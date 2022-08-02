Studio Display speaker problems acknowledged by Apple; not a hardware issue

Read on 9to5mac.com
CNET
Before Downloading iOS 15.6, Check Out All the Updates It Brings to iPhone
Apple released iOS 15.6 on July 20, which means you can now download the update to your iPhone. The new mobile operating system folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
makeuseof.com
How to Play Audio on Two Pairs of Headphones or Speakers on a Samsung Phone
Sometimes, you may want to share music with a friend, but it never feels right to share the same pair of headphones. You may also own two Bluetooth speakers and want to play music from both for a richer listening experience. Samsung’s Dual Audio feature makes these two scenarios possible....
Phone Arena
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
notebookcheck.net
Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature
The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
Apple Pay's Biggest Frustration Could Be Fixed In iOS 16
It would appear that Apple is getting a bit more user-friendly when it comes to Apple Pay on iOS with the newest version of the mobile operating system.
9to5Mac
How to watch new movie Luck on Apple TV+
New family animated movie Luck debuts today on Apple TV+. This is Apple’s first 3D animated feature film, made in partnership with Skydance Animation, as Apple looks to compete against Pixar for the prestige of top-tier animated movies. Here’s how to watch Luck. What is Luck about?. The...
Phone Arena
Google's tweaking of Android 13 could be behind delay in start of Samsung's One UI 5.0 beta
Google has been taking Android 13 out to test drive since February when it released the first of two Android 13 Developer Previews. In April, the beta program for Android 13 began, and sometime this month, the final version of the OS will be dropped for the Pixel 3a series and later. But an unplanned Android 13 beta release might have caused Samsung to delay its own One UI 5.0 beta program.
9to5Mac
Here’s how deliveries and order tracking will work in the iOS 16 Wallet app
Package delivery and order tracking is one of the new features coming to the Wallet app in iOS 16. This is technically in the betas now, but no merchant partners have released support yet, so it’s essentially unusable. Hopefully, we’ll see something alongside iOS 16’s release in the fall; presumably, the Apple Store app will support it so you can track your new iPhone on your old iPhone.
9to5Mac
Twitter for Mac app continuously crashing at launch for many users
If you’re trying to open the Twitter for Mac application today, you’re likely running into some problems. At some point on Tuesday afternoon, the Twitter for Mac app started crashing at launch for most every user…. Twitter for Mac crashing at launch. A number of reports on Twitter...
Digital Trends
Google Meet and Google Duo begin confusing merger
Google has begun the next phase of merging its Duo and Meet video chat apps into one service. The brand sent out an update on Wednesday, which will change the Google Duo icon to Google Meet. The update is largely aesthetic but is set to roll out for Android and iOS devices over the coming weeks. You can expect to receive a home screen notification explaining how Google Duo has been merged into Google Meet.
9to5Mac
Hiring trends indicate Apple plans to significantly expand its ads business
Just last week, Apple announced an expansion of its App Store Search Ads program with two new ad placements in the iOS App Store. Apple currently presents ads in apps like the App Store, News, and Stocks as well as more recent launches such as during Apple TV Friday Night Baseball streams. And recent accelerated hiring trends in the ads platform unit indicate that Apple’s advertising expansion is not slowing down, via Digiday.
NFL・
9to5Mac
Astropad Studio update brings Custom Quick Keys for iPad as a professional drawing tablet
Astropad Studio, the sharp software that lets you run your favorite creative Mac or PC apps on iPad has received a valuable update today with Custom Quick Keys. The addition means you can add seven personalized on screen keys to your iPad. The Astropad Studio 5.1 update landed today with...
9to5Mac
mophie launches powerstation pro, speedport 120 4-port GaN charger, dual USB-C car chargers; available at Apple
Mophie is out with five new Apple accessories today from a sharp portable battery that can power up a MacBook to a new 4-port 120W GaN charger, to a fresh lineup of single and dual USB-C car chargers. Along with direct availability, the new accessories are all being sold by Apple.
9to5Mac
GaN chargers are a game-changer: UGreen 200W and OneWorld65 show why
GaN chargers have been around for a while now, but it’s only relatively recently that the price of the gallium nitride (GaN) has fallen the the point where they are becoming mainstream. The main benefit is high power in a small package. The UGreen 200W GaN charger claims an...
9to5Mac
Cardhop 2.1 adds improved Fantastical integration, QR Code Sharing widget, more
Cardhop is one of the best ways to manage and interact with your cards. The app, created by Flexibits, has now received a big update with some long-awaited requests, and even more integration with its brother-app Fantastical. Cardhop 2.1 wants to improve the integration with Fantastical by enabling the app...
9to5Mac
Chinese smartphone shipments set to fall to 10-year low, explaining Apple discounts
Chinese smartphone shipments fell dramatically in the first half of the year, according to official data, and look set to fall to a 10-year low by the end of this year. The news sheds some light on Apple’s first-ever iPhone discounts on its official Chinese website …. Nikkei Asia...
9to5Mac
Jetpack Joyride will soon have a sequel available exclusively on Apple Arcade
Jetpack Joyride is a classic and popular mobile game that was first released for iOS devices in 2011. More recently, the original game was relaunched on Apple Arcade, but it seems that the developers didn’t want to stop there. Halfbrick Studios has announced a sequel to Jetpack Joyride that is coming soon to Apple Arcade.
