Read on kubaradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kubaradio.com
Yuba City Firefighters Respond to Fire at Vacant House on Alemar Way
(Yuba City Firefighters release) At 3:30 Tuesday morning, your Yuba City Firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Alemar way in Yuba City. Crews arrived to find smoke and flames showing from a vacant house. The fire was extinguished and held to the building of origin....
kubaradio.com
5 COVID Deaths Reported – All in Yuba County
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Five more COVID deaths have been reported in Yuba County, according to county health officials. Four of the individuals were elderly, and one in their mid-40s. The Appeal-Democrat, quoting those health officials, reports those deaths “occurred days and weeks previously.”. Although case numbers are down,...
kubaradio.com
MPD and SCSO Invite Public to “National Night Out” Tonight
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Tonight is ‘National Night Out’ as citizens ‘take back’ their neighborhoods and business centers and for Yuba-Sutter, there are two options. The Sutter County Sheriff’s office invites you to join them this evening, at their office at 1077 Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City, from 5:30 until 9:00. Food trucks will be on location, including Tacos El Jeff & Rosie’s Sno Biz.
kubaradio.com
Olivehurst Pool Closing Down for Summer This Sunday
(Olivehurst, CA) – It’s a sign of the ‘dog days of summer’ winding down, and the inevitable transition of going back to school, as the Olivehurst Public Utility District Pool is scheduled to close down for the season this Sunday. The pool, at 1966 9th Avenue, will remain open from noon until 4:45 daily until then.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kubaradio.com
Participants Needed for Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade – Link to Register Here
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – It’s an annual tradition that KUBA has been a proud part of for years, and now, those interested in participating in the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade, are advised to request a registration package now. The parade is scheduled for November 11th along D Street in...
kubaradio.com
Over $7-Million-Dollars for Improvements to Marysville Wastewater Treatment Plant
(Marysville, CA) – Following the spillway crisis in early 2017, it was noted that Marysville’s wastewater treatment plant ran the risk of toxic sludge going into local waterways, due to that facility being built on a floodplain. Afterwards, Marysville was put under a cease and desist order by the State Water Resources Control Board, specifying the plant be decommissioned by December 2021, or face a penalty.
Comments / 0