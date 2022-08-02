Read on www.mysanantonio.com
Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights
Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
Pot producer Canopy Growth posts large loss on impairment charge
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada's Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), reported a quarterly loss on Friday, as the cannabis producer incurred an impairment charge of C$1.72 billion ($1.33 billion) related to its operations.
Aptiv Cuts FY22 Forecast On Q2 Earnings Miss
Aptiv PLC APTV reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $4.06 billion, missing the consensus of $4.09 billion. Revenue rose 9% adjusted for currency exchange and commodity movements. Revenue in North America rose 21%, South America fell 30%, Europe grew 4%, and Asia increased 2%, which includes a...
Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings
Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
Recap: Cytokinetics Q2 Earnings
Cytokinetics CYTK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cytokinetics beat estimated earnings by 77.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $86.12 million from the same period last...
Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022
According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
Expedia Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Expedia Group EXPE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Expedia Group beat estimated earnings by 24.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.58. Revenue was up $1.07 billion from the same...
Earnings Outlook For OPKO Health
OPKO Health OPK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OPKO Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. OPKO Health bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings
BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
Cavco Indus: Q1 Earnings Insights
Cavco Indus CVCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cavco Indus beat estimated earnings by 29.24%, reporting an EPS of $6.63 versus an estimate of $5.13. Revenue was up $257.92 million from the same...
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Jobless claims rise, Clorox tumbles, oil below $90
Jobless claims tick higher ahead of Friday's big report. Carvana sees continual improvement in cutting costs. Carvana is higher in after hours trading. The online used car retailer expects sequential improvement in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) per retail unit sold in the third and fourth quarters. The company...
Beyond Meat: Q2 Earnings Insights
Beyond Meat BYND reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beyond Meat missed estimated earnings by 29.66%, reporting an EPS of $-1.53 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was down $2.39 million from the same...
Choice Hotels Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
Choice Hotels Intl CHH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Choice Hotels Intl missed estimated earnings by 1.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $1.45. Revenue was up $89.63 million from...
Recap: Guardant Health Q2 Earnings
Guardant Health GH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:03 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Guardant Health beat estimated earnings by 17.36%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-1.21. Revenue was up $17.04 million from the same...
NuStar Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
NuStar Energy NS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NuStar Energy missed estimated earnings by 44.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was up $3.06 million from the same...
Recap: Rocket Companies Q2 Earnings
Rocket Companies RKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rocket Companies missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was down $1.40 billion from the same...
Recap: Insight Enterprises Q2 Earnings
Insight Enterprises NSIT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insight Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 32.38%, reporting an EPS of $2.78 versus an estimate of $2.1. Revenue was up $513.00 million from the same...
Analyst Ratings for Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair FUN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Cedar Fair has an average price target of $62.83 with a high of $89.00 and a low of $40.00.
Recap: Walker & Dunlop Q2 Earnings
Walker & Dunlop WD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Walker & Dunlop missed estimated earnings by 15.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $59.44 million from...
Northwest Natural: Q2 Earnings Insights
Northwest Natural Hldg NWN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Northwest Natural Hldg beat reported an EPS of $0.05. Revenue was up $46.04 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
