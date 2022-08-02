Read on wgel.com
Robert Lee “Bob” Weber
Robert Lee “Bob” Weber, 80, of Staunton, IL, passed away on August 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert E. and Sylvia (nee Ostendorf) Weber and his wife Marilan (nee Schlechte) Weber. He is survived by his daughters, Libby (Brett Gunnison) Weber, Carrie Weber,...
Jeanette Amanda Wolters
Jeanette Amanda Wolters, 94, of Aviston, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Aviston Countryside Manor. She was born January 28, 1928 in Aviston, the daughter of Henry & Rosa, nee Holtkamp, Lohman. She married Leo Wolters May 25, 1948 and he preceded her in death on March 7, 2022. Jeanette...
Frances Ann Peebles
Frances Ann Peebles, age 67 of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. Graveside funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at Mulberry Grove City Cemetery in Mulberry Grove, Illinois. Family and friends are welcome to join the family at the cemetery.
Daniel G. “Dan” Yann
Daniel G. “Dan” Yann, age 74 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, August 03, 2022, at his home in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, February 22, 1948, in Effingham, Illinois. On Friday, December 11, 1981, he married Maria A. Yann nee Gall at the Evangelical United Church...
Meet The Bond County Fair Pageant Contestants
A new Bond County Fair Queen and Junior Miss will be crowned Monday, August 8 at the grandstand. The pageant begins at 7:30 p.m. There are six queen candidates; Nicole Blumer, Morgan Wilderman, Cortney Stewart, Mia Emken, Anna Walker, and Cortney Arnold. Click below each contestant’s picture for a greeting from them:
Friday Is Day Two Of The Bond County Fair
Friday is the second day of the 2022 Bond County Fair in Greenville. The schedule includes the beef and steer shows, starting at 8:30 a.m., and the serving of a farmer appreciation lunch in the Activity Building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Antique Farm Machinery Expo opens at...
Comet Cards Now Available
The annual fundraiser of the Greenville High School athletic program has been supported very well for 15 years be area residents. Athletic Director Joe Alstat hopes that support continues. He said athletes are selling the cards. You can also get them at the high school office, the hospital auxiliary thrift shop, and True Value in Greenville. Joe said there are 50 discounts total, with 45 of them being in Bond County.
DeMoulin Museum Hosting Employee Picnic
The DeMoulin Museum is hosting its first reunion picnic for current, former and retired employees of DeMoulin Brothers and Company in Greenville. The event is scheduled for Sunday, September 18 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the museum, located at 205 South Prairie Street. It is for DeMoulin employees from all departments, no matter the length of time worked.
Nashville Nights, Fairground Lights Friday
The Bond County Fair will host a Nashville Nights, Fairground Lights concert Friday, August 5, in the grandstand. The event is cosponsored by HSHS Holy Family Hospital. The show begins at 5:30 PM with two local openers: Than Williams of Sorento, winner of last year’s Fair talent show and 3rd place winner in the State talent show, and Connor Jones of Pocahontas, who recently returned to Greenville after pursuing a career as a musician in Nashville.
PHOTO: Roll Cloud South Of Greenville
The weather has been quite active recently, leading to lots of unique sights in addition to lots of water, heat, and wind. WGEL listener Larry Martin shared this cool shot of a roll cloud with us recently. He took it south of Greenville.
Bond County Fair Opens Thursday
Thursday is the first day of the 2022 Bond County Fair. The big event of the day is the Little Miss Pageant. Due to Wednesday’s heavy rain, the pageant has been moved to the American Farm Heritage Museum’s large exhibit building. It begins at 6:30 p.m. in the grandstand.
Pocahontas House A Total Loss After Fire
Firefighters from multiple districts responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Pokey Road in Pocahontas early Thursday morning. The call came in around 1 AM and Pocahontas fire personnel responded, along with mutual aid by the Greenville, Highland-Pierron, Shoal Creek, Grantfork, and St. Rose departments. Pocahontas EMS were also on the scene.
