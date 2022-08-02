ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Fire at Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood intentionally set

By Jerry Malec
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Arson suspect arrested and charged for fire at Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan announced on Thursday, August 4, that the man suspected of intentionally setting fire to Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo has been arrested and charged. Investigators say 25-year-old Joshua Brereton breached the fence surrounding Planned Parenthood and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Paralyzed Kalamazoo officer released from hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in a motorcycle crash last month was released from the hospital, friends and colleagues said Thursday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Tom Maher had been moved to a rehabilitation center. His coworkers and members of the community were coming together Thursday...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Officers Charged In Breonna Taylor’s Death

Four officers involved in the shooting death of Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor have been arrested due to the botched 2020 raid that killed the first responder at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic. Three of the officers, Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett, and Kyle Meany, have been charged with...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
One person arrested after shooting in Kalamazoo's Edison neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to a shots fired call at Hays Park Avenue and James Street around noon, according to police. When police arrived, they found a car crashed...
Kalamazoo County still intends to condemn family property inside park, despite dismissal of lawsuit

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — An ongoing disagreement between two families and Kalamazoo County over a plot of land inside Prairie View County Park has taken another turn. The county has voluntarily dismissed a condemnation lawsuit filed earlier this year based on a technicality, but according to county administrator Kevin Catlin, the condemnation effort is not over, and they expect to refile in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court soon.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County

It was a brush-covered vehicle, containing an “unconscious” man, which alerted Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies to the location of a wanted criminal believed to be involved in a series of auto thefts, and burglaries throughout Calhoun and Jackson Counties. At around 8:30 p.m., Saturday evening, the Calhoun County...
Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways

Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
MICHIGAN STATE
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Local Primary Election results by county

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Here is a more in depth list of local elections by city, county and township. Specific election information can be found by clicking on the links below. Allegan County: https://www2.allegancounty.org/Elections/Map/Report.aspx?qpid=WP-03-01280&jn=Allegan%20Township. Barry County: https://www.barrycounty.org/departments_and_officials/officials/county_clerk/election_results.php. Branch County: https://www.electionreporting.com/county/052ecbf9-9ff7-4638-a9c9-18bccd5e814c. Calhoun County: https://elections.calhouncountymi.gov/August2022Primary/. Cass County: https://www.electionreporting.com/county/a93205cd-f3f6-48af-9d12-8425432dee96. Kalamazoo County:...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Plainwell youth football coach fired over past drug related convictions

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A Plainwell youth football coach blew the whistle on his own criminal background which led to his own firing and uproar in the community. Former Plainwell Youth Rocket football league coach Shane Sears said he was recently fired for disclosing his criminal record after four years in the volunteer position.
PLAINWELL, MI

