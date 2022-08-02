ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK TV Ratings: 'Love Island' Finale Secures Best Audience Since 2019 While Season Eight Breaks ITV Hub Record

By Max Goldbart
 2 days ago
Last night’s Love Island finale capped off a strong season for the stalwart ITV2 format with a peak of 3.4M, the highest audience since 2019.

The 90-minute extended final averaged 3M, as fan favorites Davide and Ekin-Su were crowned winners. The series averaged 2.7M across its eight-week run, another three-year-high.

ITV also said views to VoD player ITV Hub, which is soon to be replaced by ITVX, were at a record 250M across the whole eighth season.

Known for troubling duty of care issues in the past, the show has mostly been received well but ITV did receive complaints from Women’s Aid about “misogynistic and controlling behavior” exhibited by some of the male contestants.

ITV also used the finale to tease the news that it has commissioned a new season of Big Brother, four years after it was cancelled by Paramount-owned Channel 5.

There will also be two seasons of Love Island next year, one in the winter and one in the summer, meaning a huge year for reality TV on the commercial broadcaster as it attempts to make a success out of ITVX.

Deadline

