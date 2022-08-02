SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and leader in Digital Engineering, today announced that its President and CEO Shashank Samant will be succeeded by the firm’s current Chief Operating Officer (COO) Nitesh Banga, who will become the new President and CEO effective October 1, 2022. Nitesh is a well-rounded and seasoned executive who has successfully worked across functions from Strategy, Go-To-Market, Engineering, and Operations while also launching similar businesses in the Japan market. Shashank will assume a new role as Chairman of the GlobalLogic Board, in addition to being the Executive Advisor to Mr. Toshiaki Tokunaga, the Head of Hitachi Digital Systems and Services (DSS) Sector. In this capacity, Shashank will continue to support the GlobalLogic business as well as advise on Hitachi Group’s broader digital business growth strategy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803006014/en/ Nitesh Banga appointed as digital engineering leader GlobalLogic’s new President and CEO effective October 1, 2022. Current President and CEO Shashank Samant to assume new role as Chairman of the Board. (Photo: Business Wire)

