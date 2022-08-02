Newspaper Says Police Union Blocked Access to Press Conference

Read on www.davisvanguard.org
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartmentJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames Patrick
postnewsgroup.com
OPINION: Are We About to See the Permanent Exclusion of Most Black People from Construction Jobs in Oakland?
For decades Black people in Oakland have obtained 9% or less of the work hours on publicly funded construction projects. So…for jobs that are paid for by all of our tax dollars, Black residents, who make up 23% of Oakland’s population, get only 9% of the relatively well-paid work doing construction.
Member of SF political dynasty files to run for DA
CORRECTION: The original version of this story stated that Joe Alioto Veronese’s mother, Angela, ran for San Francisco mayor twice. In fact, she ran four times. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Joe Alioto Veronese — a civil rights attorney and former police and fire commissioner, and bearer of a famous name in city politics — pulled […]
SFist
Vacaville Woman Charged With Setting 10 Los Altos Wildfires In One Day
It was a busy Saturday for the Santa Clara County Fire Department, the local Cal Fire Unit, and the Foothill-De Anza Community College Police Department, as they battled 10 fires — all allegedly set by the same person. It was at 1:13 p.m. this past Saturday afternoon when the...
oaklandside.org
Oakland youth fought for the vote in 2020, and won. Now they’re being told to wait
Since the 2020 passage of Measure QQ, a ballot measure that lowered the voting age for Oakland school board races to 16, youth leaders in Oakland have been working to raise awareness amongst their peers with the expectation of exercising that privilege this November. It turns out, they’ll need to...
berkeleyside.org
Student charged in Berkeley High mass shooting plot sentenced to rehab facility
A 16-year-old Berkeley High student has been sentenced to “a program of rehabilitation” after being arrested on suspicion of plotting a mass shooting and bombing at the school, according to an Alameda County assistant district attorney. The teen will not attend Berkeley High or any other BUSD school...
What are those matching buildings in Oakland?
OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
San Mateo Co. residents demand answers after Indiana Batmobile garage raid
According to receipts obtained by ABC7 News I-Team, the sheriff's office spent more than $5,000 for airfare, $1,272 for three nights of hotels, and $427 for a rental SUV. They say only three of the investigators made overtime on that Sunday - more than $3,000. A total of $10,142.76 so far.
Vallejo police chief comes under withering attack by officers’ union for leadership style
In its latest annual report released this past week, the Vallejo Police Department cites significant declines in use of force incidents, city claims, and citizen complaints — three issues that Police Chief Shawny Williams was hired to address when he took over the embattled and at times infamous department in 2019.
Arson suspect started 10 fires in one Bay Area town, officials say
A 25-year-old woman has been accused of starting 10 vegetation fires in Los Altos Hills.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Pedestrian Accident Fatality on Dougherty Road in Alameda County
Officials in Alameda County reported a fatal pedestrian crash on Dougherty Road on the night of Sunday, July 31, 2022. The incident took place around 10:00 p.m. on the 6200 block of Dougherty Road near Dublin Boulevard and Interstate 580. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Dougherty Road. The...
3-alarm fire ignites in Martinez, threatens homes
A three-alarm fire is burning in the East Bay, threatening homes and putting up smoke. At around 4:20 p.m., the vegetation fire ignited near 4105 Pacheco Blvd. in Martinez.
11-year-old 'attacked' by police at California State Fair, family says
An 11-year-old Black boy was "attacked" by police during "Kids Day" at the California State Fair, according to his family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Elijah Hunter's family, their attorney, Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gathered Monday for a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosts the fair.
SFist
Sonoma County Man Frequently Using Backyard as Shooting Range, Neighbors On Nextdoor Up In Arms
One man near Sebastopol has installed a private shooting range on his property, and is making extensive and very loud use of it, and furious neighbors have tried enlisting the Sheriff’s Office, county supervisors, and attorneys, all to no avail. We do not know the name of the Sonoma...
San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police
San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
davisvanguard.org
Judge Maintains Felony Charges in Series of Home Depot Shoplifting Crimes
WOODLAND, CA – A preliminary hearing was heard here in Yolo County Superior Court this week for Alejandro Lopez and Christina Granados, a duo that allegedly stole about $5,000 of merchandise from four Home Depots across Northern California. Combined, the two were charged multiple times with second degree robbery,...
KCRA.com
Pricey Napa policy summit raises concerns for social media accountability groups
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some California lawmakers and tech industry advocates will begin meeting Thursday night at an upscale resort in Napa for a summit that has sparked scrutiny from groups supporting proposals that would hold social media and tech companies accountable. Tech advocates and a group of lawmakers are...
2 sought in armed Rolex robbery in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO – Two suspects are being sought after a man was robbed at gunpoint of his Rolex watch in San Leandro on Tuesday afternoon.San Leandro police said officers were called to the 15100 block of Crosby Street shortly before 3 p.m.Police said the victim, identified as a man in his 50s, was arriving home from Oakland. After exiting his vehicle, the suspects confronted the victim, holding firearms and demanding his Rolex watch.Fearing for his life, the victim gave them the watch, police said.The suspects were last seen driving away in what police described as a newer model green Chevrolet...
davisvanguard.org
Boudin Will Not Seek to Run Again in 2022 for DA
Chesa Boudin ended speculation that he would run against Brooke Jenkins for DA. “I am choosing to put my family first: I will not be running for office in 2022,” Boudin wrote. Boudin cited his obligations to his family—his young son and his father. “I’m committed to criminal...
Report on Bay Area’s racial-economic divide finds some Black residents living in persistent poverty
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the...
californiaglobe.com
SF Mayor London Breed Demands Sup. Walton Apologize for Racial Slur
The controversy surrounding a racial slur that San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton said to a Sheriff’s Department Cadet at City Hall Security in June escalated on Monday and Tuesday, with Mayor London Breed calling for an apology and Walton threatening legal action. On June 24th, a...
