Vallejo, CA

Newspaper Says Police Union Blocked Access to Press Conference

By Vanguard Administrator
davisvanguard.org
 3 days ago
KRON4 News

Member of SF political dynasty files to run for DA

CORRECTION: The original version of this story stated that Joe Alioto Veronese’s mother, Angela, ran for San Francisco mayor twice. In fact, she ran four times. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Joe Alioto Veronese — a civil rights attorney and former police and fire commissioner, and bearer of a famous name in city politics — pulled […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

What are those matching buildings in Oakland?

OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC News

11-year-old 'attacked' by police at California State Fair, family says

An 11-year-old Black boy was "attacked" by police during "Kids Day" at the California State Fair, according to his family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Elijah Hunter's family, their attorney, Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gathered Monday for a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosts the fair.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police

San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
SAN JOSE, CA
davisvanguard.org

Judge Maintains Felony Charges in Series of Home Depot Shoplifting Crimes

WOODLAND, CA – A preliminary hearing was heard here in Yolo County Superior Court this week for Alejandro Lopez and Christina Granados, a duo that allegedly stole about $5,000 of merchandise from four Home Depots across Northern California. Combined, the two were charged multiple times with second degree robbery,...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Pricey Napa policy summit raises concerns for social media accountability groups

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some California lawmakers and tech industry advocates will begin meeting Thursday night at an upscale resort in Napa for a summit that has sparked scrutiny from groups supporting proposals that would hold social media and tech companies accountable. Tech advocates and a group of lawmakers are...
CBS San Francisco

2 sought in armed Rolex robbery in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO – Two suspects are being sought after a man was robbed at gunpoint of his Rolex watch in San Leandro on Tuesday afternoon.San Leandro police said officers were called to the 15100 block of Crosby Street shortly before 3 p.m.Police said the victim, identified as a man in his 50s, was arriving home from Oakland. After exiting his vehicle, the suspects confronted the victim, holding firearms and demanding his Rolex watch.Fearing for his life, the victim gave them the watch, police said.The suspects were last seen driving away in what police described as a newer model green Chevrolet...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Boudin Will Not Seek to Run Again in 2022 for DA

Chesa Boudin ended speculation that he would run against Brooke Jenkins for DA. “I am choosing to put my family first: I will not be running for office in 2022,” Boudin wrote. Boudin cited his obligations to his family—his young son and his father. “I’m committed to criminal...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

SF Mayor London Breed Demands Sup. Walton Apologize for Racial Slur

The controversy surrounding a racial slur that San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton said to a Sheriff’s Department Cadet at City Hall Security in June escalated on Monday and Tuesday, with Mayor London Breed calling for an apology and Walton threatening legal action. On June 24th, a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

