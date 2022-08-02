Read on www.geeky-gadgets.com
TechRadar
HP back to school sale: unmissable savings of up to 77% on laptops, desktops, and more
The HP back to school sale is now underway with massive savings of up to 77% available on laptops, desktops, monitors and more. If you or someone you know needs a new device for the upcoming school year then there are a number of terrific laptop deals available no matter your budget and needs. We've picked out a few of the best right here, or you can click through to browse the full sale yourself just below.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
Billboard
Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
Microsoft Teams finally optimized for Apple Silicon Macs
It is taken Microsoft some time but this week the company has announced that its Microsoft Teams service and software has been optimized to run on Apple Silicon computers. Apple first launched its Apple M1 processor way back in November 2020 and since then has released a variety of MacBook, MacBook Air and Mac computers including its new Studio range all equipped with Apple Silicon.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus launches the SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger for power users on the go
OnePlus launched its first-ever 80W SUPERVOOC-charging flagship smartphone in 2022 - however, the 10 Pro's speed in these terms stop mattering once a user gets in the car and has to use a non-compatible charger. However, the OEM has announced a solution today (August 3, 2022; even if it has waited to release the refreshed 10T smartphone to do so).
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is ridiculously cheap today
There are a lot of great Dell laptop deals going on right now, but if you want a good business laptop at a budget price, the Vostro 5620 is an excellent option. Not only is it specced out well, but Dell has also discounted it to $899 from $1,570, a whopping $671, so it’s well worth considering if you want a great productivity and business laptop.
Best tablet for students 2022
Getting the school year started can be a little intimidating, but we found the best tablets to help middle school, high school, or college students navigate the semester with success.
americanmilitarynews.com
China fires 11+ ballistic missiles toward Taiwan, Japan
Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) rocket forces launched multiple ballistic missiles toward Taiwan and Japan on Thursday. The missile drills came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Senior Colonel Shi Yi, of the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command, announced on Thursday that “combat units of...
China claims its missiles crossed Taiwan island for first time as it sanctions Pelosi over trip – live
Chinese state media claim closest ever exercises to island; US House speaker sanctioned by Beijing over Taiwan trip
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
Apple Insider
Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
Cult of Mac
Grab a Windows 10 Pro lifetime license for $15, Office for $28 and more July deals
This post on discount Microsoft software is brought to you by Keysbuff. In a special offer as July turns to August, software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com lets you nab great deals on Microsoft products. Cult of Mac readers can click on the links below and save big on Windows 10 — and find major savings on lots of other Microsoft software, too.
Acceley adjustable angle laptop stand
Acceley is a new robust and highly engineered aluminum adjustable angle laptop stand enabling users to set their laptop at the perfect angle and height on their desk. Featuring strong load-bearing construction, heat dissipation and minimalist design the laptop stand is now available to back via Kickstarter. Early bird pledges...
Apple Insider
China smartphone market plummets as Apple gains ground
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Overall smartphone shipments in China are plummeting toward their lowest point in a decade, though signs indicate Apple is still faring well in the environment.
Digital Trends
Dell cuts workstation laptop and desktop prices in half
There are a lot of excellent desktop computers and laptops to pick from, but it’s often hard to argue against the immense range and versatility of Dell’s offerings, especially if you’re going for high-end work machines that can handle things like Maya or AutoCAD. That’s why we always look forward to Dell’s Precision workstation deals, like these two — one on a desktop and the other on a laptop — so let’s dive right in and see what’s available.
Run Windows 11 on Mac using VMware Fusion
If you have recently purchased one of Apple’s new M1 or M2 Mac computers and are looking for a way to run Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system. You will be pleased to know that the engineers over at VMware have released a tech preview of their Fusion software that allows you to run Windows 11 on Intel and Apple Silicon with 2D GFX and Networking.
ZDNet
Apple iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22 win out - but smartphone market slides overall
Global smartphone shipments in Q2 2022 were at the lowest point since the pandemic struck in 2020, with 287 million units shipping in the quarter. According to new figures by Canalys, Samsung shipped 6% more smartphones than it did the same quarter a year ago, but it shipped 16% fewer smartphones than it did last quarter. Still, with 61.8 million smartphones shipped, it was the lead vendor this quarter with a 21% share, ahead of Apple, which shipped 48.5 million iPhones and had a 17% market share.
Valve Steam Deck lands in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong
Valve has announced that it is launching its Steam Deck in more countries, the device is now also going to be available in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. The device will be available in these countries later this year and Valve is launching the device via Komodo, more details are below.
U.S. says China firing missiles over Taiwan is unjustified escalation
TAIPEI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's firing of missiles during military drills around Taiwan was an unjustified escalation, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, as Beijing said it would sanction House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for visiting the island.
