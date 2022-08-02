ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role

Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
Person
Michael Keaton
wegotthiscovered.com

We need to talk about Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’, and why ‘Batgirl’ got canceled

In the later hours of Wednesday in the United States, a press release confirmed that the highly anticipated and long-awaited Batgirl film had been sent back into development hell by Warner Bros. to the dismay of fans. With no clear reason given, there’s one obvious comparison fans are making, and it’s to the increasingly unhinged news around The Flash star Ezra Miller.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Joker 2 lands release date

A release date for the upcoming Joker sequel has been officially confirmed. The follow-up to Todd Phillips' critically acclaimed film, Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on October 4, 2024. The film's title was announced this June, with Phillips sharing it on his Instagram account alongside an image...
MOVIES
UPI News

'Batgirl' movie will not be released

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peacemaker#Canonical#Film Star#Justice League#The Suicide Squad#Dceu
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Confirms Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2,’ Shares New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Update, August 4 2022: The rumors are officially true. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker: Folie à Deux” in fittingly musical fashion, sharing a new animated teaser set to Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.” The teaser does not offer any plot details, other than apparently confirming that the sequel is a musical, but it is also notable for referencing Joaquin Phoenix. Previous reporting indicated that delays in negotiating Phoenix’s deal were holding up the sequel, but it seems as if everything has been resolved. “Joker: Folie à Deux” is now slated for an October...
MOVIES
Complex

Ranking Harley Quinns: The Best Harley Quinn Actors of All Time

Harley Quinn is one of the most ubiquitous comic book characters out there—only the thing is, she’s not from a comic book. Created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm in 1992 for a Batman: The Animated Series episode called “Joker’s Favor,” Harley Quinn was, essentially, a walk-on role, designed and intended to only appear in that one episode and then never to be seen again. As Dini considered the character more, he decided she’d take on more of a Punch and Judy doll-style approach to Joker, that she’d maybe make a joke that Joker’s other henchmen would like, and he’d start to get jealous. The character was a hit amongst the producers and quickly became a staple among Batman’s expansive rogue’s gallery.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Interesting theory claims there was never really a DCEU to begin with

Way back in the heady days of 2013, then-Warner Brothers, a movie production studio that also owns DC Comics and the right to most of its characters, took a look at the billions that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was raking in and said, “We want that.” However, the difference is that Marvel Studios had elevated aspiring producer Kevin Feige, who had made his bones in movies like You’ve Got Mail, before his work on X-Men and Spider-Man got him the attention of Marvel Studios. His vision was to create a shared universe of connected films to mirror the work that Marvel creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby had done to create the Avengers.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
theplaylist.net

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 Review Continues To Transcend The Conventions Of The Animated Superhero Series

To say that the DC franchise as a whole has had a troubled history translating its characters to the big screen would be an understatement. Though DC characters in live-action and animation have certainly had their gems in the realms of film and tv, the most recent crop of live-action DC movies have been divisive money-makers, prompting a disjointed and generally disappointing answer to Marvel’s competing MCU. Somehow, in the midst of all the live-action chaos, DC’s strongest, most consistently well-review series slips by, vastly unnoticed, and it’s returned for a third – no less raunchy and no less outstanding – season: DC’s “Harley Quinn.”
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Gnarly horror fans single out the grossest movie moments they’ve ever seen

Content warning: Some of these movie scene descriptions are vulgar and intense; readers should take care while reading. Horror movies are labeled as such for a reason; they’re — well, horrifying. People tune in and watch a scary film hoping to be scared; they expect everything from jump scares to all our murder sprees, depending on the horror genre they favor.
MOVIES
AdWeek

James Gunn Assures Fans Peacemaker Is Safe at HBO Max

Showrunner James Gunn went on Twitter to assure viewers that Season 2 of Peacemaker is safe from the chopping block. Following reports of Warner Bros. Discovery’s executive decision to cancel the release of Batgirl and that HBO Max may be moving away from scripted TV content, viewers took to social media to voice their concerns to Gunn about the fate of the HBO Max series, Peacemaker.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An offensively immoral horror exploits a real-life tragedy on Netflix

There are some movies that make you question exactly how they managed to land studio approval and funding, before making it all the way through shooting, post-production, and release without anyone bringing up the fact that maybe it’s not the best idea, with Daniel Farrands’ The Haunting of Sharon Tate firmly in that camp.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Film fans rue the sequels they were desperate to see that never happened

On paper, the practice of generating sequels is exceedingly simple. A movie either earns enough money to make it happen, or it generates enough positive buzz and acclaim to make a second installment worthwhile, even if the profit margins aren’t on a par with typical blockbuster fare. Of course,...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Bruce Campbell turned down ‘many’ big MCU roles before ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Bruce Campbell has joked that he’s been no stranger to discussions with Marvel before his mate Sam Raimi got him a role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A longtime Raimi collaborator across the Evil Dead trilogy, Darkman, the first Spider-Man trilogy, and many more, Campbell finally made an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after months of speculation. Playing the vindictive (and hard done by) Pizza Poppa, Campbell joins fellow Raimi alums Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, and Alfred Molina in the all-encompassing media franchise.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy