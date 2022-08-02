MPD and SCSO Invite Public to “National Night Out” Tonight

Read on kubaradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kubaradio.com
Yuba City Firefighters Respond to Fire at Vacant House on Alemar Way
(Yuba City Firefighters release) At 3:30 Tuesday morning, your Yuba City Firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Alemar way in Yuba City. Crews arrived to find smoke and flames showing from a vacant house. The fire was extinguished and held to the building of origin....
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters said the first call came in at 1:50 p.m. The fire was in the area of 2671 Oro Quincy Highway and burned about two acres.
4-alarm fire in Fairfield is out
FAIRFIELD (KRON) – A four acre fire burning on the backside of Lagoon Valley in Fairfield has been extinguished as of Thursday afternoon, according to police. The fire was in the area of Discovery Way and Hancock Drive, according to a tweet from the Fairfield Fire Department. The fire was a four alarm fire. Discovery […]
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle, RV crash in Oroville, 1 taken to hospital
OROVILLE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - One person was taken the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Oroville on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of George Pacific Way and Feather River Boulevard before 11:30 a.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said a person was taken to the hospital...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Roseville residents preparing for annual National Night Out
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville residents are preparing to participate in thecity's annual events for National Night Out on Tuesday, which strengthens the relationship between law enforcement and the community it serves. It's all part of a national effort for neighborhoods to shake hands and exchange ideas with local police...
KCRA.com
Jackknifed big rig jams Interstate 80 traffic in Solano County
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A big rig that jackknifed after a crash Thursday afternoon has caused a large traffic backup in Solano County. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 4, 2022) The crash involving several other vehicles was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the Manuel Campos Parkway onramp near Fairfield....
kubaradio.com
Participants Needed for Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade – Link to Register Here
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – It’s an annual tradition that KUBA has been a proud part of for years, and now, those interested in participating in the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade, are advised to request a registration package now. The parade is scheduled for November 11th along D Street in...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man arrested after meth, suspected fentanyl found during search
CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken in custody on Tuesday following the discovery of drugs during a search by law enforcement of a home in Chico. Agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force with assistance from detectives with the Butte County Sheriff's Office Special Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at 1340 Guill Street in Chico. Multiple adults were located in and around the residence and were detained.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfield crash involving big rig leaves seven people injured
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash in Fairfield involving a jackknifed big rig injured multiple people Thursday afternoon. The Fairfield Fire Department said the crash happened on westbound Interstate 80, to the west of Manuel Campos Parkway. How the crash happened is not known, but several cars were involved. Officials said four people were treated […]
Four suspected overdoses in two days reflect Placer County’s challenge with fentanyl
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on social media that within the last 48 hours they have reported to four suspected fentanyl overdoses. Police said that the overdoses took place over three separate incidences in the past 36 hours. All four were administered the life saving Narcan, which all Roseville Fire and […]
Union Pacific train fatally hits cyclist riding between tracks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department has confirmed that a bicyclist was killed after colliding with a train in Sacramento. According to fire officials, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at 20 28th Street. Union Pacific confirmed that a westbound Union Pacific train hit and killed a person riding a […]
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested after agents locate loaded gun, suspected fentanyl during search
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - More than 50 pills of suspected fentanyl and a loaded gun were found during a probation search in Oroville on July 27, according to Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents searched 2719 Mitchell Ave. #1 in Oroville and contacted the person on probation, 30-year-old Mariah...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dies from 'medical emergency' in Sacramento County Main Jail garage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rancho Cordova police officers were about to book a 47-year-old man into the Sacramento County Main Jail when officials said the man suffered from a fatal "medical emergency" in the jail's garage. He was initially taken into custody at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday on a felony probation...
KCRA.com
Worker killed in shooting at Sacramento Speedway gas station
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman who worked at a Sacramento gas station died after a shooting early Wednesday morning at the station, KCRA 3 has confirmed. The shooting happened at the Speedway gas station off Gateway Oaks Drive in the Natomas neighborhood around 12:25 a.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department dispatch. She died at the gas station, according to authorities.
Sonoma County deputy shoots and kills man with rock, hammer
SANTA ROSA, Calif. — A Sonoma County deputy shot and killed a 36-year-old man who led officers on a wild foot chase through rural wine country before threatening them with a claw hammer, tiller and rocks, authorities said. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the man who...
Lesbian couple says man assaulted them at the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the California State Fair was winding down for the season on Sunday evening, a lesbian couple says they were assaulted by a man who shouted homophobic slurs at them. A Cal Expo spokesperson said the Cal Expo Police Department is now investigating the incident, which...
11-year-old 'attacked' by police at California State Fair, family says
An 11-year-old Black boy was "attacked" by police during "Kids Day" at the California State Fair, according to his family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Elijah Hunter's family, their attorney, Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gathered Monday for a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosts the fair.
kubaradio.com
Olivehurst Pool Closing Down for Summer This Sunday
(Olivehurst, CA) – It’s a sign of the ‘dog days of summer’ winding down, and the inevitable transition of going back to school, as the Olivehurst Public Utility District Pool is scheduled to close down for the season this Sunday. The pool, at 1966 9th Avenue, will remain open from noon until 4:45 daily until then.
actionnewsnow.com
Assistant manager punched by man who stole from tip jar, she says
CHICO, Calif. - The owners of a Chico shoe store are sharing surveillance video with hopes of catching a thief. They say a man stole $40 in tips and punched an employee in the face. The incident happened at the Heel and Sole Shoe store in the Safeway shopping center...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Vandalism, false impersonation, fugitive from justice
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Feb. 11. Tanya Marie Patton, 34, was arrested at 4:42 a.m. on suspicion of an outside misdemeanor warrant in the 11800 block of...
Comments / 0