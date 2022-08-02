ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Will Gas Ever Drop Below $3 Again?

By Andrew Lisa
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWsr4_0h1aevGp00

In the spring and early summer of 2020, they were all but giving gas away at less than $2 a gallon, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration statistics. That, of course, was an artificial low when the country was hunkering down at the pandemic’s peak. Later, in the third week of 2021, the average price per gallon returned to a more reasonable $3 per gallon.

Small Business Spotlight 2022: Celebrate Small Businesses Across the US
See: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning for Retirement

Then, reasonable went out the window.

The average price as of August 1 is $4.21 — and things have been so bad for so long that $4.21 is actually a relief. This June, just one year after gas first breached $3, the national average topped $5 per gallon — more than $6 in some Western states.

Things are now clearly moving in the right direction, but will it continue? And even when inflation finally subsides, will America ever again enjoy a $3 gallon of gas?

GOBankingRates asked the experts .

First, the Glass as Half Full

Gas is still at or around $5 in most of the Western states. As always, prices are highest in California, where a gallon is going for a bruising $5.61, according to AAA. Even so, good news is not hard to find.

Gas has now fallen into the threes in 16 states — nearly one-third of the country. The whole of the American South — including Texas, Florida and border states like Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas — is enjoying sub-$4 gasoline. The one exception is Virginia, where it’s hovering just above $4, just as it is in most of the Midwest excluding Illinois.

According to CNET, prices fell for 34 straight days as of July 26, and 25,000 gas stations were back down to $3.99 per gallon or less. Eleven states were under $4 that day. Just three days later on July 29, five states had joined the list to bring the tally to the current 16.

With that kind of momentum, it’s hard not to be optimistic.

“Gas prices may have peaked in June, and are not likely to go back up unless there is a spike in oil prices, or a disruption in oil and refining processes,” said Dan Gray, who has been tracking fuel prices while managing the apparel manufacturer Kotn Supply . “This Labor Day could very well be the cheapest summer holiday at the pump.”

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More

Smart Money Is on Guarded Optimism

AAA publishes real-time changes in the price of gas, so the organization is well aware that prices are steadily declining. Even so, America’s largest vehicle membership organization cautions against assuming that the current trend will continue indefinitely. National demand for gas is rebounding and oil prices could quickly change course.

Megan Arkis, who experienced the shock of both the chip shortage and the fuel crisis as the CTO of the electronics sourcing and supply chain firm ICRFQ , is toeing the AAA line with guarded optimism.

“Yes, I believe that gas price will come down to $3 per gallon,” Arkis said. “However, this isn’t going to happen anytime soon. Once the inflation rate cools down, it’s very possible to see gas prices go down to the $3 mark.”

Don’t Expect Gas To Follow the Trajectory of General Inflation

There’s no doubt that gas prices are connected to the inflationary pressures that have made everything from food to furniture more expensive all year long. But lumping energy prices in with general inflation, or expecting a correlating drop in gas prices when inflation subsides, is probably a simplistic read of the situation.

Ashley Chubin, COO of the delivery service Flyhi , is all too familiar with just how many variables are in play.

“The causes of this price increase are complex and aren’t just influenced by inflation,” she said. “The conflict in Ukraine has triggered export sanctions against Russia, which incorporate oil and other materials of production. This has had global repercussions on gas prices and availability, and the consequences are likely to be far-reaching. I can’t imagine a swift resolution, and while this conflict continues, prices are unlikely to return to what they were.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Will Gas Ever Drop Below $3 Again?

Comments / 12

49 state of mind
2d ago

After Trump gets back in the White House where he belongs we will see prosperity and cheap gas once again friends. Until then hold on to your pocket books things are only going to get worse. Nobody can defend this administration 😡🤬

Reply(2)
3
Related
Money

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Gas Prices Are Lower, Except in These Four States

Americans have been seeing a welcome, if gradual, decline in gasoline prices over the past month. Since peaking in early June at just over $5 a gallon, the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has eased to $4.655, as of July12, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
TRAFFIC
GOBankingRates

What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Oil Refining#Border States#Half Full Gas
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
UPI News

Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.

A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday. In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy