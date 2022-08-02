Read on www.williamsonhomepage.com
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered Sex Offenders
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons Ban
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the Polls
Brentwood Children’s Librarian Missy Dillingham dies, remembered for her 'dedication'
Longtime Brentwood Children’s Librarian Missy Dillingham has died, according to the City of Brentwood. "It this with great sadness that the John P. Holt Brentwood Library acknowledge the passing of our beloved Children’s Services Manager Missy Dillingham," the city said in a news release. Dillingham died suddenly Monday...
williamsonhomepage.com
School Notes: WCS making room for encores from teachers who have retired
For those Williamson County Schools teachers who have retired and are now finding themselves with too many idle hours, the district may have a solution. Through a new board policy that was presented at Monday night’s WCS school board policy meeting before members and central office staff, a school superintendent may hire a retired individual to return to the classroom.
Student sues Williamson schools, education department over transgender rights
A Williamson County girl is now federally suing Williamson County Schools and the Tennessee Department of Education over a state law that deals with where transgender students use restrooms.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Announce Cason Lane Academy Leadership Team
(Murfreesboro, TN) Dr. Trey Duke, Director of Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS), has announced the appointment of Sonya Cox and Kimberly Hix as principal and assistant principal of Cason Lane Academy respectively. Ms. Cox has served as assistant principal at Cason Lane for the past 3 years. Prior to joining Cason...
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act
Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
clarksvillenow.com
Teacher hiring gap in Clarksville-Montgomery County drops from 150 to 70 as first day of school closes in
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Less than a week out from the start of school, thanks to a series of hiring events, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System’s hiring gap of 150 certified staffing positions has been reduced to 70. CMCSS has been struggling to maintain full staffing since the...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood History Buff Bowl returns Aug. 14
The second annual Brentwood History Buff Bowl will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14, pitting participants against each other in a Jeopardy-style quiz game. The friendly competition is open to the public will take place from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at city hall and will be livestreamed on the Brentwood Historic Commission's Facebook page.
williamsonhomepage.com
Fruechtemeyer named permanent BGA softball coach
Battle Ground Academy has removed the “interim” tag from Varsity Head Softball Coach Eric Fruechtemeyer’s title, per a release. After serving in the interim role in the 2022 spring season, he has been named full-time coach. “Eric did a great job of stepping in as our coach...
Davidson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Nashville and across Davidson County from August 4, 2022.
williamsonhomepage.com
Williamson County sides with Johnson, Bulso, Fitterer, Ogles and more in Thursday's election results
Williamson County headed back to the polls Thursday for a general election, and Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson is breathing a sigh of relief. Johnson, vying for District 27 that covers some of the county, held off a challenge from Tennessee Stands founder Gary Humble 12,470-11,683 in the unofficial tally for the Republican nomination.
williamsonhomepage.com
Nolensville Kids Triathlon returns on Aug. 14, spots filling up quickly
Tennessee’s largest kids triathlon is back again. The Nolensville Kids Triathlon will kick off on Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Williamson County Recreation Complex in Nolensville. All proceeds from the triathlon will benefit Harvest Hands and the Nashville Dolphins. The race will kick off at 7 a.m. and conclude...
williamsonhomepage.com
African American Heritage Society’s Porch Talks to focus on Lee-Buckner school
The topic of the historic Lee-Buckner school will be discussed Friday at the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County’s Porch Talks, and will include remembrances from two of its former students. Located on Duplex Road in Spring Hill, the Lee-Buckner school is the last unrestored Rosenwald school in...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District race
Nashville's 5th District is up for grabs following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper. Nine Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in the race for the reconfigured congressional district.
wgnsradio.com
Local Farmers Market at Lane Agri Park in Murfreesboro Continues - Now Thru Last Friday in October
MURFREESBORO, TN - August is peak produce time in Tennessee for many of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Farmers markets from east to west and in between are packed with fresh produce. Aug 7-13, 2022 is National Farmers Market Week and is the perfect time to stock up and support local farmers.
williamsonhomepage.com
WillCo in the Pros: Franklin, MTSU star DePriest talks signing with France's Saint-Etienne
Former Franklin and Middle Tennessee star Peyton DePriest achieved a lifelong dream this summer when she signed with AS Saint-Etienne of D1 Feminine, the top-flight women's soccer league in France. The forward achieved historic success during her career at MT, winning the Conference USA Player of the Year in 2018...
williamsonhomepage.com
Headline Homes: May 2022
There have been some intriguing real estate developments as of late!. First, the Post’s sports authority Michael Gallagher reported former Nashville Predators head coach Barry Trotz purchased a home in 12South. More recently, real estate expert William Williams discovered the Crieve Hall property that was once home to the controversial pink paint-splattered statue of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest has hit the market for $1.85 million.
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill resident one of two new public address announcers for Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt Athletics' search for two public address announcers came down to fans voting for either Joe Deyo, Robert Freeman or Dave Joseph. The Commodores this week announced Deyo and Joseph as the new public address announcers. Deyo will work as the public address announcer for football. He has worked as...
williamsonhomepage.com
WCS school board race sees victories for 4 incumbents, but District 12’s Garrett loses her seat to Beasley
Four of the five incumbents in the school board race for Williamson County Schools held on to their seats after Thursday night’s general election, with the lone exception coming in District 12 where independent candidate Nancy Garrett lost to Republican Drason Beasley. Garrett has served on the board since...
wpde.com
'Crackheads were sneaking into the building': TSU students worry about staying in hotels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Not enough on-campus housing has Tennessee State University (TSU) students worried they will end up in hotels yet again. They say finding needles and people on drugs was the norm at hotels they were put up in by the university. With less than three weeks...
