A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
WLTX.com
Wallace named girls head basketball coach at Gray Collegiate Academy
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Basketball has been a part of Brandon Wallace's life from the get-go, His dad was a longtime coach in Augusta, putting in more thn 30 years in the business/. Brandon won a state championship at Silver Bluff and was named the 2003 Gatorade Player of...
WLTX.com
Two years on the job and one season in the books, Chennis Berry continues to put his mark on Benedict football
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Benedict College is getting more respect around the SIAC as the preseason poll has the Tigers finishing second in the Eastern Division. Last season, the Tigers finished 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the leaague which put them fifth in the final division standings. For head coach...
WLTX.com
Two Midlands high school volleyball stars earned Gold medals this summer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two high school volleyball stars in the Midlands can now call themselves gold medalists. In the 2022 Cazova Volleyball Championships, Cardinal Newman volleyball player Anna Gillens and Blythewood High School volleyball player Jala Dixon each won two gold medals, as members of the US Virgin Island under 21 Junior team and the under 19 youth team.
Irmo High School band students have new ways to stay cool
IRMO, S.C. — Staying cool in this South Carolina heat can be a challenge, but it's a challenge accepted by the Irmo High School marching band staff. Band camp is in full swing for Irmo High School and middle school students. Beyond practicing and perfecting their performing skills, students...
WLTX.com
South Carolina State wants a return trip to Atlanta
Since winning the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, South Carolina State has a twice-rescheduled parade, spring practice and summer workouts and now the start of preseason practice. The Bulldogs are in search of a third consecutive MEAC title and a second consecutive trip to the prestigious bowl in the ATL....
abccolumbia.com
HBCU National Champion SC State Bulldogs report to camp
ORANGEBURG, SC (SC State) – The South Carolina State University football team reported to preseason camp Tuesday (Aug. 2nd) in preparation for the 2022 season. Buddy Pough, is entering his 21st season at the helm of the South Carolina State program, will conduct the team’s first practice on Wednesday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pough the winningest coach in school history with a record of 143-80 overall and has led the Bulldogs to eight Mid-Eastern Athletic Championships during his tenure.
WLTX.com
Rattler is ready to make his mark at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since creating national headlines in December with his committment to South Carolina, Spencer Rattler has blended in nicely with his new teammates. The high profile quarterback transferred to Carolina from Oklahoma where his best season was in 2020 when he was named the CBS National Freshman of the Year after he threw for 28 touchdowns and more than 3,000 yards. After taking over for Jalen Hurts, Rattler helped the Sooners record a sixth straight Big 12 championship.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College Opens Colorful 11th Season
Irmo, SC - The most colorful seats in town are turning purple, then red-white-and-blue, for Harbison Theatre’s 11th season. Notable performances include the Purple xPeRIeNCE Tribute Show and country music superstar Craig Morgan. Other favorite national and local musicians, dancers, comedians and thespians round out the 2022-2023 season. Harbison...
Report: Controversy Growing With Live College Football Mascot
Since 2006, South Carolina's football team has had a live mascot. The program's live bird is known as Sir Big Spur. Well, the future of Sir Big Spur is up in the air due to a dispute over its appearance. According to The Post and Courier, the old owners of...
'It does give us a challenge': Midlands school districts facing teacher shortages
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the new school year nears, some students in the Midlands may not know who their teacher will be this fall as several school districts face record teacher shortages. Two weeks from the start of classes, Richland School District Two is working to fill 103 teacher...
College Football World Reacts To The Costco Photo
SEC fans are so passionate about college football that one school is selling tickets at a local Costco. And no, we're not kidding. On Wednesday night, Scott Eisberg of WCIV posted a photo from a Costco in Charleston, South Carolina on his Twitter account. The picture that Eisberg shared immediately...
swlexledger.com
Social media post that is affecting the Newberry College community
Newberry, S.C. 08/04/22 - Recently, the College has been made aware of a social media post that is affecting the Newberry College community. The situation is under investigation. Due to matters of privacy, we are limited about what we can say regarding the circumstances. However, Newberry College and Newberry College Athletics would like to be absolutely clear that the College does not condone or support bullying by, or against, Newberry College students.
WIS-TV
South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
Free master gardening workshop in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three community organizations are trying to teach art to residents through a free gardening class. Topiary expert Mike Gibson is working with Columbia Parks & Recreation and the Ernest A. Finney, Jr. Cultural Arts Center to host the four-week master class. "I think a common misconception...
Hooooo! Hacksaw Jim Duggan rings bell signaling the end of cancer treatment
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hacksaw Jim Duggan rang many opponents’ bells with his 2-by-4 during his professional wrestling career. On Tuesday, the WWE Hall of Famer rang a different kind of bell -- one that has much more meaning. Duggan, 68, celebrated the completion of his 39th and final...
Senior citizens engage with community through free Golden Passes
IRMO, S.C. — In an effort to help senior citizens get engaged in the community, Lexington-Richland School District 5 is giving out free Golden Passes to residents over 60. Seniors are asked to fill out a form and have their picture taken to receive the card. This pass, which...
coladaily.com
City of West Columbia’s Council District Three Councilperson resigns
The City of West Columbia announced Monday afternoon that District Three Councilperson Casey Hallman has resigned effective immediately. Her term expires Nov. 2025 and according to officials, she is moving outside the city limits and will no longer be able to stay in the position. The Cayce native has been...
WIS-TV
Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are continuing their search for a Columbia resident who went missing on Sunday. Friends and family say the victim is 31-year-old Terrance Butler, an employee with the Department of Juvenile Justice, Corporal in the National Guard...
crbjbizwire.com
Dominion Energy’s Commitment to Diversity, Sustainability Connects With New Generation of Interns in South Carolina
CAYCE, S.C. – As Dominion Energy transforms into the leading clean energy company in the nation, a new generation of interns is attracted to the company’s increasingly diverse workforce, culture of excellence and commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Madison Locklear, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering at...
thenewirmonews.com
Former Irmo Police Chief “End of Watch”
The Town of Irmo and the Irmo Police Department honored the passing of retired Irmo Police Chief David Graham this week. Graham was hired by the Town of Irmo in 1987 and served as Police Chief from 1995-1998. He was known for his leadership abilities, great sense of humor and driving around with his car windows down, his left arm propped up on the driver’s side door, no matter the temperature.
