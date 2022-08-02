Astros, Rangers Active Before Trade Deadline

Click here to read the full article. PKA Worldwide is getting a kick in the right direction. Sacramento-based businessman Jimmy Anderson is making a significant investment into the parent company of the newly formed Professional Kickboxing Association (PKA). The investment is worth seven figures, according to a person familiar with the transaction. The capital injection provides PKA an expanded recruiting and contract budget, which it will deploy to acquire talent. “Our objective is to attract the top strikers on the planet and put them in a broadcast setting where they’ll be able to show the world their [skills],” PKA Worldwide CEO Joe...

13 MINUTES AGO