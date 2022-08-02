Residents along Watertown’s 10th Avenue North assessed for sidewalk, sanitary sewer work (Audio)

Read on www.gowatertown.net
Watertown City Hall project slow to get started (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The wheels of government can turn very slowly, and that’s evident by the timeliness of Watertown’s City Hall project. It’s been almost two years since the city bought the Wells Fargo Bank building downtown, with the intention of remodeling it into a new City Hall.
Watertown City Council approve a Flood Control Feasibility Study
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- One agenda item, in particular, touched on perhaps a bit of a sensitive subject for some residents, past, present, and maybe even future generations. It’s explained as seeking approval to accept an agreement with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers for a Flood Control Feasibility Study for an estimated $1.8 million. It would be a 50/50 split between the City and the USACE, with the first phase of financial commitment of $25,000.
Flood study, airport terminal lease on the agenda for Watertown City Council
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown City Council holds the first of two regularly schedules meetings in August tonight. They’ll consider an assessment for residents of a neighborhood along 10th Avenue North for a sidewalk and sanitary sewer project take place there. They’ll also consider a professional services agreement for a...
Watertown’s gas prices rolling back toward $4.00 a gallon
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Another drop in gas prices in Watertown this week. A number of stations dropped the price of unleaded a dime on Monday, to $4.09 a gallon. AAA Auto Club reports the national average for a gallon of unleaded is $4.18 a gallon, down from the all-time high of $5.01 a gallon set on June 14th.
UPDATE: Reward now posted in Intentional Damage to Property investigation in Volga area
BROOKINGS, S.D.–Over the past three months, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office has taken more than a half dozen reports of vehicles that have been tampered with in the Volga area; specifically lug nuts that were partially removed from the tires of parked vehicles. Now there’s word of a...
Glacial Lakes Orthopaedics Joins Prairie Lakes Healthcare System
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Prairie Lakes Healthcare System (PLHS) is proud to announce the transition of Glacial Lakes Orthopaedics (GLO) to Prairie Lakes Orthopedics. The acquisition became official when paperwork was signed on Monday afternoon along with a welcome event for the staff joining PLHS. Prairie Lakes Healthcare System and Glacial Lakes...
Watertown home damaged in Monday night fire (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Fire damaged a Watertown home Monday night. Fire crews were called to 2316 Grant Drive at 7:30. KWAT News talked with acting Battalion Chief Jake Jorgenson about what crews found when they first arrived on scene…. They searched the interior of the home to ensure the flames...
Marvin woman wins Conservationist of the Year
MARVIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 2013, Tracy Rosenberg bought nearly a thousand acres of land near Marvin to restore and reconstruct Northern Tallgrass Prairie. Recently, she was named Conservationist of the Year for her efforts. According to the U.S. Forest Service, just 1% of tallgrass prairie remains intact...
Bryant man arrested after crash west of Lake Norden
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 32-year-old man is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash that happened early Tuesday morning. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened west of Lake Norden, on County Road 446 and 194th Street. Their investigation determined that the crash happened during...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Davison by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Davison; Deuel; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody; Sanborn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 511 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CLARK DAVISON DEUEL HAMLIN HAND HANSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MCCOOK MINER MOODY SANBORN
Local Scoreboard – August 1, 2022
Jacks tabbed second in the MVFC
ST. LOUIS (GoJacks.com) – South Dakota State has been picked to finish second in the 2022 Missouri Valley Football Conference race, according to a preseason poll conducted among the league’s coaches, sports information directors and a select media panel that was announced Tuesday. Defending league and national champion...
