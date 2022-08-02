[Fantasia ’22] ‘Dr. Lamb’ review: Inappropriate, offensive, and in need of every trigger warning

Read on aiptcomics.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
'Bitter Pill To Swallow': Naomi Judd's Music Catalog, Including Hits With Wynonna, Now Belongs To Her Husband Larry Strickland — Sources
Naomi Judd's music catalog now entirely belongs to her husband, Larry Strickland, including all the hits the country star made with her daughter, Wynonna — adding to the drama over leaving her children out of her will. Radar has learned that Naomi's will didn't mention leaving Wynonna, 58, any share of the duo's long list of duets. Strickland is now in control of Naomi's catalog and music proceeds after she gave him complete control of her multimillion-dollar fortune before killing herself. "To Wy, her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna's own hard...
Take a First Look at Brendan Fraser as a 600-Pound Man for A24 Film 'The Whale'
A24 has shared a first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale. Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 drama play of the same name, the image sees Fraser as Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter after he left their family to be with his gay partner who has died, and the grief of the death and his guilt led him to binge eat. Joining Fraser in the cast are Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.
The 2022 Horror Movie ‘Smile’ Trailer Is the Stuff of Nightmares
Get ready to be scared -- and smile. 'Smile' heads into theaters September 30, 2022 -- and the genuinely creepy trailer leaves horror fans wanting more.
First 'Nope' Reactions Call Jordan Peele's Movie Indescribable, Divisive, and Terrifying
Jordan Peele's name has become synonymous with jaw-dropping and creative horror films like Get Out and Us, so it should come as no surprise that his next venture as a writer-director has been met with rave reviews from critics. Nope is set to blend horror with sci-fi and mystery when it officially premieres in theaters later this month, and if the first handful of trailers were any indication—it's going to be an unforgettable movie-going experience.
Horror fans name a non-horror film that still left them feeling queasy
The film Oldboy took audiences who saw its 2003 version by storm. It is a dark story filled with intense action sequences, and, for fans of horror, is one film not in the genre which leaves many feeling unsettled once the final credits role on Oh Dae-su’s story. Conversation...
Kevin Bacon Runs a Killer Gay Conversion Camp in New Trailer for Blumhouse Slasher Pic ‘They/Them’
Kevin Bacon is the devilish head of a LGBTQ+ conversion program that has campers fighting for their lives in the latest trailer for They/Them, the queer empowerment slasher-horror pic from Blumhouse that’s set to debut on Peacock on Aug. 5. “It’s a great day to be alive, isn’t it?” Bacon, who plays camp leader Owen Whistler, says as he welcomes a ragtag group of wary queer and trans campers for a week of programming. Carrie Preston plays Cora Whistler, a creepy therapist, and Anna Chlumsky is Molly, the camp’s medic and newest employee.More from The Hollywood ReporterJak Knight, Stand-Up Comedian, Writer...
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
Jordan Peele's scores biggest debut for an original film since 2019
Audiences are saying yup to Jordan Peele's Nope. The horror director's third film had a solid debut at the domestic box office, grossing $44 million. That was on the lower end of expectations, but it was enough to give Nope the biggest opening for an original studio film in over three years, as The Hollywood Reporter noted. The last original movie to have a bigger debut was Peele's own Us, which opened to $71 million in March 2019.
HBO Max Just Axed 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies
Warner Bros. Discovery dropped at least six Warner Bros. movies released exclusively to HBO Max in an odd move noticed just hours after the company's decision to scrap the nearly-completed Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. The Anne Hathaway-starring 2020 remake of The Witches and Seth Rogen's An American Pickle are among those missing from the streamer. Streaming platforms regularly cycle through licensed content, but it's unusual for a streaming platform to remove its exclusive content.
YouTuber explains how time travel is actually possible in quantum mechanics
YouTuber The Action Lab always brings us fun and exciting science experiments that he uses to educate us about complex scientific principles. You may remember this episode when he made a laser microscope using just a drop of water or this one when he made a black mirror. In this...
Warner Bros announces The Flash release will see light of day despite Ezra Miller controversy
Warner Bros has finally commented on the status of The Flash following recent controversies surrounding Ezra Miller.Miller completed work on the project years ago, but has since found himself embroiled in controversies relating to his conduct.Until now, Warner Bros, the studio behind DC projects, had failed to comment on whether the alleged conduct would affect the $200m (£164m) film’s release plans. Discussion of these plans circulated once more this week after it was announced that the release of Batgirl, a film starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, was being cancelled entirely despite filming being complete.However, during the Warner Bros...
‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2 episode 6 review: A terrible boss and a dangerous close call
The main crew of Only Murders in the Building aren’t the only podcasters on the show. There is also their one-time mentor Cinda Canning. Since their current subject revolves on the Bunny Folger killing, it places them on opposite sides considering their differing agendas. What’s interesting is the episode...
Netflix and Dark Horse extend first look movie and TV partnership for multi-year deal
Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment have extended their creative partnership for multiple years. The two partnered back in 2018 to create Stranger Things comics. This new deal will give Netflix a first look at Dark Horse IP for film and TV, with their most recent collaboration being The Umbrella Academy.
‘Faith’ review: True story of kung-fu Catholic cult ready to save the world
Faith is a documentary that serves as a great example of truth being stranger than fiction. Shot over three and a half months, the film is about the Guerrieri della Luce (The Warriors of Light) a 20 year old Catholic sect comprised of mostly former martial arts champions. The group train with the Master so they will be ready to save humanity when the Apocalypse comes.
Lady Gaga confirms role in ‘Joker 2’
It was announced yesterday that Joker 2, or Joker: Folie à deux, will be released on October 4, 2024, and today, Lady Gaga got in on the fun. It was a rumor Lady Gaga would be co-starring with Joaquin Phoenix, but given her post, it’s now certain she’s in the movie.
Google’s AI chatbot—sentient and similar to ‘a kid that happened to know physics’—is also racist and biased, fired engineer contends
Engineers developing such technology "have never been poor ... never lived in communities of color ... never lived in the developing nations of the world," Blake Lemoine told Insider.
‘Venom’ #9 shows off Symbiote time travel powers
The transformation Venom has gone through continues to impress this week with Venom #9. Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch have explored Eddie Brock’s journey from death to a mysterious garden and finally in Kang the Conqueror’s presence. It’s very zen, especially when you realize Eddie Brock is flexing a new ability he never knew he had until he was the King in Black. Now untethered from a human body, the latest issue takes Eddie on the trippiest journey yet.
‘Paper Girls’ season 1 tells a compelling, human-centered story
Much has been written about the similarities between Stranger Things and the live-action adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s beloved comic series, Paper Girls. Both shows are set in the suburban Midwest of the 1980s. Both showcase an ensemble cast comprised of four young teens. Both interweave elements of sci-fi, urban fantasy, action-adventure, and suspense. Both prominently feature iconic imagery of kids on bikes.
