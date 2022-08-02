‘Run BTS’ Returns After 10-Month Break; Fans Celebrate On Social Media

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Celebrity Pets That Have Their Own Social Media Accounts
Celebrities are just as obsessed with their pets as everyone else — so much so that some have even created social media accounts for their animals, which have gained some pretty big followings. Paris Hilton has an entire Instagram dedicated to all of her “fur kids” called Hilton Pets....
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
Jack Osbourne welcomes fourth baby, his first with fiancée Aree Gearhart
Jack Osbourne and his fiancée, Aree Gearhart, welcomed their first child together on July 9. The “Osbournes” alum, 36, waited nearly three weeks to announce his daughter Maple’s arrival via Instagram. “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy,” he captioned a Wednesday...
‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Crushes Acoustic Cover of Rihanna Hit: VIDEO
American Idol champ Noah Thompson is rapidly making headway in the country music industry after taking home the crown this past season. After making his debut at CMA Fest in June, the budding star took to Instagram to announce the release of his newest single “Stay,” a cover of Rihanna’s 2012 hit, on Friday. Sharing an acoustic version of the single, fans flooded the comments to praise the release.
‘American Idol’ Winner Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Tour
The crossover between “American Idol” and “The Masked Singer” continued this weekend as one former “Idol” winner was unmasked on a national tour. “The Masked Singer” Tour started on May 28 and stopped in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, July 8. At each location of the tour, a celebrity guest performs as “Boom Boom Box,” with clues about the celebrity posted to the tour’s Instagram page.
‘We were humiliated’: Audrina Patridge recalls Justin Timberlake’s ‘rude, diva behaviour’ at 2007 VMAs
Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video...
‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Lauren Alaina Signs with Big Loud Records
American Idol Season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina has signed with Big Loud Records after announcing her departure from Mercury/Universal Music Group earlier this year. Alaina shared her excitement about taking the next step in her career. Lauren Alaina Signs with Big Loud Records. In April, Alaina announced to fans that...
Former Disney star Demi Lovato back to female pronouns after stint as 'they/them'
Singer Demi Lovato is reverting back to "she/her" pronouns after over a year of referring to herself as "they/them."
Selena Gomez Celebrates 30th Birthday With Taylor Swift: '30, Nerdy and Worthy'
Selena Gomez celebrated her milestone 30th birthday with none other than her bestie, Taylor Swift. The Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram on Friday and posted a couple of photos of her and the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer posing in silly fashion. In the first photo, Gomez is all smiles as she has her arm around Swift, who is holding three fingers to signify her 30th birthday.
Behind the Beef: Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s Feud Explained Blow By Blow
Do you ever look around at a fight between friends, and wonder, “What happened here?”. Well, we do too. Read below for a deep dive into the beginning, fiery middle, and sweet conclusion of one of today’s most famous feuds: the beef between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.
Camila Cabello Reflects on Fifth Harmony's 'Wild Ride' After 10th Anniversary with Throwback Photo
Camila Cabello is reminiscing on her time as a member of Fifth Harmony. On Thursday — one day after the former girl group celebrated the 10th anniversary of their July 27, 2012 formation on The X Factor — Cabello paid tribute to her former bandmates on social media and wished them "love and happiness."
Kelsea Ballerini Hits The CMA Fest Stage In Sexy Jumpsuit & Sparkly Cowgirl Hat
Kelsea Ballerini was one of several country stars to hit the main stage at the CMA Music Festival in June 2022, and her performance was televised with many others on Aug. 3. The 28-year-old looked like she was having a blast as she performed, wearing an embroidered jumpsuit that hugged every inch of her figure. At one point during the performance, she put on a sparkly cowgirl hat to acknowledge her country roots while she belted out some of her hits.
Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Shares Throwback Performance Of “What Hurts The Most” With Taylor Swift
Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox recently took a trip down memory lane and shared old concert footage featuring music sensation Taylor Swift. The “Fearless” singer surprised Swifties with the country trio during her 2013 Red Tour. During a stop in Nashville, the platinum-selling ensemble came out to perform...
WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Teases ‘90s-Country Inspired Single “The Little Things”
Kelsea Ballerini is set to release another single from her forthcoming record, “Subject to Change.”. While sporting a Shania Twain-inspired cheetah print ensemble, the hitmaker jumped (Aug. 2) on TikTok to ask fans a very important question and to reveal a snippet of the unreleased single. “Wait should I...
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry Chose Chaos This Week
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.If I were to describe my ideal night at a club—although “ideal” and “club” are not two words I would ever use in the same sentence—it would involve having pizza thrown at me by Katy Perry. (Frankly, pizza thrown at me by anyone.)My dream became some lucky revelers’ reality. A video went viral this week of the pop star at a Las Vegas party, where she...
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Pals Ryan Seacrest and Luke Bryan Stage Hilarious Entrance Ahead of Show
Prior to Luke Bryan’s appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” the “American Idol” judge teamed up with Ryan Seacrest for a hilarious entrance. Ryan Seacrest shared the hilarious video featuring his “American Idol” pal. “This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa,” the sound over declares. Bryan is seen making a dramatic entrance, with Seacrest looking shocked.
Watch Harry Styles help gig-goer propose to girlfriend
Harry Styles has helped a couple get engaged during one of his recent shows in Portugal. Footage from the show, which took place at Lisbon’s Altice Arena on July 31, shows Styles interrupt his ‘Love on Tour’ set before handing the microphone to a nearby audience member.
Reba McEntire Opens Up About Reunion Plans For Sitcom ‘Reba’
Reba McEntire is opening up about the reunion plans for her beloved sitcom Reba. While promoting her upcoming concert tour on The Bobby Bones Show, she talked about how she’s trying to get reboot going of the show for a while now. “We’ve been trying really hard to do...
Demi Lovato shades 12-year age gap with ex Wilmer Valderrama in new song '29,' fans speculate
Demi Lovato is shading her ex-boyfriend actor Wilmer Valderrama in her new song "29," fans have speculated. The song, which is part of her new "Holy Fvck" album, begins with the lines "Petal on the vine/ Too young to drink wine/ Just five years of bleeders/ Student and a teacher/ Far from innocent, what the f--k's consent?/Numbers told you not to, but that didn't stop you."
