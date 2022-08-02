ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

Two Midlands high school volleyball stars earned Gold medals this summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two high school volleyball stars in the Midlands can now call themselves gold medalists. In the 2022 Cazova Volleyball Championships, Cardinal Newman volleyball player Anna Gillens and Blythewood High School volleyball player Jala Dixon each won two gold medals, as members of the US Virgin Island under 21 Junior team and the under 19 youth team.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
News19 WLTX

Irmo High School band students have new ways to stay cool

IRMO, S.C. — Staying cool in this South Carolina heat can be a challenge, but it's a challenge accepted by the Irmo High School marching band staff. Band camp is in full swing for Irmo High School and middle school students. Beyond practicing and perfecting their performing skills, students...
IRMO, SC
City
Wallace, SC
City
West Columbia, SC
West Columbia, SC
Sports
West Columbia, SC
Education
WLTX.com

South Carolina State wants a return trip to Atlanta

Since winning the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, South Carolina State has a twice-rescheduled parade, spring practice and summer workouts and now the start of preseason practice. The Bulldogs are in search of a third consecutive MEAC title and a second consecutive trip to the prestigious bowl in the ATL....
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

HBCU National Champion SC State Bulldogs report to camp

ORANGEBURG, SC (SC State) – The South Carolina State University football team reported to preseason camp Tuesday (Aug. 2nd) in preparation for the 2022 season. Buddy Pough, is entering his 21st season at the helm of the South Carolina State program, will conduct the team’s first practice on Wednesday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pough the winningest coach in school history with a record of 143-80 overall and has led the Bulldogs to eight Mid-Eastern Athletic Championships during his tenure.
WLTX.com

Rattler is ready to make his mark at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since creating national headlines in December with his committment to South Carolina, Spencer Rattler has blended in nicely with his new teammates. The high profile quarterback transferred to Carolina from Oklahoma where his best season was in 2020 when he was named the CBS National Freshman of the Year after he threw for 28 touchdowns and more than 3,000 yards. After taking over for Jalen Hurts, Rattler helped the Sooners record a sixth straight Big 12 championship.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College Opens Colorful 11th Season

Irmo, SC - The most colorful seats in town are turning purple, then red-white-and-blue, for Harbison Theatre’s 11th season. Notable performances include the Purple xPeRIeNCE Tribute Show and country music superstar Craig Morgan. Other favorite national and local musicians, dancers, comedians and thespians round out the 2022-2023 season. Harbison...
IRMO, SC
Person
Brandon Wallace
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Costco Photo

SEC fans are so passionate about college football that one school is selling tickets at a local Costco. And no, we're not kidding. On Wednesday night, Scott Eisberg of WCIV posted a photo from a Costco in Charleston, South Carolina on his Twitter account. The picture that Eisberg shared immediately...
COLUMBIA, SC
swlexledger.com

Social media post that is affecting the Newberry College community

Newberry, S.C. 08/04/22 - Recently, the College has been made aware of a social media post that is affecting the Newberry College community. The situation is under investigation. Due to matters of privacy, we are limited about what we can say regarding the circumstances. However, Newberry College and Newberry College Athletics would like to be absolutely clear that the College does not condone or support bullying by, or against, Newberry College students.
NEWBERRY, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Free master gardening workshop in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three community organizations are trying to teach art to residents through a free gardening class. Topiary expert Mike Gibson is working with Columbia Parks & Recreation and the Ernest A. Finney, Jr. Cultural Arts Center to host the four-week master class. "I think a common misconception...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

City of West Columbia’s Council District Three Councilperson resigns

The City of West Columbia announced Monday afternoon that District Three Councilperson Casey Hallman has resigned effective immediately. Her term expires Nov. 2025 and according to officials, she is moving outside the city limits and will no longer be able to stay in the position. The Cayce native has been...
WIS-TV

Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are continuing their search for a Columbia resident who went missing on Sunday. Friends and family say the victim is 31-year-old Terrance Butler, an employee with the Department of Juvenile Justice, Corporal in the National Guard...
COLUMBIA, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Dominion Energy’s Commitment to Diversity, Sustainability Connects With New Generation of Interns in South Carolina

CAYCE, S.C. – As Dominion Energy transforms into the leading clean energy company in the nation, a new generation of interns is attracted to the company’s increasingly diverse workforce, culture of excellence and commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Madison Locklear, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering at...
CHARLESTON, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Former Irmo Police Chief “End of Watch”

The Town of Irmo and the Irmo Police Department honored the passing of retired Irmo Police Chief David Graham this week. Graham was hired by the Town of Irmo in 1987 and served as Police Chief from 1995-1998. He was known for his leadership abilities, great sense of humor and driving around with his car windows down, his left arm propped up on the driver’s side door, no matter the temperature.
IRMO, SC

