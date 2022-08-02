WASHINGTON (AP) — Jerry Moran wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas primary election. With just 280 precincts of the 3994 reporting, Moran had received 80 percent of the vote over challenger Joan Farr. That was more than enough for the Associated Press to declare Moran the winner. He will face Mark Holland who won the Democrat nomination.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO