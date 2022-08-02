Read on www.benzinga.com
Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)
Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
CoSoSys appoints Kevin Gallagher as CEO
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- CoSoSys, the leading data loss prevention solution for multi-OS enterprises, today announced that Kevin Gallagher has joined as CEO to lead the company’s next chapter of growth. The news comes following CoSoSys’ rapid North American enterprise and international expansion, with annual recurring revenue growth of more than 60% in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005424/en/ Kevin Gallagher, CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Aqua’s Brian Gresehover Promoted to Vice President of Engineering to Advance Company Excellence Initiatives
Brian Gresehover.Image via Essential Utilities. Essential Utilities Inc. has appointed Brian Gresehover to Vice President of Engineering at Aqua, its water and wastewater subsidiary.
VISTA Millennial Superstar Honoree Promoted to Vice President of Engineering at Aqua
Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022
According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
BCE Registers 3% Revenue Growth In Q2 Aided By Robust Wireless, Residential Internet And Media Growth
BCE, Inc BCE reported second-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 2.9% year-on-year to C$5.86 billion. The company attributed the performance to a 3.8% increase in service revenue to C$5.23 billion, reflecting robust wireless, residential Internet, and media growth. Product revenue decreased 4.6% Y/Y to C$628 million due to fewer mobile...
Troubled Logistics Firm Suspends CEO After Reportedly Missing Payroll
Click here to read the full article. Supply chain technology firm Slync.io removed co-founder and CEO Chris Kirchner from the top spot Monday, following a string of employee allegations that accused the firm of dodging worker pay as its former leader focused on failed attempts to purchase a U.K. football club. Slync, which has been embroiled in accusations it hasn’t paid employees for, in some cases, two months has placed chief of staff Tim Kehoe in the role of acting president following Kirchner’s ouster. “Chris, our CEO, has been suspended, at this point, of his duties as CEO and Tim is our...
Glossier Lays Off Employees Following Shift in Strategy
Layoffs have ensued at Glossier as it refocuses its distribution strategy. The brand, a previous direct-to-consumer darling that unveiled a retail partnership with Sephora last week, has laid off an unknown number of employees as it streamlines to meet the needs of its omnichannel strategy under freshly minted chief executive officer Kyle Leahy.
Supply Chain Services Merger Creates Leading Systems Integrator
Peak Technologies and Supply Chain Services entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine the two companies, creating a full-service solution provider. “The merging of these two industry-leading companies creates the largest team of AIDC professionals in our industry and gives us the ability to partner with customers throughout the world to solve complex problems through our technology and services,” says Tony Rivers, CEO of Peak Technologies.
GlobalLogic Announces Appointment of New President and CEO
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and leader in Digital Engineering, today announced that its President and CEO Shashank Samant will be succeeded by the firm’s current Chief Operating Officer (COO) Nitesh Banga, who will become the new President and CEO effective October 1, 2022. Nitesh is a well-rounded and seasoned executive who has successfully worked across functions from Strategy, Go-To-Market, Engineering, and Operations while also launching similar businesses in the Japan market. Shashank will assume a new role as Chairman of the GlobalLogic Board, in addition to being the Executive Advisor to Mr. Toshiaki Tokunaga, the Head of Hitachi Digital Systems and Services (DSS) Sector. In this capacity, Shashank will continue to support the GlobalLogic business as well as advise on Hitachi Group’s broader digital business growth strategy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803006014/en/ Nitesh Banga appointed as digital engineering leader GlobalLogic’s new President and CEO effective October 1, 2022. Current President and CEO Shashank Samant to assume new role as Chairman of the Board. (Photo: Business Wire)
Falcon Capital Advisors Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Capital Advisors, a leading business advisory firm that provides strategic advice, technical expertise and engagement execution to financial institutions and government agencies, today announced that it has hired industry veteran Walter Allen as its Managing Director; Natisha Dawson as its new Director of Finance and promoted Ken Yoo to Chief Operating Officer.
Experienced Finance and Operations Executive Lisa Kelley Joins Quanergy Board of Directors
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that Lisa M. Kelley, an experienced finance and operations executive, has joined the company’s board of directors. Kelley brings to the board more than 25 years of success in the electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing and consumer goods industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005421/en/ Quanergy appoints Lisa Kelley to Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
Kasee Calabrese Named EVP and CFO of Endeavor Content
Kasee Calabrese has been tapped for the dual roles of executive vice president and chief financial officer at Endeavor Content. The finance executive previously served as EVP of Global Finance at AMC Networks. In her newly created senior leadership position, Calabrese will be responsible for the TV and film studio’s...
Up Close: In Conversation with Stibo Systems’ Miriam Molino Sánchez
Click here to read the full article. Up Close is Sourcing Journal’s regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company’s latest moves. In this Q&A, Miriam Molino Sánchez, head of global retail practice at master data management platform Stibo Systems, discusses weighing the sustainable impact of choices and how her company is making data more accessible and actionable. Name: Miriam Molino Sánchez Title: Head of global retail practice Company: Stibo Systems Tell us about your company’s latest product introduction: More companies are aiming to introduce cloud-based data management to get data on the fly and...
Stilla Technologies Solidifies Leadership in EMEA, Expands Footprint in APAC
Stilla Technologies, the multiplex digital PCR company, announces the addition of Yvan Sergeant to serve in the capacity of Vice President/General Manager for the EMEA region. Sergeant joins Stilla with over two decades of experience in the life sciences industry, scaling go-to-market teams and delivering substantial growth in both genomics and proteomics spaces. Yvan held prior leadership positions at PerkinElmer, Caliper Life Sciences, and Trinean, and comes to Stilla from Quanterix where he served as VP/GM, Europe.
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Payment And Rewards Platform Spendr Expands Into Michigan
Spendr, the first all-in-one cannabis payment and rewards app for consumers and dispensaries is launching in Michigan at the Endo Cannabis Center in Adrian. ’We are thrilled to be launching in Michigan at the Endo Cannabis Center in Adrian,” said Lucas Gould, founder and CEO of Spendr. Created and...
Industry Veteran Alan Stein Joins HealthEdge as Chief Commercial Officer
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- HealthEdge announced today that veteran Alan Stein has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for go-to-market strategy, customer growth, and adoption of the HealthEdge Digital Platform. Stein brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare technology to HealthEdge, with a strong emphasis on marketing, strategy, commercialization, customer success, and corporate development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005743/en/ Alan Stein, Chief Commercial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced the appointment of industry veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product & Design for the APAC Market. Lam brings more than 15 years of experience building innovative products, services, and businesses to Fortune 500 companies, investors, and government agencies. The addition comes as the company expands its global capacity and strengthens an international leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005006/en/ SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market. (Photo: Business Wire)
Associations Join Forces to Ensure Cargo Visibility
Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) and the European Shippers’ Council (ESC) joined forces to accelerate adoption of DCSA standards. The associations will leverage DCSA’s open-source, vendor-neutral standards to help members and other business partners make data exchange more timely, accurate and interoperable. “Global supply chains have been continuously...
Kasey Jones Joins Virtual, Inc. as Newest Managing Director
WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Virtual, Inc. today announced the appointment of Kasey Jones as its newest Managing Director. Virtual provides professional services to associations, standards organizations, consortia, advocacy groups, and professional societies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005104/en/ Kasey Jones, Managing Director, Virtual, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
