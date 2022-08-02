ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Answers to questions about monkeypox in Missouri

Monkeypox hasn’t yet been detected in the Columbia area, and Boone County health officials are urging residents concerned about the disease to check with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. So far, 12 cases of the rare disease have been detected in Missouri.
KOMU

Columbia City Council approves agreement for homeless population outreach

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City council approved a service agreement with John Trapp from the 4-A-Change organization to provide outreach and case management to downtown Columbia's homeless population at their Monday meeting. In July, the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) sent a letter calling on the city to end sheltering...
COLUMBIA, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia Missourian

C.W. DAWSON: Looking ahead to possible candidates in the November election

In last week’s column I suggested that the most interesting electoral race to watch is the one for Boone County associate circuit judge for District 10 between Kayla Jackson-Williams and Angela Peterson. It will be interesting to see how voters cast their ballots Tuesday. Both women have impeccable credentials,...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Medical emergency causes crash near Missouri River bridge in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A medical emergency caused a crash near the Missouri River Bridge construction site. The driver, Benjamin Hall, 53, of Libby, Montana was driving westbound on I-70 when the medical emergency occurred causing a 2000 Ford F350 to travel off the side of the road and hit a rock bluff. The area is The post Medical emergency causes crash near Missouri River bridge in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A one-vehicle crash backed up traffic Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 westbound on the approach to the Missouri River bridge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driving lane was blocked at the 115-mile marker in Boone County. Troopers asked drivers to slow down to help first responders. The area is also The post Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Beyond Meat will lay off 40 people after multi-million dollar loss

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Plant-based food company Beyond Meat announced it's laying off 40 people after a multi-million dollar loss, but the company didn't say if the layoffs would affect the company's Columbia plant. In a press release, the company reported its second largest quarter ever in terms of money made...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Bob Nolte wins Democratic primary for recorder of deeds

Bob Nolte won the Democratic primary for Boone County recorder of deeds Tuesday, besting his two opponents, Shannon Martin and Nick Knoth. In November, Nolte will run against Republican Shamon Jones, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary. The winner will replace retiring Recorder Nora Dietzel.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist’s condition upgraded after crash at well-known Jefferson City curve

UPDATE: MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze tells 939 the Eagle that 20-year-old Erich Butler has been upgraded to fair condition at University Hospital in Columbia. A Columbia motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in a weekend crash on Highway 54 in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says 20-year-old Erich...

