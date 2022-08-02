Read on littleapplepost.com
Related
🎥 Abortion vote in Kansas sparks hope for Dems in midterms
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. (Click below to watch the Task Force meeting) At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in...
Former congressman connected to false text about Kan. abortion amendment
TOPEKA — Former U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp is behind the false text message about the constitutional amendment that enraged Democrats on Monday, the Washington Post reports. The newspaper traced the unsolicited text messages to a political tech firm called Alliance Forge and identified Huelskamp’s Do Right PAC as the client behind the campaign.
Sen. Marshall remains dedicated to "protect life at all costs"
WASHINGTON — In one of the biggest days of this year's primary campaign season, red-state Kansas rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. – an OBGYN who delivered more than 5,000 babies issued a statement on the result of the Value Them both Amendment outcome.
Kobach looks for comeback in Kansas attorney general primary
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Immigration hardliner Kris Kobach is attempting a political comeback Tuesday in the Republican primary for Kansas attorney general, where he faces a former prosecutor and a state senator who, like Kobach, say they would prioritize fighting the federal government. Kobach had a national profile for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kelly, Schmidt easily win primary for Kansas governor
WASHINGTON (AP) — Derek Schmidt wins Republican nomination for governor in Kansas primary election on Tuesday night and will face incumbent Governor Laura Kelly in November. Kelly easily won the Democratic nomination for governor in Kansas primary election with 95 percent of the vote over Richard S. Karnowski. Schmidt...
Kansas voters resoundingly protect access to abortion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights, rejecting a ballot measure in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright.
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday will hold the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed...
Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A rare Democrat in a deeply Republican state, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas is one of the most vulnerable incumbents seeking reelection this year. In the final months of her congressional campaign, she is focusing on Republicans' strict opposition to abortion rights. An online...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mark Holland wins Dem. nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Holland wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas primary election. With 1045 precincts of 3949 reporting Holland had received 42 percent of the vote and had a large lead over five challengers. That was enough for the Associated Press to declare him the winner....
Jerry Moran wins GOP nomination for U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jerry Moran wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas primary election. With just 280 precincts of the 3994 reporting, Moran had received 80 percent of the vote over challenger Joan Farr. That was more than enough for the Associated Press to declare Moran the winner. He will face Mark Holland who won the Democrat nomination.
K-State launches effort to support growth of meat processors in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. – A rush to locally produced meat partly necessitated more than two years ago by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has spawned consumer’s interest in direct-to-consumer processing businesses, said a group of Kansas State University experts. Dustin Pendell, an agricultural economist with K-State Research and...
Kan. begins fiscal year 2023 with tax receipts ahead of estimates
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday the Kansas July tax receipts. In total, Kansas saw its total tax receipts for July exceed the estimate by $127.6 million with $586.2 million collected, according to a statement from her office. “Due to my administration’s record-setting economic development successes over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Kan. court administrator charged with falsifying signatures
A former Ellis County District Court Administrator was charged with nine counts of felony identity fraud after allegedly using electronic signatures to sign performance evaluations for court staff, according to the charging affidavit, which was released Wednesday. According to the affidavit, Amanda Marie Truan's alleged use of the electronic signatures...
Kan. woman enters plea in death of victim found in mobile home
McPHERSON – A Kansas woman entered a no-contest plea to charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Tina Nicole Brown, 35, entered the plea Wednesday in...
Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
Kansas game wardens rescue 4 from Kansas River
JEFFERSON COUNTY—Kansas game wardens are being recognized for their effort to make a water rescue on the final weekend of July. Just before 4 p.m. July 30, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office reported 4 overturned canoes in the Kansas River that needed help, according to a social media report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Official: Multiple dead at 2 homes in small Nebraska city
LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — An unknown number of people were found dead Thursday in two homes in a small community in northeastern Nebraska, and schools and most businesses went on lockdown as a precaution at the recommendation of police, officials said. Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State...
Police: Kansas man was allegedly selling cocaine near school
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1800 Block of SW Burnett Road related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
Suspects captured after 2-state chase in reported stolen car
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. Just after 4a.m. July 30, Richardson County, Nebraska authorities alerted sheriff's deputies in Kansas of a stolen Ford Crown Victoria that had been taken from Dawson, Nebraska, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Murder suspect was also wanted for violent Kansas armed robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas woman arrested on Monday in Allen County in connection with the July 25 murder of a man in Chanute was also wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery on July 16. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 41-year-old Nicole Pike is being held in...
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0