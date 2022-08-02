Read on steelersdepot.com
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen WaltersGreensburg, PA
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Signing Pro Bowler Anthony Barr
Here inside The Star, sources have long acknowledged to us interest in Barr, and thinking that Barr qualifies as a Micah helper, or even as "Micah Lite.''
Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
Cowboys sign former Vikings LB Anthony Barr to one-year deal
After months of rumors of mutual interest between the two parties, the Cowboys finally signed Anthony Barr. The four-time Pro Bowler adds some much-needed depth and experience to the linebacker room. News broke late Wednesday afternoon that Barr would officially be a Cowboy on a one-year, $2 million contract that...
'Pride In Versatility': Cowboys LB Micah Parsons New Role With Anthony Barr?
The Dallas Cowboys linebacker was second in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season, in part due to his innate versatility.
Steelers Depot
Mike Tomlin Looking For High Intensity Level At Friday Night Lights Practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers Friday Night Lights practice returns to Latrobe Memorial Stadium tomorrow night and at his press conference today via Steelers.com, Mike Tomlin was asked what the practice means to the team. “I love it because it’s a yellow bus ride. It’s nostalgic for the players. It’s a cool...
Steelers CB Cam Sutton Suffers Knee Injury at Practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers starting corner left practice for evaluation.
Jets Activating RB Tevin Coleman & TE Jeremy Ruckert
Coleman, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.219 million contract before agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with the 49ers. From there, the Jets signed Coleman to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million in...
Caleb Johnson brings speed, physicality to middle of the Miami Hurricanes defense: "I'm ready to go, man"
Jon Vilma. Ray Lewis. D.J. Williams. Dan Morgan. Micheal Barrow. They laid the foundation for Linebacker U and kept it going. For a while in this Miami Hurricanes program, it was almost unfathomable to think the position would ever be a weakness. But over the last three years the level of play simply hasn’t been good enough at The U.
MLB・
Falcons Madden Ratings: Which DT Will Take Over?
The Falcons have had some trouble at the DT position this training camp.
POLL: Should the Bears trade OT Teven Jenkins?
It’s been a rough two years for Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins. After missing most of his rookie season following back surgery, Jenkins faces an uncertain future in Chicago. Jenkins has missed the last four practices of training camp as he works through something with trainers, which is the...
Broncos Sign UDFA Rookie RB Max Borghi, Place RB Damarea Crockett on IR
A new addition to the backfield.
Giants Claim DB Nate Meadors Off Waivers
The Giants bolster their depth at safety in the wake of the Dane Belton injury.
Panthers Signing CB Tae Hayes
He’s the latest former USFL player to catch on with an NFL team, though he’s also played for a few other NFL teams. He had a stint with Carolina to end last season. Hayes, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Report: Tennessee Titans signing OL Willie Wright
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly signing an offensive lineman to their offseason roster. According to Joe Rexrode of The Athletic, Tennessee is signing interior offensive lineman Willie Wright. The financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Wright has experience playing at both guard and center. It isn’t clear whose...
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard Move to WR Could Be Answer
The Dallas Cowboys fanbase was thrown into panic when receiver James Washington broke his foot at training camp on Monday.
