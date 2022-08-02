ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Sci-Fi Horror Fest Comes to Vernon Downs Aug. 26th and 27th

The 4th Annual “Sci-Fi Horror Fest” is coming to Vernon Downs Hotel and Casino on August 26th and 27th. Lovers of horror will be able to take part in the festival’s celebrity headliners, merchandise tables, panels and workshops, tattooing, and more. As a self-professed horror fan, I’m...
VERNON, NY
Syracuse.com

Public health concerts resume on South Salina Street

Public health challenges always hit urban neighborhoods the fastest and the hardest, especially in today’s fast-changing environment. Syracuse Community Health and CNY Jazz continue to respond by turning their attention to the old South Side. This Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. the double bill of local urban music...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Joseph Stanley Witkum

OSWEGO – Joseph Stanley Witkum of Oswego, New York, passed away Sunday, July 31, at the age of 75 from complications of a stroke. Raised in South Tewksbury, Massachusetts, he was the son of M. Velma (Nuttall) Gath and Stanley Witkum. Joe is survived by his two children Todd...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego, NY
Government
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Society
spectrumlocalnews.com

Photos: Empire Farm Days returns to Palladino Farms in Pompey

Empire Farm Days is back at Palladino Farms in Pompey. The event is put on by Lee Newspapers. There’s not just vendors but also some family activities, like Farmer Olympics and a Kiddy Tractor Pull. There’s going to be exhibitors selling items for people with large farms, down to large backyards.
POMPEY, NY
Oswego County Today

Trinity United Methodist Church Announces Nu-2-U, Bake Sale

OSWEGO – Trinity United Methodist Church Nu-2-U and Bake Sale is planned for August 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale continues the following weekend (without the Bake Sale) on August 26 and 27. The Bag Sale will be on August 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone. Please use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs. Masks will be worn by staff; optional for patrons.
OSWEGO, NY
wxhc.com

Put on a New Pot: Coffee Mania Announces Homer Hut

It’s official! Coffee Mania has begun construction of Homer Hut in Homer. The new location will open sometime this December just down the road from Origins. The new hut, will be built at 115 North West Rd. in Homer. It will include two drive-thru windows, similar to the Groton Ave. and Port Watson St. locations.
HOMER, NY
Lancaster Farming

Seven Things That Make Empire Farm Days Special

POMPEY, N.Y. — Empire Farm Days says it is the "largest outdoor agricultural trade show in the Northeastern U.S." But I've never managed to make it up to Pompey for the event. This year, I finally addressed that. As an Empire Farm Days newbie, I wasn't quite sure what...
POMPEY, NY
Oswego County Today

Mt. Adnah Cemetary Association Hosts Barbeque Chicken In Fulton

FULTON – The Mt. Adnah Cemetery Association is having a chicken BBQ fundraiser Sunday July 31, 2022 at bullhead point pavilion in Fulton. The event begins at noon until sold out. Pre-sale tickets available from board members. Tickets for dinners as well as a raffle board worth $100 will available that day. We hope to see you there.
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Oswego County Today

Oswego City County Youth Bureau To Host Kids Community Yard Sale August 27

OSWEGO – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, the Oswego City County Youth Bureau will be hosting a “kids community yard sale.”. This will be held at Breitbeck Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids will be keeping all their proceeds to teach them the value of a dollar. Oswego Rotary will be there doing a kid’s bike raffle. Oswego Police will have the K-9 dog there doing demonstrations and OFD will be there to talk about fire safety.
OSWEGO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’

Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

WATCH: BTS Featured In My Hometown's Massive Harborfest Fireworks Display

I grew up in a very small town in Central New York called "Oswego, NY". As a child and teenager I never really appreciated how unique and cool my hometown was. There honestly wasn't much to do as one. That said, it's incredibly scenic and looking back on those days as an adult now I really took advantage of how special the city was. I have so many childhood memories that belong to my hometown whether it be hanging out with friends at unique spots or eating at one of the killer restaurants.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

EEE Virus Found Again In Palermo

PALERMO, NY – New York State Department of Health informed the Oswego County Health Department that Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus was detected again in a mosquito pool (sample) collected from the town of Palermo. County and state health departments are carefully monitoring the situation and will work together...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

To the point: Last licks from readers on $85M aquarium (Your Letters)

Editor’s note: The following letters were edited for brevity. Deal-making or bribery? It is appalling that Legislator Charles Garland has promised his vote to Ryan McMahon in return for funds for his district — funds that should be used right now for his district. (“Ryan McMahon and Charles Garland celebrate ‘making sausage’ to get an aquarium,” July 29, 2022) Is bribery the only way to have partisan compromise? What about the will of the people, those who all of you are, in theory, representing? That money surplus should be used for them, not for the whim of the county executive. This proposal should be on the November ballot. Let the people decide, not a handful of individuals who are supposed to represent us. — Marylea S. Lombard, Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
