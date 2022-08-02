Read on www.columbiamissourian.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ Coombs
The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntingsCJ CoombsBunceton, MO
The 94-year-old building housing the voco™ Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri has seen its share of historyCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
krcgtv.com
MoDOT to close Highway 63 ramp to Highway 54, drivers detoured to Summit Drive
JEFFERSON CITY — MoDOT announced they would be closing the southbound connector ramp north of Jefferson City in August. Starting Tuesday, August 16 the southbound Route 63 exit ramp to U.S. Route 54 westbound will be closed for approximately two weeks. MoDOT officials said closure is necessary to safely...
Columbia Missourian
Answers to questions about monkeypox in Missouri
Monkeypox hasn’t yet been detected in the Columbia area, and Boone County health officials are urging residents concerned about the disease to check with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. So far, 12 cases of the rare disease have been detected in Missouri.
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
KOMU
Columbia City Council approves agreement for homeless population outreach
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City council approved a service agreement with John Trapp from the 4-A-Change organization to provide outreach and case management to downtown Columbia's homeless population at their Monday meeting. In July, the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) sent a letter calling on the city to end sheltering...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's higher education institutions struggle to attract Latino students
None of the students at any of the University of Missouri campuses can major in Latino studies. And neither can any students from some of the other more populous public universities in the state. One woman is trying to change that.
Educators give suggestions to fix Missouri teacher shortage
Educators from across Missouri told members of the State Board of Education's Blue Ribbon Commission the reason why teachers are leaving the field is due to a lack of support and pay.
Gov. Parson signs $2.5 million bill for tobacco prevention and cessation programming
Gov. Mike Parson was at MU Health Care on Wednesday to discuss tobacco use prevention. The post Gov. Parson signs $2.5 million bill for tobacco prevention and cessation programming appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
C.W. DAWSON: Looking ahead to possible candidates in the November election
In last week’s column I suggested that the most interesting electoral race to watch is the one for Boone County associate circuit judge for District 10 between Kayla Jackson-Williams and Angela Peterson. It will be interesting to see how voters cast their ballots Tuesday. Both women have impeccable credentials,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Missourian
Boone County prosecuting attorney installed five months early after running unopposed
Roger Johnson, the Democratic candidate for Boone County prosecuting attorney, was sworn in by Presiding Judge Brouck Jacobs on Wednesday after running unopposed in the Nov. 8 election. The position had previously been held by Nick Komoroski, who served in the interim after the death of longtime prosecutor Dan Knight.
A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
TUESDAY UPDATES: Latest state report shows two-thirds of Missourians fully vaccinated against COVID
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post TUESDAY UPDATES: Latest state report shows two-thirds of Missourians fully vaccinated against COVID appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kbia.org
For one Missouri drag queen, moving to Columbia helped her expand the definition of family
It’s rare that a week goes by without a drag show – or two – in Columbia. It keeps the mid-Missouri drag queens and kings busy, but their support systems help them keep up with the pace. Like most Midwestern drag queens, they have drag families, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missouri Man Really Needs Your Help to Find Marty, His Pet Zebra
Have you seen a zebra in Missouri lately? If so, did he answer when you yelled "Marty"? The reason I'm asking is because a Missouri man has lost his pet zebra named Marty and he could really use your help. KMIZ in Columbia shared the story of Marty, the lost...
Medical emergency causes crash near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A medical emergency caused a crash near the Missouri River Bridge construction site. The driver, Benjamin Hall, 53, of Libby, Montana was driving westbound on I-70 when the medical emergency occurred causing a 2000 Ford F350 to travel off the side of the road and hit a rock bluff. The area is The post Medical emergency causes crash near Missouri River bridge in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A one-vehicle crash backed up traffic Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 westbound on the approach to the Missouri River bridge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driving lane was blocked at the 115-mile marker in Boone County. Troopers asked drivers to slow down to help first responders. The area is also The post Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Beyond Meat will lay off 40 people after multi-million dollar loss
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Plant-based food company Beyond Meat announced it's laying off 40 people after a multi-million dollar loss, but the company didn't say if the layoffs would affect the company's Columbia plant. In a press release, the company reported its second largest quarter ever in terms of money made...
Columbia Missourian
Bob Nolte wins Democratic primary for recorder of deeds
Bob Nolte won the Democratic primary for Boone County recorder of deeds Tuesday, besting his two opponents, Shannon Martin and Nick Knoth. In November, Nolte will run against Republican Shamon Jones, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary. The winner will replace retiring Recorder Nora Dietzel.
KYTV
Missouri man arrested, accused of carrying gun to US Capitol during Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (KCTV) - A Missouri man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of carrying a gun to the U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6, 2021. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 36-year-old Jerod Thomas Bargar from Centralia has been charged with:. Felony entering and remaining in...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist’s condition upgraded after crash at well-known Jefferson City curve
UPDATE: MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze tells 939 the Eagle that 20-year-old Erich Butler has been upgraded to fair condition at University Hospital in Columbia. A Columbia motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in a weekend crash on Highway 54 in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says 20-year-old Erich...
Former top assistant sworn in as Boone County prosecutor
The only candidate for Boone County prosecuting attorney was sworn in to the job Wednesday, a day after the primary election. The post Former top assistant sworn in as Boone County prosecutor appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0