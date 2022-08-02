Fire at Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood intentionally set

Read on jack1065.com
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
Arson suspect arrested and charged for fire at Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan announced on Thursday, August 4, that the man suspected of intentionally setting fire to Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo has been arrested and charged. Investigators say 25-year-old Joshua Brereton breached the fence surrounding Planned Parenthood and...
Paralyzed Kalamazoo officer released from hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in a motorcycle crash last month was released from the hospital, friends and colleagues said Thursday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Tom Maher had been moved to a rehabilitation center. His coworkers and members of the community were coming together Thursday...
6 and 11-year-old girls taken from foster home in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police believe that two young girls reported missing from the home of their foster parents in St. Joseph County have been taken by their mother. Authorities say 6-year-old Alexandra Jay Prewitt and 11-year-old Jerrica Hope Tucker went missing from the...
Driver denied hitting Make-A-Wish bicyclists and said crash scene ‘almost looks real,’ police say
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Immediately after the crash, the driver accused of running over five Make-A-Wish bicyclists, killing two and critically injuring three others, denied hitting anything. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, of Ionia, is accused of driving under the influence of drugs in the crash Saturday, July 30, that...
Officers Charged In Breonna Taylor’s Death
Four officers involved in the shooting death of Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor have been arrested due to the botched 2020 raid that killed the first responder at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic. Three of the officers, Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett, and Kyle Meany, have been charged with...
One person arrested after shooting in Kalamazoo's Edison neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to a shots fired call at Hays Park Avenue and James Street around noon, according to police. When police arrived, they found a car crashed...
Michigan Man Crashes His Plane While Getting Certified To Fly, Dies
His instructor was in the plane with him.
Teenager dies after tree limb falls on vehicle in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A teenager died after a tree limb fell on their car, causing the driver to hit a tree. Landen Taggart, 17, of Dowagiac, was driving on Peavine Street around 4:29 p.m., Aug. 3, in south of Dowagiac, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. A...
Two bridges will close for improvements in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Two bridges will be closed for about two months in Kalamazoo. Both bridges over Potage Creek, on Walnut and Lake streets, will close Monday, Aug. 15, according to a news release from the city of Kalamazoo.
Kalamazoo County still intends to condemn family property inside park, despite dismissal of lawsuit
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — An ongoing disagreement between two families and Kalamazoo County over a plot of land inside Prairie View County Park has taken another turn. The county has voluntarily dismissed a condemnation lawsuit filed earlier this year based on a technicality, but according to county administrator Kevin Catlin, the condemnation effort is not over, and they expect to refile in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court soon.
Semi-truck stolen from business serving Byron Township for 25 years
A semi-truck was stolen from a family-owned business in Kent County over the weekend. Preferred Trucking tells FOX 17, they’ve never had anything like this happen before.
'He jumped over the counter': Witness recalls being inside bank as it was being robbed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While police are investigating an armed robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union branch on Lake Michigan Drive, a witness is still in shock. "Just, almost like, disbelief," says Spencer, who was inside the bank at the time it was robbed and asked us to just use his first name.
Driver who hit & killed 2 during Make-a-Wish ride is officially charged
The woman arrested for hitting and killing 2 cyclists and injuring 3 others Saturday was officially charged in the crash Monday afternoon
One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County
It was a brush-covered vehicle, containing an “unconscious” man, which alerted Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies to the location of a wanted criminal believed to be involved in a series of auto thefts, and burglaries throughout Calhoun and Jackson Counties. At around 8:30 p.m., Saturday evening, the Calhoun County...
Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Kzoo Co. files to dismiss complaint to condemn family cottage
Lawyers for Kalamazoo County have requested to dismiss their complaint to condemn the Johnson-Talanda Cottage in Prairie View Park, a home that has been the center of a legal battle for nearly five years.
Accused drunken driver crashes into cyclists, killing West Bloomfield attorney
An Ionia County woman is behind bars, suspected of driving drunk and running her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride this weekend.
Local Primary Election results by county
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Here is a more in depth list of local elections by city, county and township. Specific election information can be found by clicking on the links below. Allegan County: https://www2.allegancounty.org/Elections/Map/Report.aspx?qpid=WP-03-01280&jn=Allegan%20Township. Barry County: https://www.barrycounty.org/departments_and_officials/officials/county_clerk/election_results.php. Branch County: https://www.electionreporting.com/county/052ecbf9-9ff7-4638-a9c9-18bccd5e814c. Calhoun County: https://elections.calhouncountymi.gov/August2022Primary/. Cass County: https://www.electionreporting.com/county/a93205cd-f3f6-48af-9d12-8425432dee96. Kalamazoo County:...
Plainwell youth football coach fired over past drug related convictions
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A Plainwell youth football coach blew the whistle on his own criminal background which led to his own firing and uproar in the community. Former Plainwell Youth Rocket football league coach Shane Sears said he was recently fired for disclosing his criminal record after four years in the volunteer position.
