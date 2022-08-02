Read on www.seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Man Sentenced in 2014 OWI Case
A Two Rivers man who ran over a Brillion man in 2014 has been sentenced. 29-year-old Christopher A. Scott was found guilty due to a no contest plea on a charge of Injury by Intoxicated use of a Motor Vehicle. Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced Scott to spend two years imprisonment...
Green Bay Homicide Suspect Caught in Alabama
A man connected to a homicide in Green Bay has been caught in Alabama. The search for Caleb Anderson began on Tuesday (August 2nd) after police were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of Packerland Dive, where they found a deceased individual. The incident was quickly labeled as...
Bail Hearing Held For Repeat Domestic Abuser
Bail is set at $300 cash for a-31-year-old Two Rivers man who was involved in a physical altercation with a woman earlier this week. Daniel G. Healy is charged with Battery and Criminal Damage to Property-both with Domestic Violence Enhancers, along with Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Manitowoc Police received...
Repeat Domestic Abuser Charged Again in Manitowoc
A Two Rivers man with a history of domestic abuse has once again been charged. The Manitowoc Police Department was informed of a physical altercation involving a man and a woman in the area of East Magnolia Avenue and Holly Drive at around 2:30 Tuesday morning (August 2nd). A witness...
Green Bay Police Investigating a “Suspicious Death” Alongside Police from the U.P.
The Green Bay Police Department is investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death” on the city’s west side. Officers were called to the Mission Hill Apartments on Packerland drive at around 8:30 yesterday morning (August 2nd) where they located a deceased individual. While they have not...
Man found shot dead in yard of McCalla home
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death, lying in a yard in McCalla Tuesday night.
Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Details Weekend Rollover Crash
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office has released the crash reports from a weekend rollover incident. The report indicates that a vehicle was traveling east on Highway 310 when it crossed over the westbound lane and hit an embankment for a driveway of a residence about half a mile west of Johnston Drive.
Manitowoc Youth In Custody Following Multiple Robberies In The City
A 13-year-old Manitowoc male is in custody facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing two northside businesses. Detective Sergeant Mike Stone says that on Monday afternoon, police responded to the report of an armed robbery that had occurred in the 700 block of North 11th Street. The suspect entered the business...
Manitowoc’s Crime Prevention Committee to Discuss Scams, and National Night Out
There is one more meeting in the City of Manitowoc scheduled for today. The Crime Prevention Committee will gather in the Meeting and Training Room in the Manitowoc Police Department at 6:30 p.m. where they will give the public time to voice their input. Then, after getting their usual updates...
Bail Set for Manitowoc Woman Following a Weekend Vehicle Crash
Bail is set at $1500 recognizance for a 45-year-old Manitowoc woman following a single vehicle crash over the weekend. Melissa A. Stever is charged with Possession of Marijuana and Fentanyl and First Offense-OWI. Police were called to the 1100 block of Richmond Avenue late Sunday afternoon and when they approached...
Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Accused of Breaking Into A Home With A Hatchet
Bail is set at $300 cash for a 32-year-old Manitowoc man accused of breaking into a city residence with a hatchet. Lukas R, Schroeder is charged with Burglary and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Police were called to a home in the 2100 block of Richmond Avenue last week where they discovered...
Ala. girl tied to bed posts in ‘house of horrors’ chewed herself free, police say
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – Chilling details involving an alleged kidnapping and discovery of two decomposing bodies are unfolding at a Dadeville mobile home. Investigators are calling a 12-year-old girl who escaped the house of horrors early Monday morning a hero. Detectives say the girl was restrained to bed posts inside the mobile home for more than a […]
Mississippi woman killed Tuesday morning in wreck
A Mississippi woman was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday. Katelyn Baker, 23, was killed when the 2018 GMC Yukon north she was driving on Highway 11 in Pearl River County veered off the road and collided with a tree. The crash reportedly happened at approximately 9:45 Tuesday...
Appleton Woman Who Robbed Her Former Employer Sentenced to Prison
The 43-year-old Appleton woman who had attempted to rob her former employer at gunpoint has been sentenced. Melissa Mann was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision by Judge Mitchell Metropulos. Mann was found guilty due to a no contest plea on a charge of...
One Dead Following “Tactical Situation” in Fond du Lac County
One person is dead following what is being termed a “tactical situation” in Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Niagara Lane in Taycheedah yesterday afternoon (August 1st) on a report of a domestic dispute. The man...
Green Bay Man Shot and Killed in Minneapolis
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Minnesota over the weekend. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has announced that Sunrise Badbear Wade was shot multiple times on the evening of July 29th in the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis and died from his injuries. His...
Man wanted in Georgia remains in the Choctaw County jail
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in Georgia remains in the Choctaw County jail. Joseph Rich was wanted for a parole violation in Camden County, Georgia. Choctaw County Sheriff Brandon Busby says law enforcement went a home on Dido Mount Salem Road on Monday afternoon. Once the...
Daily Arrest Records - July 31, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, July 31, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Man found dead during SWAT situation near Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during a SWAT situation near Fond du Lac Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says the situation was located at a private residence on Niagara Lane in the town of Taycheedah, northeast of Fond du Lac.
Lakeshore Humane Society Assists Sheriff’s Department in Seizure of Hundreds of Animals
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office called on the services of the Lakeshore Humane Society to assist with the seizure of nearly 475 animals from a property in Kiel. According to the Humane Society, a total of 136 quail, 62 birds, and 275 rabbits were removed from the residence after a complaint was filed regarding their living conditions.
