Residents along Watertown’s 10th Avenue North assessed for sidewalk, sanitary sewer work (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- One agenda item, in particular, touched on perhaps a bit of a sensitive subject for some residents, past, present, and maybe even future generations. It’s explained as seeking approval to accept an agreement with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers for a Flood Control Feasibility Study for an estimated $1.8 million. It would be a 50/50 split between the City and the USACE, with the first phase of financial commitment of $25,000.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO