Cheddar News

Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2

Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
Benzinga

Recap: Cytokinetics Q2 Earnings

Cytokinetics CYTK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cytokinetics beat estimated earnings by 77.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $86.12 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Cavco Indus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cavco Indus CVCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cavco Indus beat estimated earnings by 29.24%, reporting an EPS of $6.63 versus an estimate of $5.13. Revenue was up $257.92 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: FuboTV Q2 Earnings

FuboTV FUBO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FuboTV beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.69. Revenue was up $91.01 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Choice Hotels Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

Choice Hotels Intl CHH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Choice Hotels Intl missed estimated earnings by 1.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $1.45. Revenue was up $89.63 million from...
Benzinga

CONSOL Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights

CONSOL Energy CEIX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CONSOL Energy beat estimated earnings by 56.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.54 versus an estimate of $2.26. Revenue was up $257.46 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Guardant Health Q2 Earnings

Guardant Health GH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:03 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Guardant Health beat estimated earnings by 17.36%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-1.21. Revenue was up $17.04 million from the same...
Benzinga

Beyond Meat: Q2 Earnings Insights

Beyond Meat BYND reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beyond Meat missed estimated earnings by 29.66%, reporting an EPS of $-1.53 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was down $2.39 million from the same...
Benzinga

X4 Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. X4 Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.64. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year. Past...
Benzinga

Recap: Rocket Companies Q2 Earnings

Rocket Companies RKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rocket Companies missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was down $1.40 billion from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Vanda Pharma Q2 Earnings

Vanda Pharma VNDA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vanda Pharma missed estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.11. Revenue was down $3.51 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Insight Enterprises Q2 Earnings

Insight Enterprises NSIT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insight Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 32.38%, reporting an EPS of $2.78 versus an estimate of $2.1. Revenue was up $513.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Lifetime Brands Q2 Earnings

Lifetime Brands LCUT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lifetime Brands missed estimated earnings by 380.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was down $35.32 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Western Asset Mortgage Q2 Earnings

Western Asset Mortgage WMC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Western Asset Mortgage beat estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.42. Revenue was down $355 thousand from...
Benzinga

Recap: Integral Ad Science Q2 Earnings

Integral Ad Science IAS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Integral Ad Science missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $25.25 million from...
Benzinga

Canopy Growth Earnings Preview

Canopy Gwth CGC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Canopy Gwth will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Canopy Gwth bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Independence Contract: Q2 Earnings Insights

Independence Contract ICD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Independence Contract reported an EPS of $-0.72. Revenue was up $22.50 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For OPKO Health

OPKO Health OPK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OPKO Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. OPKO Health bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: Diversey Holdings Q2 Earnings

Diversey Hldgs DSEY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Diversey Hldgs reported in-line EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $65.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Benzinga

TransAlta Earnings Preview

TransAlta TAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that TransAlta will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01. TransAlta bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
