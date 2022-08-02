ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Bakery that canceled drag show now threatened with fines

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
Neylisa Zenino, age 13, is comforted by Luis Hernandez as she talks in Oriole Park in Chicago on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, during a vigil for Lauren Dobosz, a 31-year-old woman from Rolling Meadows, and five children between the ages of five and 13 who were killed in a car crash. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

A bakery that faced harassment and vandalism after advertising for a family-friendly drag show is now being threatened with code violations if it hosts any future events, according to a letter sent from the far northwest suburb to the bakery’s owner.

The letter was sent to Corinna Sac, owner of UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills, by the village, spurring a response from the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois condemning the village’s actions.

“Our hands are being tied and our backs are being forced up against the wall by our landlord and the village of Lake in the Hills,” Sac said in a video posted to social media, in which she grows emotional as she says she canceled two upcoming events.

Read the full story from the Tribune’s Madeline Buckley .

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

Deadly I-90 crash: Loved ones mourn the deaths of mother, 5 children

After a unified count of 5-6-7-8 — a cue familiar to cheerleaders everywhere — more than 100 people released red, black and white balloons Monday night on the city’s Northwest Side in Oriole Park in honor of an Oriole Park Falcons cheerleading and football family, which was struck in a head-on collision on I-90 over the weekend.

Only the father, Thomas Dobosz, 32, survived the fiery crash in the overnight hours of Sunday when a gray Acura TSX sedan, driven by Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, was going the wrong way on the tollway near Hampshire and collided with the Chevrolet van Dobosz was driving. Lauren Dobosz, 31, and their four children — Emma, 13, Lucas, 7, Nicholas, 6 and Ella, 5 — all died at the scene. Another girl, also 13, died in the crash, according to police.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker declares monkeypox virus a statewide public health emergency

Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared the spreading monkeypox virus to be a statewide public health emergency .

Illinois has the third most monkeypox cases of any state, behind only New York and California. Pritzker’s declaration, which marks the state as a monkeypox “disaster area,” will allow public health officials to more aggressively respond to the outbreak, the governor’s office said.

NorthShore agrees to pay $10.3 million settlement in COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit over religious exemptions

NorthShore University HealthSystem has agreed to pay $10.3 million to settle a lawsuit brought by employees who alleged the hospital system wouldn’t let them keep their jobs after they objected to getting COVID-19 vaccines for religious reasons.

Fourteen workers — including nurses, a pharmacy technician and a senior application analyst all named anonymously in the lawsuit — filed a lawsuit in October alleging NorthShore refused to grant them true exemptions from the mandate that all its workers get vaccinated.

How long should I isolate after I test positive for COVID?

Dr. Emily Landon, chief health care epidemiologist at the University of Chicago, said isolating/quarantining has become important again with the BA. 5 variant being the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It’s gonna be a tough six weeks or so with BA. 5 and the continuing ongoing spread,” she said. “We’re seeing variants come out faster and faster. And there’s no reason why we should expect that to stop. I think we’re gonna see more variants, more disruption, and more difficulty with absenteeism.”

How Matt Eberflus collected ideas from his mentors — and parents — during a 30-year journey to become Chicago Bears coach

Matt Eberflus stowed away principles, skills and concepts so that when the Bears hired him in January to be the 17th head coach in franchise history, he knew how he wanted to run his team.

In the months leading up to the opening of training camp last week, Eberflus revealed himself as a serious, CEO-style leader whose emphasis on effort is clear. People who know him well start by mentioning his intensity but also say he is caring, honest, detailed and mentally quick, all traits they hope will help him succeed in a place where few coaches have over the last four decades.

First look: Goose Island’s 2022 Bourbon County lineup includes return of old favorites, nods to biscotti and Fig Newtons

Two months after a tepid consumer response to pricey digital versions of Goose Island’s renowned boozy beers aged in whiskey barrels, Chicago’s oldest brewery has announced the good old-fashioned liquid versions of this year’s Bourbon County brews , which includes the return of two old favorites and beers meant to emulate Fig Newtons and biscotti.

As always, the beers — six stouts and one barleywine — will be available the day after Thanksgiving. The flagship, Bourbon County Stout, is widely considered the first modern beer aged in bourbon barrels, a practice that has become an industry hallmark.

Comments / 20

Frank58
2d ago

why is anybody surprised. let's name the 3 largest states with a high gay population. ?? new York, California and Illinois. did not take much education there. can you name the states with a high gay population with low morals and easy at picking up anybody for sex???

Reply
3
630. RepublicanAF
2d ago

I own a mechanic shop. Tried to serve tacos for lunch and I got in trouble. Cry myself to sleep at night now. Who would have known?

Reply(2)
2
#Bears#Drag Show#Neylisa Zenino#Rolling Meadows#Uprising Bakery And Cafe
Chicago, IL
