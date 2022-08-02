Astros, Rangers Active Before Trade Deadline

Read on wtaw.com
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder
The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
Three Prospects Join Astros' Top 30 After Monday Trades
After a hectic day of trades, the Houston Astros saw the departures of three prospects, making room for new names on their top 30 list.
MLB trade deadline tracker: Red Sox trade for first baseman Eric Hosmer
The Red Sox have been busy leading up to the 6 p.m deadline. Today is August 2nd, which means that we will officially reach the MLB trade deadline at 6 p.m. tonight. As expected, there was a flurry of trades across the league yesterday, and some more big names are likely going to be on the move today.
Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, dies at 45
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday that Nicole Hazen, the wife of general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday at the age of 45.
TRADE: Atlanta Braves And Houston Astros Make A Deal
The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astors have made a trade.
Yardbarker
García's Quality Start for Astros Spoiled by Eovaldi Resurgence
In the midst of additions to the Houston Astros' roster, the club faced the Boston Red Sox in a somewhat quiet contest. It was the first rematch of the 2021 American League Championship Series in Houston since last October, but this time the Red Sox left victorious. Boston jumped on...
AOL Corp
Texas Rangers stand pat at MLB trade deadline, both by design and circumstance
The Texas Rangers are an improved club from a year ago. That’s good, of course, but it also left the club, which is 10 wins better than 2021 but still 10 games under .500 and eight games back of a wild card berth, in something of a no man’s land when it came to deal-making.
Yardbarker
Orioles GM flew to Texas to explain deadline moves to core players
Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 8/3/2022
The Baltimore Orioles will finish their three-game series with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon, looking to complete a sweep. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Orioles-Rangers prediction and pick we have laid out below. Baltimore, the darlings...
Yardbarker
Grading the Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
The Houston Astros already have a commanding lead in the American League West, they sit not far behind the New York Yankees for the best record in the AL. Yet, they still went out and made shrewd moves to bolster their roster for a deep postseason run into October. The...
ESPN
Tampa Bay Rays ship 2020 World Series hero Brett Phillips to Baltimore Orioles for cash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays traded outfielder Brett Phillips to the Baltimore Orioles for cash Tuesday. Phillips, designated for assignment Monday, grew up in Seminole, Florida, and was a Rays fan. In 75 games with Tampa Bay this season, Phillips hit .147 with five homers and 14...
PKA Kickboxing Venture Lands 7-Figure Investment From Jimmy Anderson
Click here to read the full article. PKA Worldwide is getting a kick in the right direction. Sacramento-based businessman Jimmy Anderson is making a significant investment into the parent company of the newly formed Professional Kickboxing Association (PKA). The investment is worth seven figures, according to a person familiar with the transaction. The capital injection provides PKA an expanded recruiting and contract budget, which it will deploy to acquire talent. “Our objective is to attract the top strikers on the planet and put them in a broadcast setting where they’ll be able to show the world their [skills],” PKA Worldwide CEO Joe...
Golf Digest
Christian Vazquez got traded to the Astros while playing the Astros at Minute Maid Park and things got weird
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is upon us. Across the majors, the hot stove is heating up. The Juan Soto saga is sizzling, the Wilson Contreras sweepstakes crackling, and the Red Sox firesale has turned into a five-alarm blaze. On Monday night, the latter took its strangest turn yet, when...
