Five Amazing Shows Announced for 2022-23 Season of ‘Broadway in Evansville’

Two popular Tristate German festivals underway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s festival season across the Tristate. But, more specifically, it is German festival season. Both Evansville’s Volksfest and the Jasper Strassenfest kicked off on Thursday August 4. “You don’t have to be German,” says Jim Kluesner with Germania Volksfest. “You just come through the door and you’re an instant German.” Kluesner […]
witzamfm.com
Karen Waldrup Coming to Willkommen Stage at Strassenfest
Jasper- Strassenfest is nearly here in Jasper. Among the various artists making their way to the Wilkomen Stage on Friday and Saturday night is Karen Waldrup, a country recording artist out of Nashville, TN. There will be a VIP event before he set. Ticketing Information below:. -Tickets · $34.99.
vincennespbs.org
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
warricknews.com
Honey + Moon Coffee Co. perks up Newburgh
NEWBURGH — Back in January of this year, Evansville’s Honey + Moon Coffee Co. announced that it would be opening its third location, and first outside of the city. The business is located at the former site of Ben and Penny’s Ice Cream Shop, which closed earlier this year. While Ben and Penny’s operated seasonally, the current plan for HMCC is to operate year round as with their other locations.
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes band gets big break
Local musicians will be opening for a nationally known act later this month. One Cause, a Christian Band based in Vincennes and also Hanna Klein will play in front of award winning Christian artists Sidewalk Prophets on August 12th. The concert dubbed Reunite US, is an event by One Cause...
Love the Movie Home Alone? There’s a House in Kentucky Just Like It & It’s For Sale [PHOTOS]
Are you a fan of the movie Home Alone? We've found a house in Kentucky that is the spitting image of the house in the movie and it's for sale. Take A Look!. Macauley Caulkin may have been the star of Home Alone but let's get real the house stole the show. There is no way that movie could have been set in any other home and still played out the same. I think every kid secretly dreamed they could live in a home like that after watching the movie. From the size of it to all the stairs and that cool but super creepy upstairs where Kevin was sent to suffer his punishment for the night.
Evansville Public Library Summer Book Sale Happening This Weekend
Now that a new school year is starting up, students all over town will be getting all kinds of new books and school supplies. Why should they get to have all the fun? What about the rest of us, what if we want to freshen up our supply of reading materials? Lucky for us, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) Foundation is hosting its annual Summer Book Sale this weekend at Washington Square Mall.
Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store Busting At The Seams With Awesome Thrift
There's a Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Store that is dropping prices and popping tags for any thrifter interested in a good bargain. We serve our neighbors in need by assisting with food, clothing, shelter, utility bills, transportation, medicine, rent, and other immediate needs. Our goal is to remove barriers to self-sufficiency.
Owensboro Native Rescues an Adorable Baby Owl and Gets to Set It Free
I love a good animal rescue story and this certainly fits the bill. Or should I say that it certainly fits the beak?. Laci Pierce, who's formerly of Owensboro, KY, but now lives on a farm in Milltown, IN, was on her way to work recently and found a pair of fledglings. They were in the road and had apparently been blown out of one of the big oak trees on the property during a storm. Sadly, one of the baby owls had passed away by the time that Laci got to them, but she was able to rescue the other and take him to the Raptors Rise Rehabilitation Center in Bedford, Indiana.
wevv.com
Furry Friend Friday: Meet this week's furry friend, Bear the Akita mix
44News This Morning sat down with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue on Friday to meet a new furry friend. Jen Duckworth with PAAWS introduced us to "Bear" on Friday. According to Jen, it's believed that Bear is some sort of Akita mix. Bear also has a sibling named Bumpy that's looking...
Indiana Man Surprises His Mom with a Custom Song for the Mother/Son Dance at His Wedding
Last Saturday, we were invited to a wedding at Scales Lake in Boonville. We were so excited to get some good food and watch my husband's cousin, Tiffany Sollars, and her longtime fiance, Warren Morris, tie the knot. The Wedding was FULL of Surprises!. The wedding was super cute -...
Nearly One Month Later Winning Hadi Shrine Half-Pot Ticket Still Unclaimed
Someone, somewhere in the Evansville area is going to lose over $108,000 if they don't let the Hadi Shrine Temple know they're holding on to the winning ticket from this summer's annual half pot drawing by next Thursday. The drawing took place back on July 11th, and according to the...
Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening
Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
Downtown Owensboro Business Owner Takes Bold Stand to Combat Unruly Crowds
Friday nights in downtown Owensboro are supposed to be fun- a celebration of music, food and community. But last Friday evening, months of mounting frustrations and concerns led one local business owner to speak up and firmly plant in her feet in the ground. The Creme Coffee House, effective immediately, has announced a major change in their policies.
Evansville Police Officer Coordinates an Unforgettable Birthday Surprise for Young Man with Autism
Officer Taylor Merriss has been with the Evansville Police Department for seven years. Last year she stepped into the role of Special Projects Coordinator, and this week she was able to coordinate a very special surprise, that Noel will never forget. Meet Noel. Taylor first met her friend Noel through...
14news.com
Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The entryway to downtown Evansville is becoming a little brighter. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has installed new lights under the Lloyd Expressway at the Main Street intersection. This is a demonstration of what will become the future of all the underpasses in the city.
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
UPDATE: 30 Acres of Prime Real Estate Still For Sale on Evansville’s West Side
There was a time when the University Village Shopping Center was THE place to go on Evansville's west side. That area was full of popular businesses, including a Walmart and a Shoe Carnival to name just a few. Over the last several years, that area has been in a steady decline, and it is now on the market.
Indiana Man Catches Video of a Beautiful and Rarely Seen Hummingbird Moth
I promise I am not trying to be hyperbolic when I say that this has got to be one of the most interesting things you will see today - not all week, month, or year, but definitely today. I feel confident saying that because, despite being spotted right here in Evansville, Indiana, this beautiful creature is rarely seen in person. How rare? How about the fact that I am 46 doggone years old and I have never seen one? Heck, I didn't even know this thing was even a thing - so, this is extra exciting for me. Let me introduce you to the hummingbird moth.
YouTube Paranormal Investigators Are Hosting Overnight Stay at Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium
If you're from the Tri-State area, there's a pretty good chance you've heard of the haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium, it's said to be one of the most haunted places in the U.S. Why is Waverly Hills so chilling?. Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is...
