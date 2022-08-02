ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Little Apple Post

🎥 Abortion vote in Kansas sparks hope for Dems in midterms

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. (Click below to watch the Task Force meeting) At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Kelly, Schmidt easily win primary for Kansas governor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Derek Schmidt wins Republican nomination for governor in Kansas primary election on Tuesday night and will face incumbent Governor Laura Kelly in November. Kelly easily won the Democratic nomination for governor in Kansas primary election with 95 percent of the vote over Richard S. Karnowski. Schmidt...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Kansas voters resoundingly protect access to abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights, rejecting a ballot measure in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Jerry Moran wins GOP nomination for U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jerry Moran wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas primary election. With just 280 precincts of the 3994 reporting, Moran had received 80 percent of the vote over challenger Joan Farr. That was more than enough for the Associated Press to declare Moran the winner. He will face Mark Holland who won the Democrat nomination.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas game wardens rescue 4 from Kansas River

JEFFERSON COUNTY—Kansas game wardens are being recognized for their effort to make a water rescue on the final weekend of July. Just before 4 p.m. July 30, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office reported 4 overturned canoes in the Kansas River that needed help, according to a social media report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: Kansas man was allegedly selling cocaine near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1800 Block of SW Burnett Road related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

