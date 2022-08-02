White House selects FEMA and CDC officials to coordinate monkeypox response

Read on www.wicz.com
CNBC
Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says
Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
Russia 'ready' to discuss prisoner swap after Griner jailed
Russia said Friday it was ready to discuss a prisoner swap with Washington at the presidential level, a day after the drug conviction of US basketball star Brittney Griner. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who spoke to Lavrov about the exchange last Friday, said Washington will be "pursuing" discussions with Russia.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
The Largest Hate Groups in America
American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media. The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
"When Asked Where They're From, Americans Reply With A State Or City Instead Of Country": Non-Americans Are Revealing Uniquely American Norms
"When asked where they're from, Americans reply with either a state or city instead of their country. For example, you don't often see an Indonesian person say they're from West Java, just that they're from Indonesia."
Sen. Tim Scott confronted Trump on racism and it launched a major economic initiative: Exclusive book excerpt
August 2017 was the infamous rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. What should have been a sparse gathering turned into a horrific event. Later that day, when I heard the exchange between a reporter and President Trump, I was concerned. His conjecture that "there were fine people on both sides" bothered me. A day or so after, I was asked about it during an interview.
This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Louisiana
There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Louisiana, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than they […]
Ex Oath Keeper reveals racist beliefs of white nationalist group, and plans to start a civil war
During his testimony before congressional investigators, former Oath Keepers spokesman Jason Van Tatenhove left little doubt about the intentions of the white nationalist militia group when its members stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Tatenhove explained that Jan. 6 “could have been a spark that started a new...
The U.S. Department of Education Cancels Student Loan Debt For Beauty School Students in California
If you're a past student at a California-based beauty school that defrauded you, you're in luck. The U.S. Department of Education (ED) cancels loan debt for 28,000 students of Marinello Schools of Beauty, a defunct for-profit college, says an April 28 press release. According to the ED, it will cancel the debt via its borrower defense program.
natureworldnews.com
Death Toll Runs 15 Including Children in Devastating Kentucky Flood
After devastating floods in Kentucky, a number of 16 individuals have died, notably youngsters, and the casualty count is likely to grow a much worse, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear stated Friday. Beshear spoke at a media briefing Friday morning that an enormous total of folks were unaccounted, as searchers tried...
Census lawsuit tossed based on definition of 'whereby'
A federal judge on Tuesday tossed out a public records lawsuit on the 2020 census based on a Webster's dictionary definition of one obscure word: “whereby.”The lawsuit was over an even more obscure concept: how a statistical method was used to fill in details when information was lacking about people residing in dorms, nursing homes, prisons and other group living spaces.A Republican-leaning redistricting advocacy group had sued the Census Bureau and the Commerce Department, which oversees the statistical agency, in an effort to get records showing by state the number of times the statistical method was used for group quarters....
nativenewsonline.net
Life Expectancy Drops During COVID-19 Amongst ‘Native American' Population
A study published on July 27, 2022 by researchers Noreen Goldman and Theresa Andrasfay shows a decline in life expectancy for Native American people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Goldman and Andrasfay write that based on their research of two separated data collections, there is an estimated loss in life expectancy,...
China claims its missiles crossed Taiwan island for first time as it sanctions Pelosi over trip – live
Chinese state media claim closest ever exercises to island; US House speaker sanctioned by Beijing over Taiwan trip
US companies are hoarding more and more cash overseas
Cash holdings by U.S. companies have swollen 48% to $5.9 trillion since Congress enacted tax reforms intended to help them repatriate their overseas profits. Here's why.
The County With the Oldest Population in Every State
The U.S. population is older now than it has been since record keeping began. The median age in the United States is 38.2 years, up from 36.9 years a decade ago, and from less than 30 in the 1970s. This trend is the result of several factors – both long and short term. For one, […]
Why the Old Elite Spend So Much Time at Work
Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Everything in America is getting older these days. In practically every field of human endeavor—politics, business, academia, science, sports, pop culture—the average age of achievement and power is rising. Politics is getting older. Joe Biden is the oldest president in U.S....
How Much Money Makes You Middle Class In New York?
I've always considered myself a middle-class guy...some might say I'm a no-class guy but enough about what my ex-girlfriends might say. So what is middle-class? For me, it means that we always have what we need and not worrying about eating or the lights going out. I would say that...
