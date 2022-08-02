Cops seek tips in home-invasion robbery in Rosebank

Read on www.silive.com
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A third man was arrested in July in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Charleston. Dwayne Foster, 40, of Lenox Road in Brooklyn, was arrested on July 21, nearly 10 months after alleged accomplices William Vaquer, 33, of Memo Street in Prince’s Bay, and Gerald Crippen, 43, of North 16th Street in East Orange, N.J., were apprehended in the incident on Sept. 30 around 10:30 p.m. at the WestShore Convenience store at 585 Veterans Road West, police said.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man armed with a boxcutter followed a male victim into his home in Port Richmond and then robbed the resident while threatening his life, authorities allege. Selvin Castillo of the 300 block of Clove Road in West Brighton allegedly perpetrated the heist on...
The search is on for two suspects after a man was punched and robbed outside of a Brooklyn pizzeria in an attack that landed him in the hospital in critical condition.
Prosecutors say Michael Morgan, 20, shot Matthew Webb, 23, Aug. 1 at the Fulton Street establishment after there was an argument about the French fries served to Morgan’s mother.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A crash in New Dorp Thursday afternoon drew an emergency response and left mangled car parts in its wake. The crash, which occurred at the intersection of South Railroad Avenue and Bancroft Avenue, left at least one vehicle — a Honda SUV — with significant damage. A tow truck was seen hauling the vehicle away from the scene.
CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Claremont. The victim, Travis Griffiths, had just pulled over his car on Claremont Parkway near Webster Avenue around 4:25 a.m. on July 22 when he was approached by the gunman, officials said. […]
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man participated in a brazen robbery where the victim was brutally beaten and robbed inside a home in Eltingville, authorities allege. John Lopez of Westport Lane in New Springville stands accused in the incident that allegedly happened on July 25 around 9 a.m. inside a home in the vicinity of Cortelyou and Leverett avenues, according to the criminal complaint and police.
A bodega owner in Brooklyn is pleading for a cat-napping suspect, who was caught on video, to bring back his feline friend after swiping him and taking off.
A man shot trying to drive away from a street argument in the Bronx died five days later, police said Wednesday. Cops released surveillance video of the now-fatal shooting Wednesday and are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the gunman. Travis Griffiths, 19, was shot in the head about 4:30 a.m. on July 22 on Claremont Parkway near Webster Ave. in Claremont. Medics rushed ...
The NYPD has made two arrest linked to the Brooklyn McDonald's shooting Monday. Police say Michael Morgan, 20, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting of a McDonald’s worker. Police also arrested Camellia Dunlap, 18, and she was charged...
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- On Long Island, police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment.On Saturday morning, police received a call for a well check at the Allure apartments on Old Country Road.Officers found Marivel Estevez in her bedroom, shot multiple times. She was last seen returning home on Thursday.Police say her boyfriend, Mark Small, is responsible for her death.The couple had been dating for two years and their relationship was described by friends and family as "tumultuous."Police say Small was at Estevez's apartment when she came home Thursday."During the evening, it is believed that Mark and Marivel had an argument or a domestic incident. During that domestic incident, Mark shot her multiple times," Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.Police say Small drove off with Estevez's dog and her car. Small suffered non-life threatening injuries after getting into an accident.
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man accused of shooting a McDonald’s worker during an argument also allegedly fatally shot a man in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Hours after Michael Morgan, 20, was charged with attempted murder in the fast food dispute, he was charged with murder in connection with a 2020 homicide, police said. He allegedly […]
FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in New York City for the murder of a 23-year-old Tamarac woman.The Broward Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Sakiyna Thompson was arrested Wednesday by New York City police in the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens. The sheriff's office did not say what led to the capture but Thompson is charged with first degree murder. It's not known when she will be extradited. Friends and family members identified the victim as Kayla Hodgson. An arrest affidavit obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench said that Thompson was "demonstrating a depraved mind without regard for human life...by...
Police are searching for a group of teens sought in a string of robberies that occurred inside Brooklyn subway stations.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Leon Lucas could have been released from prison as early as next February. But the Brooklyn felon, who is serving a two-to-four-year prison sentence for weapon possession in the Bronx, will have to wait a few more years. On Wednesday, Lucas was sentenced in state...
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared while babysitting her younger brother and sister in Brooklyn last week was found in Harlem Thursday, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to PIX11 News. “She was staying in an apartment. Someone called the police,” the source said. Police officers from the […]
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus crashed into a pole Thursday morning in the Bronx, sending 13 people to the hospital, according to the NYPD.
NEW YORK (77WABC) — There is outrage from NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the police union after videos show bottles being thrown at officers while making arrests Sunday after the Bronx Dominican Day Parade. The NYPD says officers were responding to a large rowdy group after a crowd is...
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Two people were sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning on Long Island when a suspect fired into the vehicle, striking a 28-year-old woman in the leg, authorities said. The victim and another passenger were in the car with the motor running in Wyandanch at around 2 a.m. when an unknown […]
FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A group of four attacked two women inside a movie theater in Queens on July 5, police said on Wednesday. The two victims, 33 and 29, had a dispute with two men and two women while watching a movie inside the College Point Multiplex Cinemas at around 7 p.m., according to […]
