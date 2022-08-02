‘Run BTS’ Returns After 10-Month Break; Fans Celebrate On Social Media

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.If I were to describe my ideal night at a club—although “ideal” and “club” are not two words I would ever use in the same sentence—it would involve having pizza thrown at me by Katy Perry. (Frankly, pizza thrown at me by anyone.)My dream became some lucky revelers’ reality. A video went viral this week of the pop star at a Las Vegas party, where she...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO