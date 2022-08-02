ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

verywellhealth.com

What Are the Warning Signs of Liver Failure?

Liver failure is when the liver loses its ability to perform its essential roles. Liver failure can be broken down into two categories, acute liver failure and chronic liver failure. Acute liver failure happens suddenly. It is typically due to a virus, medication, or an autoimmune disease. Chronic liver failure...
Medical News Today

What to know about stage 2 non small cell lung cancer

80-85% of all lung cancer diagnoses are NSCLC. Staging for NSCLC involves 4 stages with various substages. In this article, we look specifically at stage 2 NSCLC, whether it is curable, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment options, and more. What is NSCLC and what is stage 2?. NSCLC occurs in the cells...
survivornet.com

Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Medical News Today

Heart cancer: What to know

Cancer can affect almost every part of the body, including the heart. Although some heart cancers originate in this organ, it is more common for them to begin in another body part and then spread to the heart. Heart cancer’s origin can greatly affect the treatment options, prevention strategies, and a person’s outlook.
MedicalXpress

Preeclampsia linked to increased markers of brain cell damage, inflammation

Preeclampsia is a serious complication of pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure and kidney damage. Mayo Clinic researchers found that women with a history of severe preeclampsia have more markers linked to brain cell damage and inflammation, compared to women who had uncomplicated pregnancies. The findings are being presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego.
Medical News Today

What do fatty liver disease specialists do?

Fatty liver disease, also known as hepatic steatosis, is a condition where a person has a buildup of fat in their liver. If a person has fatty liver disease, they may require treatment from a liver specialist. The National Institute for Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) notes that...
MedPage Today

Hypothyroidism May Predict Dementia in Golden Years

Older people with a history of hypothyroidism may be at a much higher risk for developing dementia, a Taiwanese study found. Among patients ages 65 and older, hypothyroidism was linked with an 81% increased risk of being diagnosed with dementia (adjusted OR 1.81, 95% CI 1.14-2.87, P=0.011), reported Chien-Hsiang Weng, MD, MPH, of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and colleagues.
verywellhealth.com

Cervical Spondylosis (Arthritis of the Neck)

Cervical spondylosis, sometimes called cervical arthritis or arthritis of the neck, refers to changes due to wear-and-tear arthritis (osteoarthritis) that occur over time and affect the bones, disks, and joints of the neck. This condition affects over 85% of people over age 65. The most common symptoms of cervical spondylosis...
healio.com

Peripheral neuropathy common in patients with idiopathic, diabetic gastroparesis

Patients with symptoms of gastroparesis — including those with diabetic and idiopathic etiologies — demonstrated a prevalence for peripheral neuropathy, according to a study published in BMC Gastroenterology. Researchers further reported that, particularly in patients with idiopathic gastroparesis (IG), this prevalence was associated with more severe gastroparetic symptoms...
Medical News Today

What to know about CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma can be a challenging cancer to treat, mainly because people tend to require more than one type of therapy to stay in remission. An emerging form of treatment is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell neoplasm, a form of...
verywellhealth.com

What Is Pituitary (Secondary) Hypothyroidism?

Pituitary hypothyroidism is a rare condition characterized by low levels of thyroid hormone due to failure of the pituitary gland. The pituitary gland is a pea-sized structure in the brain that releases thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). This hormone circulates in the blood and tells the thyroid to release its own hormones.
