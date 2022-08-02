ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Character breakdowns reveal the new faces coming to ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’

By Francisca Tinoco
wegotthiscovered.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume

Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
Variety

What’s Coming to Disney+ in August 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tatiana Maslany will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as lawyer-turned-superhero Jennifer Walters when “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” premieres on Disney+ on Aug. 17. Marvel recently shared an official trailer for the show at San Diego Comic-Con, which featured familiar MCU mainstays like Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner and Benedict Wong’s Sorcerer Supreme Wong. The new series, which is being billed as Marvel’s first TV comedy, will consist of nine episodes airing weekly on the streaming service. August will also see “Lightyear” touch down onto Disney+ after its mid-June theatrical release. The film is a solo...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakdowns#Marvel Universe#Freshman Year#Marvel Comics#Mcu#Caucasian
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: Freshman Year Reportedly Not Bringing Back Tom Holland

Last year, Marvel Studios announced that they are working on the animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year which will center on Peter Parker's journey in the MCU before his introduction in Captain America: Civil War and his subsequent trilogy. Since then, we haven't heard any news about whether Tom Holland will reprise the role in the series and now it looks like we have the answer.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
Polygon

She-Hulk is joined by Daredevil in new trailer from San Diego Comic Con 2022

She-Hulk is heading into the courtroom in the newest trailer for Disney Plus’ upcoming series. The trailer, released at San Diego Comic-Con, shows Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, as well as a few of the show’s many guest actors like Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and Mark Ruffalo. She-Hulk is set to premiere on Disney Plus on Aug. 17.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Cinemablend

John Wick 4: First Look At Keanu Reeves’ Return As The Title Assassin Is Finally Here

The wait for John Wick: Chapter 4 (which may have the subtitle Hagakure) has stretched on much longer than expected, with the next entry in the popular Keanu Reeves-led action film series having once been slated for May 2021 and now on track to come out early next year. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the upcoming 2023 movie, but with less than a year to go until Chapter 4’s arrival, a new goodie has dropped to boost the hype: our first look at Reeves’ return as John Wick.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 Review Continues To Transcend The Conventions Of The Animated Superhero Series

To say that the DC franchise as a whole has had a troubled history translating its characters to the big screen would be an understatement. Though DC characters in live-action and animation have certainly had their gems in the realms of film and tv, the most recent crop of live-action DC movies have been divisive money-makers, prompting a disjointed and generally disappointing answer to Marvel’s competing MCU. Somehow, in the midst of all the live-action chaos, DC’s strongest, most consistently well-review series slips by, vastly unnoticed, and it’s returned for a third – no less raunchy and no less outstanding – season: DC’s “Harley Quinn.”
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

The best Marvel shows not on Disney+

The history of Marvel on TV is a lot messier than their work in theaters. Before Marvel TV was integrated into the MCU and landed on Disney+, there was a wide array of other stuff going on that was either loosely or closely connected to the movies that were regularly premiering in theaters. In general, though, TV has only become more important for Marvel’s overall stories.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An offensively immoral horror exploits a real-life tragedy on Netflix

There are some movies that make you question exactly how they managed to land studio approval and funding, before making it all the way through shooting, post-production, and release without anyone bringing up the fact that maybe it’s not the best idea, with Daniel Farrands’ The Haunting of Sharon Tate firmly in that camp.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy