Newspaper Says Police Union Blocked Access to Press Conference

SAN LEANDRO – Two suspects are being sought after a man was robbed at gunpoint of his Rolex watch in San Leandro on Tuesday afternoon.San Leandro police said officers were called to the 15100 block of Crosby Street shortly before 3 p.m.Police said the victim, identified as a man in his 50s, was arriving home from Oakland. After exiting his vehicle, the suspects confronted the victim, holding firearms and demanding his Rolex watch.Fearing for his life, the victim gave them the watch, police said.The suspects were last seen driving away in what police described as a newer model green Chevrolet...

SAN LEANDRO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO