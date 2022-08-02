ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

PSP: Thieves use distraction to steal credit cards

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago
abc27.com

Man stabbed in Lancaster pizza shop; Police searching for suspects

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 13 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to Dominion Pizza on S. Queen Street after receiving reports of a fight with a knife involved. According to Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers found a male victim inside the pizza shop...
LANCASTER, PA
MyChesCo

Identity Theft Suspect Sought: State Police Say He Purchased $5,000 Worth of Goods

CLAYMONT, DE — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of identity theft. The suspect, pictured below, is accused of using the victim’s identity to make purchases at two different stores. On July 20, 2022, the suspect opened a Home Depot credit card and made purchases at The Home Depot store located at 601 Naamans Road, Claymont, DE 19703. Later that day, he also opened a Verizon account and purchased a new phone at the Walmart Supercenter located at 5900 Perkiomen Avenue, Exeter Township, Berks County, PA. The total value of the items obtained by the suspect is estimated to be over $5,000.
CLAYMONT, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Would-be robber threatened to shoot employees

CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Police are on the hunt for the man who, they said, threatened to shoot two employees of a convenience store during an armed robbery in Berks County late Wednesday morning. The would-be robber approached the counter inside the Sunoco A-Plus at 1547 Lancaster Ave. in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Motorcyclist killed after fleeing State Police

HONEY BROOK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed after fleeing Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday evening. According to State Police, Troopers reported a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed west on State Route 322 in Chester County. Troopers attempted to initiate a stop but the motorcycle accelerated and fled west.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Northumberland Jail employee charged for intentionally starving cat

Shamokin, Pa. — Daniel Barley, an employee of the Northumberland Jail, was recently charged with second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to animals for neglecting and starving a cat for three weeks. The 33-year-old Coal Township resident allegedly lied to police when he told them he still lived at the home near the 1200 block of West Arch Street during an interview in May. Officer Cody Rebuck said he didn’t believe Barley after he inspected the home and cat. ...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Dirt bikers run from police, one caught

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a dirt biker after he ran from police. Troopers say on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. they ran into a group of bikers at the intersection of 15th Street and Highland Avenue in Allentown. The troopers say they were driving recklessly...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing Chester County Man

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Chester County man. Shawn Mabe, 39, was last seen at his Waterway Road home in East Nottingham Township on Sunday, July 24, Pennsylvania State Police said. Police believe Mabe is traveling in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima with the Pennsylvania license...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ID 3 killed in July van crash in Carbon County

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, PA. - State police have released the identities of three people killed when a tractor-trailer and a passenger van collided on Interstate 80 in Carbon County on July 11. The three victims are the tractor-trailer driver, David Lee Byler, 34, from New Columbia Pa., and two women in...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police looking for help after woman jumped and beaten at apartment complex

LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police are searching for two men they believe attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County. The woman was just getting out of her car when two men in masks assaulted her. It happened Saturday night, right out in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments on Lower Macungie Road. The 41-year-old woman was getting out of her car, not far from John Townsend's apartment.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

State police arrest Lehigh County man who allegedly fled on dirt bike

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 29-year-old Allentown man Tuesday on charges of attempting to evade officers on a 2017 Suzuki motorbike in South Whitehall Township. The motorist is charged with attempting to flee from police, operating an expired vehicle, driving without eye protection and using an improper class of license, according to a statement released by state police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Seized drug money used to train police In Northampton County

EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck has released how much drug money was seized in police operations for the 2021-22 fiscal year. According to the D.A.’s office, police in the county seized $245,585.16, two firearms, and six vehicles which the police are now using. This year’s...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

West Chester man arrested after police find large quantity of heroin, fentanyl

WEST CHESTER — A West Chester man traveling with a large quantity of drugs in his vehicle was arrested after he was involved in a one-vehicle accident. On July 22 at 11:15 a.m., West Chester police was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident in the 300 Block of West Nields Street. Police made contact with the operator of the vehicle, identified as Stephen Reese, 35, of West Chester, and signs of impairment were observed. A large quantity of suspected heroin and fentanyl packaged for sale was recovered from the vehicle.
WEST CHESTER, PA

