BYD To Start Selling Passenger EVs In Germany And Sweden In Q4 2022

insideevs.com
Stellantis Overtakes Tesla In Europe EV Sales, Targets Top Spot
Stellantis is on a roll in Europe when it comes to electric vehicle sales, with the Franco-Italo-American group overtaking Tesla in the first half of the year and closing in on Volkswagen Group. The automotive group born from the merger of France's PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles aims to...
insideevs.com
Fisker Ocean One Launch Model Sold Out Despite $5,000 Deposit
Fisker Inc has announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 and offered an update regarding reservation numbers for its Ocean electric SUV. The EV startup said it has over 56,000 reservations as of August 1, 2022, including 5,000 preorders for the limited-edition Ocean One launch model. This effectively means the Fisker Ocean One is sold out, which is great news considering that each customer had to put down $5,000 to secure their order.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model S And X Available For Order In Europe Year-Long Hiatus
You have not been able to order a new Model S or Model X in Europe for almost two years now, but Tesla says it has just opened the Euro order books again and it estimates first deliveries should begin by the end of the year. You can now also pick the Plaid version of either model for the very first time in Europe too.
insideevs.com
XPeng Electric Car Sales Increased By 43% In July 2022
XPeng electric car sales continued to increase in July, although the rate of growth slowed down again, probably to the lowest level so far. XPeng delivered 11,524 electric cars last month, which is 43% more than a year ago, and the 9th five-digit result in the past 11 months. The...
insideevs.com
BMW's Neue Klasse Of EVs To Debut With Compact Sedan, Sporty SUV
BMW has provided a significant update regarding its upcoming Neue Klasse (New Class) of electric vehicles that will debut in 2025. During BMW Group's Q2 2022 conference call on August 3, CEO Oliver Zipse made several comments about the Neue Klasse, chief of which was confirmation that the next-generation EV family will debut in compact sedan and sporty SUV body styles.
CNBC
Volkswagen-backed Northvolt to develop wood-based batteries for EVs
The attempt to develop battery materials from a range of sources comes as major European economies lay out plans to move away from road-based vehicles that use diesel and gasoline. Stora Enso says says it's "one of the largest private forest owners in the world." The partnership will see Northvolt...
insideevs.com
Opel / Vauxhall Astra Electric Hot Hatch Reportedly In Development
Even though Stellantis sold more EVs in Europe than Tesla in the first half of 2022, none of its electric models are particularly quick or exciting, since they are all based on the same two platforms (PSA’s EMP1 and EMP2) with the same 134 hp (100 kW) motor and 50 kWh battery pack. But according to a new report, that may change fairly soon as Opel / Vauxhall is reportedly working on a hot hatch version of the upcoming all-electric Astra.
insideevs.com
World’s Top 5 EV Automotive Groups Ranked By Sales: H1 2022
The first half of the year is already behind us so we can take a look at which companies are producing and selling the highest number of plug-in electric cars. According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, more than 4.1 million plug-in cars were registered during the first half of 2022 (including over 913,000 in June). A year ago, at that point, it was over 2.5 million.
UK new car sales fell 9% in July as supply chain problems continue
Sales of new cars in the UK fell by nearly a 10th in July because of supply chain problems, forcing the industry body to cut its full-year forecast even though it expects chip shortages to ease in the coming months. New car registrations in July fell 9% from a year...
insideevs.com
Is MINI Considering Canoo As Urbanaut MPV Maker And Platform Donor?
After confirming late last year that it is developing a production version of the Vision Urbanaut electric MPV concept, MINI is reportedly working on ways to make the project happen. The BMW Group-owned brand has a lot on its plate when it comes to electrification, having already confirmed three EVs...
insideevs.com
Lucid Cuts 2022 Production Forecast Once Again To 6,000-7,000 EVs
Lucid Group has slashed its production forecast in half for this year, estimating it will manufacture between 6,000 and 7,000 Air electric sedans after a difficult second quarter caused by supply-chain issues. It's the second time this year that the EV startup reduces its production forecast. The company entered the...
insideevs.com
Tesla 4680 Current Collector Layout Revealed
After days of hard work, the Munro Live team presents another stage of the teardown of the Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y's structural battery pack. We already saw big progress in removing the pink polyurethane foam with a rented dry ice blaster and now we can see the current collector layout of one section of the battery (there are four sections in total), as well as the voltage sensor harness (VSH), and battery management system (BMS) elements.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Suggests Tesla's Next Gigafactory Might Be In Canada
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at the company's annual shareholder meeting on August 4 that an announcement regarding the next Gigafactory could be made later this year. During a speech at the Gigafactory Texas meeting dubbed Cyber Roundup, the executive talked in detail about Tesla's vehicle assembly plants. He noted that Tesla opened two new factories this year—Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg and Gigafactory Texas—that are both building the Model Y, with the latter being the only Tesla facility that makes Model Ys powered by 4680 battery cells laid out in structural packs.
BBC
BP sees biggest profit in 14 years as energy bills soar
BP has reported its biggest quarterly profit for 14 years after oil and gas prices soared. The energy giant saw underlying profits hit $8.45bn (£6.9bn) between April and June - more than triple the amount it made in the same period last year. It comes as typical household energy...
Euro zone retail sales drop more than expected in June as prices rise
BRUSSELS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone retail sales plunged more than expected in June as prices at factory gates continued to rise, data showed on Wednesday, signalling a weakness in consumer demand that could herald a recession in the second half of the year.
insideevs.com
US-Made 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Is Better Equipped, Cheaper At $37,495
Volkswagen of America has announced US pricing for the 2023 ID.4 electric SUV, which recently entered production at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The 2023 VW ID.4 Standard, which is the name of the new entry-level model, has a starting MSRP of $37,495, excluding a $1,295 destination charge. That makes it $3,735 cheaper than the current entry-level model, the 2022 ID.4 Pro, which starts at $41,230. Customers eligible for the federal tax credit of up to $7,500 can lower the price to a very competitive $29,995 before the destination fee.
Scottish salmon industry urges ministers to act over Dover delays
Action urged over Brexit-related delays of up to 48 hours caused by queues on the UK side of Channel
U.S. says China firing missiles over Taiwan is unjustified escalation
TAIPEI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's firing of missiles during military drills around Taiwan was an unjustified escalation, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, as Beijing said it would sanction House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for visiting the island.
insideevs.com
Porsche Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo: Perfect EV Autobahn Stormer?
If money is no issue, the Porsche Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo is probably one of the coolest models to have from the Taycan lineup. It combines the cool and practical Sport Turismo wagon body style with the dual-motor powertrain that produces up to 500 kilowatts (671 horsepower) and up to 850 Newton-meters (627 pound-feet) of torque in overboost mode with Launch Control.
Nature.com
A concise guide to modelling the physics of embodied intelligence in soft robotics
Embodied intelligence (intelligence that requires and leverages a physical body) is a well-known paradigm in soft robotics, but its mathematical description and consequent computational modelling remain elusive, with a need for models that can be used for design and control purposes. We argue that filling this gap will enable full uptake of embodied intelligence in soft robots. We provide a concise guide to the main mathematical modelling approaches, and consequent computational modelling strategies, that can be used to describe soft robots and their physical interactions with the surrounding environment, including fluid and solid media. We aim to convey the challenges and opportunities within the context of modelling the physical interactions underpinning embodied intelligence. We emphasize that interdisciplinary work is required, especially in the context of fully coupled robot"“environment interaction modelling. Promoting this dialogue across disciplines is a necessary step to further advance the field of soft robotics.
