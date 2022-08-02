ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

School Notes: WCS making room for encores from teachers who have retired

For those Williamson County Schools teachers who have retired and are now finding themselves with too many idle hours, the district may have a solution. Through a new board policy that was presented at Monday night’s WCS school board policy meeting before members and central office staff, a school superintendent may hire a retired individual to return to the classroom.
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro City Schools Announce Cason Lane Academy Leadership Team

(Murfreesboro, TN) Dr. Trey Duke, Director of Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS), has announced the appointment of Sonya Cox and Kimberly Hix as principal and assistant principal of Cason Lane Academy respectively. Ms. Cox has served as assistant principal at Cason Lane for the past 3 years. Prior to joining Cason...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act

Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood History Buff Bowl returns Aug. 14

The second annual Brentwood History Buff Bowl will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14, pitting participants against each other in a Jeopardy-style quiz game. The friendly competition is open to the public will take place from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at city hall and will be livestreamed on the Brentwood Historic Commission's Facebook page.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Fruechtemeyer named permanent BGA softball coach

Battle Ground Academy has removed the “interim” tag from Varsity Head Softball Coach Eric Fruechtemeyer’s title, per a release. After serving in the interim role in the 2022 spring season, he has been named full-time coach. “Eric did a great job of stepping in as our coach...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Williamson County sides with Johnson, Bulso, Fitterer, Ogles and more in Thursday's election results

Williamson County headed back to the polls Thursday for a general election, and Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson is breathing a sigh of relief. Johnson, vying for District 27 that covers some of the county, held off a challenge from Tennessee Stands founder Gary Humble 12,470-11,683 in the unofficial tally for the Republican nomination.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

African American Heritage Society’s Porch Talks to focus on Lee-Buckner school

The topic of the historic Lee-Buckner school will be discussed Friday at the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County’s Porch Talks, and will include remembrances from two of its former students. Located on Duplex Road in Spring Hill, the Lee-Buckner school is the last unrestored Rosenwald school in...
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Headline Homes: May 2022

There have been some intriguing real estate developments as of late!. First, the Post’s sports authority Michael Gallagher reported former Nashville Predators head coach Barry Trotz purchased a home in 12South. More recently, real estate expert William Williams discovered the Crieve Hall property that was once home to the controversial pink paint-splattered statue of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest has hit the market for $1.85 million.
NASHVILLE, TN

