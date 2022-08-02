Read on www.mlb.com
NBC Sports
What we learned as freefalling Giants swept by Dodgers again
SAN FRANCISCO -- Not even Gabe Kapler's first ejection in orange and black could snap the Giants out of their funk. The Giants lost 5-3 to the Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park. For the first time since 1977, they were swept in a four-game series against the Dodgers at home. They have lost all eight games against their rival in the second half and have lost 11 straight to NL West opponents, a franchise record.
NBC Sports
Giants fan trades Vargas' first hit ball for Dodgers autograph
Los Angeles Dodgers infield prospect Miguel Vargas crushed an RBI ground-rule double in his first MLB at-bat Wednesday night against the Giants, and the good news is that the 22-year-old won't have to haggle with the fan for the ball. A Giants fan standing in the center field bleachers at...
NBC Sports
Enraged Kapler ejected after strange Betts-García incident
SAN FRANCISCO -- The frustration has been boiling over for Giants players in recent weeks, and against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park, it reached the manager's chair. Gabe Kapler was ejected for the first time in his three seasons as Giants manager and fifth time overall...
MLB
'We're all frustrated': Emotions flare as Giants' slide continues
SAN FRANCISCO -- Umpire-manager-player confrontations are commonplace in baseball, but this particular one during the Giants’ 5-3 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park came with a twist. All parties -- San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler, home-plate umpire Phil Cuzzi and relief pitcher Jarlín García -- were actually in agreement about the overlying issue that caused the brief fracas.
MLB
Kershaw (back) exits early, though Dodgers' momentum builds
SAN FRANCISCO -- Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw exited with low back pain before the bottom of the fifth inning of Thursday’s 5-3 win over the Giants at Oracle Park. As he warmed up to pitch the fifth, Kershaw felt his back tighten up after his penultimate warmup throw. He then tried to throw one more to test the back, but immediately motioned over to the Dodgers dugout. He left the game with trainer Thomas Albert.
MLB
Contreras finding peace of mind with Deadline in rear-view
ST. LOUIS -- Marcus Stroman has already seen a difference in the demeanor of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras now that the Trade Deadline is behind him. The pitcher said it was noticeable in a chat they had before Thursday's doubleheader. "He just said he feels like he can take a...
MLB
After quiet Deadline, Dodgers get 70th win
SAN FRANCISCO – The process was the same for Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. He did his due diligence on the trade market, exploring every avenue to try to improve the Dodgers for the 2022 season and beyond. The Dodgers, who have developed a reputation as one...
MLB
Get to know prospects A's acquired at Deadline
This story was excerpted from Martin Gallegos’ A’s Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After stockpiling a promising group of young talent through trades during Spring Training, the A’s added to that strong depth with a new batch of promising prospects following Monday’s trade that sent Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to the Yankees.
MLB
Cole outdone by Yanks' rumored Deadline target
NEW YORK -- On Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, there was a distinct sense of “what could have been” in the air. Less than 24 hours after MLB’s Trade Deadline passed, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and recent Mariners acquisition Luis Castillo toed the rubber in a matchup of two of the most dominant starters in the Majors. For weeks, it was rumored that the two could become teammates, making up a devastating 1-2 tandem that could have carried the Yanks well into October.
MLB
Where do Red Sox stand after Trade Deadline?
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. That was the question that faced Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom in the days and hours that led up to Tuesday’s Trade Deadline.
MLB
'Hurt' by Monty trade, Taillon struggles vs. Mariners
NEW YORK -- There was some confusion and shock in the Yankees’ clubhouse about an hour before the first pitch of Tuesday’s game, as Jordan Montgomery was hastily informed that a deal had been completed with the Cardinals. The news was so fresh, manager Aaron Boone wasn’t yet sure who else the trade involved.
MLB
Ranking the 2022 Trade Deadline deals
Contrary to how it may have seemed, the trade of a 23-year-old who is on track to all-time greatness and an inner-circle spot in Cooperstown was not the only thing that happened before Tuesday's Trade Deadline day. Though it may have seemed like every trade went through the Padres, it turns out there were actually dozens of other moves, some of which were pretty impactful -- if not quite to the level of “trading for the 21st century Ted Williams,” anyway.
Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction and Odds for Thursday, August 4 (Kershaw Bounces Back)
The San Francisco Giants are seeing their playoff hopes quickly dissipate and they desperately need a win against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers today. Jakob Junis takes the mound for San Francisco after allowing just one run over his last two starts. He's still rounding into form after spending time on the Injured List, but has impressed as the Giants are 5-1 in his last six starts.
MLB
Vargas makes huge impact in MLB debut
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before his Major League debut, Miguel Vargas emerged from the visiting clubhouse with a huge smile on his face and just one earring hanging from his left ear. He proceeded to chat with the media and then took some hacks on the field. Every step of the...
MLB
Mets drop hammer as Díaz gets 6-out save vs. Braves
NEW YORK -- As the Mets’ closer, Edwin Díaz typically pitches the ninth. So when the bullpen gate swung open after the seventh inning Thursday and Díaz came striding through it, the Citi Field videoboard was still running a hat shuffle game. Lacking his typical entrance music -- the popular “Narco” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet -- Díaz began humming the tune in his head. He tried to jog in rhythm with the beat.
MLB
Miami loses 5th straight as Deadline dust settles
MIAMI -- The Marlins were relatively quiet ahead of the Trade Deadline, making just one deal before Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Reds at loanDepot park. Miami has dropped five in a row to fall to a season-worst 10 games below .500 and nine out of the final National League Wild Card spot.
MLB
Syndergaard debuts with rain-shortened win
PHILADELPHIA -- Noah Syndergaard felt the hairs stand up on the back of his neck. Dan Baker announced his name over the public address system Thursday evening at Citizens Bank Park. Phillies fans roared. They are excited about their team as it enters the season’s final two months. The Phillies...
MLB
Gallo excited for 'fresh start' with Dodgers
SAN FRANCISCO -- Joey Gallo wishes his time in New York would’ve been different. After being a splashy acquisition from the Rangers last July, the two-time All-Star didn’t produce with the Yankees. Gallo led the Majors in strikeouts in '21. This season, he was hitting .159...
