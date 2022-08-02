ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Employees Protest Mistreatment At Major San Jose Food Plant

Former employees of Amy's Kitchen, a national frozen food brand, came out to protest the abrupt closure of its San Jose factory -- calling it union busting. Nearly 30 workers on Tuesday gathered in front of the shuttered factory on 1885 Las Plumas Ave., to highlight alleged mistreatment they endured. They said they have been subject to dangerous working conditions, intimidation and mistreatment by superiors. The employees tried to unionize a month before they were told the factory was abruptly closing on July 18, citing inflation and supply chain problems. Three hundred employees lost their jobs.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Westbound I-80 Closed Briefly After Pedestrian Struck, Killed

FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 were closed for about an hour early Thursday in Fairfield near the on-ramp at West Texas Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Initial reports came in just before 2 a.m. of a pedestrian crossing westbound lanes of the highway and...
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Alameda Co. Sheriff Seeks Seeks Man Reported Missing In December

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man who hasn't been heard from since December of 2021. Henry "Joe" Meadows is Black, age 74, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with wavy black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

1 Dead, Two Others Wounded In Shootings Monday

OAKLAND (BCN) An Oakland man died and two others were wounded in shootings Monday in Oakland, police said. The slaying occurred just after 11 a.m. Officers were sent to the 2400 block of Ransom Avenue after the city's gunshot detection system alerted them to a shooting, according to police. Then...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else

The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”  
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Deputies Seek Suspect In Assault

San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect who hit another man in the face with a vinegar bottle late Monday before stealing his mobile phone. The assault was reported about 10:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Barron Avenue in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, according to a sheriff's news release issued early Tuesday morning.
REDWOOD CITY, CA

