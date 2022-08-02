UL Summer Commencement Set for This Friday, August 5

Read on kpel965.com
Photos Show Roof of Cajundome in Lafayette Clean and Shining
It's a story we've been following in Lafayette. The roof of the Cajundome needed a good washing, and that is what it got this week. Earlier this week we showed you how L.A. Drone Services were washing the roof of the dome, using drones, and now we have a look at the clean roof.
Lafayette’s Downtown Alive! Announces Fall 2022 Lineup
Soon to be celebrating 40 years, Downtown Alive! returns in the fall of 2022. Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) has announced the Fall '22 lineup for Downtown Alive!, and it features some amazing performers. With shows beginning in September, the lineup includes Bach Lunch performances. DLU wants us to dust off...
Did You Know That There Are Now More Breaux Bridges in Mississippi Than There Are in Louisiana?
Breaux Bridge used to be a charming place that was unique to Louisiana. As a matter of fact, Breaux Bridge, LA was recently named one of the most charming towns in the country—but the exclusivity to Louisiana changed back in 2018 when a restaurant named Breaux Bridge decided to open its doors in Mississippi.
Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival 2022 Postponed Due to Labor Shortage
Organizers of The Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival have announced this year's event will be postponed due to industry labor shortages. Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival Postponed. In a recent post on Facebook, event organizers of The Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival announced the decision to postpone...
Lafayette’s Education Boom – The Joe Cunningham Show
The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Two More Big Money Winners
Lottery players in Louisiana have really been cashing in on the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are available for play in the state. In fact, just days after a Louisiana convenience store sold a $1,000,000 winner in the Mega Millions game, it was announced the same location had sold yet another big money winner.
The Mercredi Show 2022 Fall Season Schedule Announced
The Mercredi Show, which is a free concert series at Pelican Park in Carencro, returns for its Fall 2022 Season. Every Wednesday during a seven-week stretch this fall, you'll be able to enjoy great live music from a variety of local and regional artists. As far as the lineup, you...
’20 Years of Gum Removed’ After Acadiana Mall Entrances Get Pressure Washed—See Before & After Photos
The Acadiana Mall is feeling fresh after getting some much-needed self-care this week. As an '80s baby and a child of the '90s, I can confirm that one of the coolest places to hang out during that time was at the food court entrance of the Acadiana Mall. To be...
EAT LAFAYETTE: Bonne Vie Macrons
The next stop on our Eat Lafayette Tour is Bonne Vie Macarons. If you are looking for some of the tastiest treats around then this is the spot for you. Our wonderful friend Bernie from KPEL had the chance to visit with the owner of Bonne Vie Macarons, Heather Degeyter.
Watch Video of Drone Cleaning Roof of Cajundome in Lafayette
By now you know that the roof of the Cajundome needs a good cleaning and the process is now underway. However, as we previously reported, the roof of the dome is being cleaned this week with the use of drones. In the past, you may have seen workers on the...
Lafayette Traffic Officials Make Announcement About Kaliste Saloom Road Widening Project
For the last two years, residents and travelers who use Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and E. Broussard Road have been dealing with constant construction, which has caused lane closures as workers have been widening the roadway from two lanes to five lanes. Driving through that area, drivers...
UL Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard Receives Contract Extension
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics (Athletic Director) Dr. Bryan Maggard has received a one-year extension to his current contract, the school announced this morning. Maggard, whose base salary was reportedly $400,000 last sports calendar year (with a 2.5% annual raise) according to a report from The Daily...
Saints Fans Can Order Concessions from Seats Using Waitr/ASAP App
The New Orleans Saints and the Lafayette-based Waitr/ASAP app are teaming up to make your Saints game-day concession experience that much better. Fans who attend Saints games in the 'Dome will now be able to use the Waitr/ASAP app to place concession stand orders. A similar service was announced earlier...
Lafayette Utilities to Suspend Late Payment Fees
Lafayette Consolidated Government has not only heard its constituents, it has listened to them. According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government's Twitter page, the organization will suspend late payment charges. With the recent spike in fuel prices and the recent spike in temperatures, this is good news for many in the...
Louisiana State Police: Pilot Killed in Crop Duster Plane Crash Off of I-49
A pilot was killed in a plane crash off I-49 according to Louisiana State Police. A report from our media partners at KATC states that the crash took place on an Interstate 49 exit ramp. State police say the crop-dusting plane was doing some work near the Cheneyville exit. An...
Person Attempts to Jump From Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital Parking Garage
We are following a developing story from a parking garage at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital. A number of folks on social media reported on Sunday afternoon that a person jumped from a parking garage at the Lafayette hospital. We reached out to the Lafayette Police Department and they issued the...
Car Crashes into Lafayette Walgreens Store After Driver Mixes Up Gas, Brake Pedals
According to Lafayette Police, a car crashed into Walgreens this afternoon at the corner of Ambassador Caffery and Congress Street in Lafayette. We spoke to Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department who confirmed that officers are currently working on the incident after a vehicle allegedly crashed into the store located at the popular Lafayette intersection.
Motorcyclist Dies Following Crash in Lafayette (UPDATED)
(UPDATED STORY): Lafayette Police say the rider involved in Sunday evening's crash has been identified as 27-year-old Jake A. Chaisson of Lafayette. He has died from his injuries. ______________________________________________________________. (ORIGINAL STORY): A motorcyclist is listed in critical condition and is suffering from severe injuries following a crash Sunday night in...
Broussard Police Arrest Elderly Man in Homicide Case
69-year-old Edward Lee has been taken into custody following a brief standoff with Broussard Police who were responding to a report of someone being shot. It turns out the person that was shot died from a single gunshot wound and was found inside his/her home in the 400 block of E. Fourth Street, where officers had responded. The victim's identity has not been released yet pending notification of kin.
