SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Employees Protest Mistreatment At Major San Jose Food Plant
Former employees of Amy's Kitchen, a national frozen food brand, came out to protest the abrupt closure of its San Jose factory -- calling it union busting. Nearly 30 workers on Tuesday gathered in front of the shuttered factory on 1885 Las Plumas Ave., to highlight alleged mistreatment they endured. They said they have been subject to dangerous working conditions, intimidation and mistreatment by superiors. The employees tried to unionize a month before they were told the factory was abruptly closing on July 18, citing inflation and supply chain problems. Three hundred employees lost their jobs.
Arson suspect started 10 fires in one Bay Area town, officials say
A 25-year-old woman has been accused of starting 10 vegetation fires in Los Altos Hills.
UC Berkeley pauses People's Park construction amid 'unlawful protest activity,' alleged violence
UC Berkeley said it is pausing construction at People's Park due to "the destruction of construction materials, unlawful protest activity, and violence."
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
The Bay Area's Johnny Doughnuts goes viral for bizarre break-in
The story of a thief who appears to have forgotten his keys at the scene of the crime has gone viral.
SFGate
Westbound I-80 Closed Briefly After Pedestrian Struck, Killed
FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 were closed for about an hour early Thursday in Fairfield near the on-ramp at West Texas Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Initial reports came in just before 2 a.m. of a pedestrian crossing westbound lanes of the highway and...
Bay Area coffee chain, rainbow ramen and more new restaurants to open in Oakland's Jack London Square
Rainbow-colored ramen, sushi, tacos, coffee and more.
SFGate
Alameda Co. Sheriff Seeks Seeks Man Reported Missing In December
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man who hasn't been heard from since December of 2021. Henry "Joe" Meadows is Black, age 74, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with wavy black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
SFGate
1 Dead, Two Others Wounded In Shootings Monday
OAKLAND (BCN) An Oakland man died and two others were wounded in shootings Monday in Oakland, police said. The slaying occurred just after 11 a.m. Officers were sent to the 2400 block of Ransom Avenue after the city's gunshot detection system alerted them to a shooting, according to police. Then...
SFGate
Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined...
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
What to wear to Outside Lands? Get the San Francisco weather forecast
"Typical summer weather" is in the forecast for San Francisco Friday through Sunday, when the annual Outside Lands festival will take over Golden Gate Park.
SFGate
Police Arrest Burglary Suspect Moments After He Fled Scene When Resident Surprised Him In The Act
PALO ALTO (BCN) Palo Alto police arrested a 35-year-old San Jose man Monday afternoon on suspicion of attempted burglary. Officers responded to a 3:40 p.m. call from a man in his 70s reporting a burglary in process at his home in the 1100 block of Ramona Street in the city's University South neighborhood.
Kaiser Permanente workers announce plans for indefinite strike in Northern California
"This status quo cannot go on one more day. Patients are suffering. Therapists are leaving. Kaiser is blatantly ignoring new state laws."
Why house staging is a requirement in the Bay Area housing market
"Every nook and cranny is being dressed."
Proposal would turn former Bay Area movie theater into 15-story apartment building
The project would retain the theater's iconic facade and neon marquee.
A floating river circus descends on San Francisco's Aquatic Park Cove
Hundreds gathered to watch the performance.
'Love triangle': Bizarre story alleged at Bay Area baby kidnapping trial
Two adults accused of kidnapping a baby in April, an incident that made national headlines, are being tried in Santa Clara County.
Concrete slab added to Golden Gate Park as part of Outside Lands renovation
Some nearby residents called it an eyesore.
SFGate
Deputies Seek Suspect In Assault
San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect who hit another man in the face with a vinegar bottle late Monday before stealing his mobile phone. The assault was reported about 10:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Barron Avenue in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, according to a sheriff's news release issued early Tuesday morning.
