kitchen is an up-and-coming restaurant in Randolph County where the focus is soul food as well as community. An idea that started in a small school kitchen will become a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Elkins in the coming months. Sharell Harmon and Sinquiss Anderson, have been best friends for more […]
WDTV
Bridgeport donates items to Kentucky flood victims
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tim Curry, Bridgeport’s director of emergency management, hopped in a 20 foot U-Haul full of supplies and drove to Letcher County Kentucky, Wednesday. A local high school is serving as a distribution site for supplies to help people who are suffering from flood damages. Curry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
Susan Marie Mace
Susan Marie Mace, 94 of Hacker Valley, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. She was born February 4, 1928 in Coe to the late Everett and Lora Hammons Nicholas and was a retired store clerk. She was a lifelong resident of Webster County...
WDTV
Tomato Festival schedules return to downtown Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Tomato Festival is set to return to downtown Fairmont on Aug. 20. Local gardeners interested in entering their prize tomatoes in the competition are asked to bring their entry to the Police Reserve building located at the East Marion Park on Friday, August 19 between 3 and 6 p.m.
WDTV
Jesus Fest returns to Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jesus Fest is set to return to Clarksburg later this month in Jackson Square. The event is scheduled for August 12-13, according to its Facebook page. Entertainment and admission are free for this two-day event. Officials said there will be several vendors participating in the event.
WDTV
Divided southbound lane on I-79 causing problems for drivers
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - A divided southbound lane on I-79 has seen a number of accidents since it was built just a few weeks ago. Exit 132 in White Hall has been under construction for quite some time now. The latest edition right after the southbound entrance ramp has been confusing some drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Wanda June (Hennings) Kelley
Wanda June (Hennings) Kelley, 73, of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Clarksburg on March 14, 1949, a daughter of the late Roland Hennings and Wanda Ferald McClain Hennings. On April 17, 1965, she married Robert “Bob”...
UPDATE: Search for missing Morgantown man suspended
UPDATE, AUG. 1, 4 P.M.: The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday announced in a press release that it has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. The Sheriff’s Office said search parties have gone through 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park and have spent 1,000 manhours searching for him. Though the search is suspended, […]
WDTV
Final report in fatal Randolph Co. mining accident issued by MSHA
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mine Safety and Health Administration has released its final report in a fatal Randolph County mining accident from August 2021. The accident took place on Aug. 11 at the Star Bridge Prep plant owned and operated by Cater-Roag Coal Company. 53-year-old Timothy Collins was a...
Big Daddy Guns issues fundraising challenge, puts The Deck location on the line
MORGANTOWN -- The ongoing saga of Big Daddy Guns and Protect Morgantown took an unexpected turn on Wednesday when the firearms retailer issued a public fundraising challenge to the local com. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WDTV
WVU to start charging students to park at the Coliseum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU will begin charging to park in the Coliseum parking lot on Wednesday, Aug. 17, the first day of classes for WVU students. The reason for the charge is to support ongoing maintenance and to improve activities for the parking area, according to the West Virginia University Parking Management.
WDTV
UPDATE: No bed bugs found after inspection at Weston Wendy’s
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Health Department investigated an issue at the Weston Wendy’s on Wednesday after receiving complaints regarding bed bugs. Officials said a health inspection was conducted Wednesday morning at the restaurant. During the inspection, no bed bugs were found. Wendy’s contacted an exterminator to...
Metro News
Bicyclist charged in accident
MILL CREEK, W.Va. – Deputies from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department have charged a bicyclist after police say he caused an accident Friday night on Beechnut Drive in Mill Creek. Police began an investigation into a car-bicycle accident at around 9 p.m. Friday and observed both with damage....
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
Comments / 0