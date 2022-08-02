ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Governor Announces a State of Emergency for Monkey Pox

By Ornella D'Souza
 2 days ago
Frank Murphy
2d ago

If we are in a state of emergency why hasn't the governer ordered all gay bars, bath houses and restaurants closed as the disease is spread by close physical contact and contaminated fecal matter? Why hasntvthe government placed infected persons in quarantine so they cant infect others?

Fernie Long
2d ago

haven't lefties gone beyond their allotted states of emergency by now...sane people are over it. we thought emergencies were meant for emergencies...

Christy Hackler
2d ago

Told you they’ll keep the viruses coming.I called this last year and the government never disappoints they’re so predictable

CBS Sacramento

California county larger than several states to have secession measure on 2022 ballot

SAN BERNARDINO -- Voters in Southern California's San Bernardino County will have the chance to decide in November whether they want the county to potentially secede from the state.The county's Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Wednesday to put the secession measure on the 2022 ballot, the Southern California News Group reported. One supervisor was absent. The measure will go before the board again next Tuesday for final adoption. The initial draft would put this question to voters on Nov. 8: "Do the citizens of San Bernardino County want the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors to study all options...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California's Housing Dilemma

When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
scvnews.com

Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Daily Numbers Reaches Over 6k

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,637 new cases countywide and 157 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,785, county case totals to 3,315,921 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 86,988, with 488 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Governor Newsom Declares State Of Emergency

SACRAMENTO—On Monday, August 1, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding Monkey Pox in the Sacramento area to reduce risks and standing with the LGBTQ community. “California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gavin Newsom
SFGate

Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?

VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/4/22

Over the last week in San Bernardino County, 3,379 new reported cases were reported. Since July 26, hospitalizations decreased by 4%, with 207 and 23 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Tuesday, San Bernardino County has reported ten new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,844 new reported cases on...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
capitalandmain.com

California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.

For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
kusi.com

California tenants may see a 10% rent increase due to Tenant Protection Act

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing prices in San Diego are already incredibly high compared to other cities but now rent could be increased by up to 10%!. A law passed in 2019 was kicked back into effect on Monday. The “California Tenant Protection Act” limits annual rent increases to no more than 5% plus the inflation rate *or* 10% whichever is lower.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA.com

California expats are making this city unaffordable, housing analysis shows

California transplants – many of them with relatively deep pockets – have played an outsized role in the blazing spike in Denver-area home prices, data from Redfin shows. Redfin, a national real estate brokerage firm, released data last week that shows a national pattern of highly paid workers from major job hubs bringing large salaries with them to more affordable areas through the late 2010s and early 2020s.
DENVER, CO
KTLA.com

What is a pardon and how does the process work in California?

(KTXL) — In July, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced 17 pardons as part of several actions of executive clemency toward incarcerated and formerly incarcerated residents, increasing his total to nearly 130 pardons during his term in office. Since Newsom has served as California’s governor, he’s granted a total of 129...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

Looking to rent in Silicon Valley? Get in line

Silicon Valley remains one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy... The post Looking to rent in Silicon Valley? Get in line appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Amid Napa Legionnaires' outbreak, investigators find bacteria in hotel

NAPA, Calif. - Health officials in a preliminary investigation say they've traced a potential source of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa County to an Embassy Suites hotel. Napa County Public Health on Wednesday said they've been working with California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control...
NAPA, CA

