Houston, TX

Astros, Rangers Active Before Trade Deadline

By Zach Taylor
wtaw.com
 2 days ago
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder

The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

García's Quality Start for Astros Spoiled by Eovaldi Resurgence

In the midst of additions to the Houston Astros' roster, the club faced the Boston Red Sox in a somewhat quiet contest. It was the first rematch of the 2021 American League Championship Series in Houston since last October, but this time the Red Sox left victorious. Boston jumped on...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Orioles GM flew to Texas to explain deadline moves to core players

Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Grading the Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions

The Houston Astros already have a commanding lead in the American League West, they sit not far behind the New York Yankees for the best record in the AL. Yet, they still went out and made shrewd moves to bolster their roster for a deep postseason run into October. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Sportico

PKA Kickboxing Venture Lands 7-Figure Investment From Jimmy Anderson

Click here to read the full article. PKA Worldwide is getting a kick in the right direction. Sacramento-based businessman Jimmy Anderson is making a significant investment into the parent company of the newly formed Professional Kickboxing Association (PKA). The investment is worth seven figures, according to a person familiar with the transaction. The capital injection provides PKA an expanded recruiting and contract budget, which it will deploy to acquire talent. “Our objective is to attract the top strikers on the planet and put them in a broadcast setting where they’ll be able to show the world their [skills],” PKA Worldwide CEO Joe...
