Early Warning Signs of Thyroid Problems and When You Should See a Doctor
Thyroid disease is common, especially among women and older people, and most issues can be detected and treated.
CNBC
Dr. Fauci: If you aren't up-to-date on Covid vaccines and boosters, you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
If you aren't up-to-date on your Covid vaccines or booster shots, Dr. Anthony Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those doses now, or prepare for a harsh Covid fall and winter. "If they don't get vaccinated or they don't get boosted, they're going to get into trouble," Fauci,...
How to spot when your cough could be an early sign of lung cancer
CAN’T stop coughing? Don’t ignore it, say experts, it could be an early sign of lung cancer. The NHS has launched a campaign calling on people to know the signs and symptoms of lung cancer, and to seek help from their GP as soon as possible if they have health worries.
The 2 clues your ‘harmless’ cough could be a sign of deadly cancer
A COUGH is not necessarily anything to worry about. But there are two signs related to deadly cancer that men you should go to your GP for a check-up. Coughing is a symptom of lung cancer, the second deadliest form of the disease. Around 47,000 people are diagnosed with the...
verywellhealth.com
What Are the Warning Signs of Liver Failure?
Liver failure is when the liver loses its ability to perform its essential roles. Liver failure can be broken down into two categories, acute liver failure and chronic liver failure. Acute liver failure happens suddenly. It is typically due to a virus, medication, or an autoimmune disease. Chronic liver failure...
Bile duct cancer symptoms: From itchy and cracked hands to loss of appetite
Bile duct cancer is a rare type of cancer that develops in the tubes that connect the liver and gallbladder to the small bowel. Between 25 and 30 per cent people with the cancer survive for 1 year or more after they are diagnosed, while 15 per cent survive for 5 years or more, according to Cancer Research UK.
Medical News Today
What to know about stage 2 non small cell lung cancer
80-85% of all lung cancer diagnoses are NSCLC. Staging for NSCLC involves 4 stages with various substages. In this article, we look specifically at stage 2 NSCLC, whether it is curable, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment options, and more. What is NSCLC and what is stage 2?. NSCLC occurs in the cells...
survivornet.com
Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Medical News Today
Heart cancer: What to know
Cancer can affect almost every part of the body, including the heart. Although some heart cancers originate in this organ, it is more common for them to begin in another body part and then spread to the heart. Heart cancer’s origin can greatly affect the treatment options, prevention strategies, and a person’s outlook.
MedicalXpress
Preeclampsia linked to increased markers of brain cell damage, inflammation
Preeclampsia is a serious complication of pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure and kidney damage. Mayo Clinic researchers found that women with a history of severe preeclampsia have more markers linked to brain cell damage and inflammation, compared to women who had uncomplicated pregnancies. The findings are being presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego.
Medical News Today
What do fatty liver disease specialists do?
Fatty liver disease, also known as hepatic steatosis, is a condition where a person has a buildup of fat in their liver. If a person has fatty liver disease, they may require treatment from a liver specialist. The National Institute for Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) notes that...
MedPage Today
Hypothyroidism May Predict Dementia in Golden Years
Older people with a history of hypothyroidism may be at a much higher risk for developing dementia, a Taiwanese study found. Among patients ages 65 and older, hypothyroidism was linked with an 81% increased risk of being diagnosed with dementia (adjusted OR 1.81, 95% CI 1.14-2.87, P=0.011), reported Chien-Hsiang Weng, MD, MPH, of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and colleagues.
consultant360.com
High Insulin Doses in People With Type 1 Diabetes Linked to Cancer Risk
Higher insulin doses in people with type 1 diabetes may be associated with an increased risk of cancer, according to a recent study. The researchers sought to evaluate the risk factors of cancer incidence in people with type 1 diabetes as they noted that no studies have examined this connection.
Study Finds Gout Flare-Ups May Increase Risk Of Heart Attack And Stroke
A new study offers a good reason to manage gout flare-ups. Here's what to know.
verywellhealth.com
Cervical Spondylosis (Arthritis of the Neck)
Cervical spondylosis, sometimes called cervical arthritis or arthritis of the neck, refers to changes due to wear-and-tear arthritis (osteoarthritis) that occur over time and affect the bones, disks, and joints of the neck. This condition affects over 85% of people over age 65. The most common symptoms of cervical spondylosis...
healio.com
Peripheral neuropathy common in patients with idiopathic, diabetic gastroparesis
Patients with symptoms of gastroparesis — including those with diabetic and idiopathic etiologies — demonstrated a prevalence for peripheral neuropathy, according to a study published in BMC Gastroenterology. Researchers further reported that, particularly in patients with idiopathic gastroparesis (IG), this prevalence was associated with more severe gastroparetic symptoms...
Medical News Today
What to know about CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma
Multiple myeloma can be a challenging cancer to treat, mainly because people tend to require more than one type of therapy to stay in remission. An emerging form of treatment is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell neoplasm, a form of...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Pituitary (Secondary) Hypothyroidism?
Pituitary hypothyroidism is a rare condition characterized by low levels of thyroid hormone due to failure of the pituitary gland. The pituitary gland is a pea-sized structure in the brain that releases thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). This hormone circulates in the blood and tells the thyroid to release its own hormones.
