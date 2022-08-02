He’s the latest former USFL player to catch on with an NFL team, though he’s also played for a few other NFL teams. He had a stint with Carolina to end last season. Hayes, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO