Prescott Schools Honor Retiring Employees
This afternoon Superintendent Robert Poole officially welcomed back faculty and staff. After prayer, the Curley Wolf band kicked off the program with the national anthem and the fight song. Mr. Poole recognized retiring employees from the 2021-22 school year. Each received a plaque for their years of service in the Prescott School District. Dennis Pruitt retired with 23.5 years in the district and Ted Carter with 5.5 years. Kindergarten teacher Beverly Stockton was also presented a plaque for the 30.5 years she dedicated to the district. We are thankful for all three of these employees and are so glad they were able to be here today to be honored. #impactthepack.
An Asset to the Education Community
Lekia Jones loves to call the Hogs and is a Razorback through and through. A proud member of the Arkansas High Class of 1992, she returns for the upcoming school year to serve as the 12th grade principal. She feels like she has come full circle, not only by being an alumnus but as a teacher and administrator in the district as well. In addition to her work as a teacher and administrator across TASD, she has also worked in the Liberty-Eylau Independent School District and Hope Public Schools. Education is first and foremost in her eyes, primarily by strengthening a student’s character and individuality, along with their academic potential. She holds a BS in Interdisciplinary Studies, an MS in Educational Administration, and her Superintendent Certification from Texas A&M University-Texarkana. She also completed a year in the Arkansas Leadership Academy. Her broad scope of knowledge and experience is an asset to the community, especially in regards to shaping and preparing students to head out into the world. She’s particularly excited to be doing this at Arkansas High School.
Community Groups
Taylor VFW receives address stone from Boulder Designs. Bald Knob couple 2022 Arkansas Foster Parents of the Year. Income Tax School offers in-person, virtual options for advanced income tax preparation. Tracy Courage, U of A System Division of Agriculture. Updated Jul 26, 2022. Abilities Unlimited benefits from Leadership Magnolia, Cadence...
Magnolia High students will pick up schedules next week
Magnolia High School has set its pick-up time for printed schedules. Schedules may be picked up on these dates or any date thereafter before the start of the school year on Monday, August 22. The schedule:. Seniors – Tuesday, August 9. Juniors – Wednesday, August 10. Sophomores and...
ROC Enterprises receives $40K donation from Tyson Foods of Hope
HOPE, AR. – There were smiles all around as ROC Enterprises of Rainbow of Challenges, Inc. received a donation check of $40,000 from Tyson Foods of Hope. The informal presentation was held in the meeting room at the Melon Patch restaurant in downtown Hope and was the result of a co-op between ROC handling the recycling duties of the many cardboard boxes that amass at the Tyson plant located north of Hope.
El Dorado community offers support for students, teachers
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Parents and teachers are struggling as prices rise for back-to-school supplies and clothes. Jennifer Lee, the El Dorado School District’s Special Programs Director, understands how parents and teachers are on a tight budget. A few years ago, the district decided to do something to help.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, August 2, 2022: We need a strong Chamber of Commerce
We are a little late getting to it, but we have paid our full annual dues to the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, plus a donation. Magnolia Reporter LLC is happy to do so, and encourages all small businesses that can to do the same. Why? Small-town chambers of commerce are private-membership organizations that are terribly under-funded. In our view, the Magnolia Chamber should be a $250,000-$300,000 per year organization with three or four full-time staffers. It should be able to provide services, programs, special events, promotional assistance and local advocacy to Columbia County businesses throughout the year. The Magnolia Chamber does what it can, but it lacks the financial resources to tackle more. Businesses have an obligation to help an organization that has so much more potential to help them.
Hamilton Haven earns $1,000 Walmart Community grant
Prescott’s Hamilton Haven has been granted $1,000 from the Walmart Community Grant Program. The Walmart Community Grant Program is designed to support communities in the areas where Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are located. This grant was approved through the Hope Walmart store. Hamilton Haven opened in April...
Magnolia substitute teacher training August 8
The Magnolia School District will conduct substitute teacher training from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, August 8. The meeting will be inside the board room of the District Administration Building on High School Drive.
Gertrude Easter Wafer
Gertrude Easter Wafer was born October 12, 1953 in Magnolia, to the late J.D. Easter and Susie Bell Lee Easter. Gertrude attended McMittress school in Emerson, but later transferred to the Magnolia School District. She confessed her life to Christ at an early age and united with Mount Israel C.M.E....
Earnest Lee Baker
Earnest Lee Baker, 69, of Magnolia passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at his residence. Earnest, better known as “Baker Flat,” was born on May 1, 1953 to Gertha French and Henry Lee Baker in Magnolia. In 1973, he married Rosetta Wright Blackmon. To this union three children...
"Cram the Bus" collecting school supplies on Saturday
“Cram the Bus,” the annual school supply campaign of the Magnolia Junior Charity League, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart parking lot. The league is collecting school supplies, and donations for the purchase of supplies, for students in Magnolia, Emerson and Taylor schools.
Several Bossier schools to become Purple Star certified
BOSSIER CITY, La.-Last week Bossier Parish School Board held a back to school night for military families. Over one hundred new military families have joined the school district. Bossier school students 1-12 start school next Wednesday. One thing Bossier schools is doing for their military families is working towards getting...
Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries. On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According...
Hope Schools Employee Highlight Program Recognizes Darryl Hill & Emily Smith
Hope Public Schools will share TWO Employee Highlight images each week – one Certified and one Classified! The Employee Highlight Program is available to ANY Hope Schools Employee who wishes to fill out the form. All employees were sent an email with a link to the form and a sample of what the Employee Highlight image will look like.
Pleasant Hill Cemetery supporters will meet
People interested in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Ouachita County have been invited to a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Pleasant Ridge Assembly of God, 2880 Fairview Road in Camden. The cemetery’s board has become inactive, and there is a need to elect a new board to keep...
El Dorado builds a future with education
On Point Global victims to receive $102M in refunds - clipped version. Jo Ann Deal from the BBB in the studio talks scam victims receiving refunds. KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 23 hours ago. KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Summer Spectacular Team Penning...
Frederick D. Lamay
Frederick D. Lamay was born October 20, 1969 at Wadley Hospital in TEXarkana to Reverend Corinthians and Mrs. Charlene Lamay. Fred departed this life on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Wadley Hospital. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of the New St. Paul Baptist Church.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, August 3, 2022: Another Magnolia Square remodeling project
The metal trash container on the east side of the square has been positioned for a remodeling project at Magnolia Printing. The ceiling has sustained water damage over the years, and a portion of it fell in a few months ago. It’s wonderful that a property owner is making an investment to maintain a building on the Magnolia Square that’s been in existence since World War II. We order our office supplies through Deadra Litzsinger at Magnolia Printing. Gracie is still there, too, but our feline friend from Banner-News days is in retirement from her Chief Rodent Officer title.
Nancy Williams
Nancy Williams, 81, of Magnolia passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia. She was born October 18, 1940 in TEXarkana to the late Searcy Hunter Atkinson and Edna Mae (Andrews) Atkinson. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church, The Daughters of the American Revolution, served on the board at Southern Arkansas University, and volunteered at the Stew Pot.
