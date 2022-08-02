(Marysville, CA) – Following the spillway crisis in early 2017, it was noted that Marysville’s wastewater treatment plant ran the risk of toxic sludge going into local waterways, due to that facility being built on a floodplain. Afterwards, Marysville was put under a cease and desist order by the State Water Resources Control Board, specifying the plant be decommissioned by December 2021, or face a penalty.

