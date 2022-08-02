ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

UPDATE: Jaguar I-Pace Catches Fire While Charging In Florida

By Andrei Nedelea
insideevs.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 190

Jim Adamson
3d ago

These electric vehicles are not safe. This is becoming a daily occurrence. The green people failed to do their research as far as safety or logistics while forcing electric cars on people. I'd venture to say in the long run these vehicles will be much worse for the environment than combustion engines

Nick
3d ago

I have worked with high voltage & amperage for years. I absolutely would NEVER charge an electric car while it was sitting in the garage. NEVER!

wordtoyourmother
2d ago

these cars use hundreds of the same batteries found in vape mods. you know the same batteries that were causing vape mods to explode. these battery packs are ticking time bombs. not to mention you use 50% more electricity charging them then you use to cool your home with the ac. ev cars are not environmentally safe stop believing the government that has received millions in lobbying money from ev manufacturers. do your research.

UPI News

Truck hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on Florida highway

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida said no one was injured, but several dinners were ruined, when a truck carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire on the highway. The Seminole County Fire Department said the driver of the tractor-trailer pulled over to the side of Interstate 4 in the Sanford area when the trailer caught fire about 4:40 a.m. Thursday.
SANFORD, FL
Daily Mail

California cops discover underground bunker powered by stolen electricity at homeless camp containing $100,000 of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition

Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
SAN JOSE, CA
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
SFGate

2 Alligators Fatally Attack Florida Woman After She Falls Into Pond

An 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond near her house in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, authorities said. Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year, but the latest was at least the third in the United States since May. The body of a man who had been retrieving Frisbees from a lake in Largo, Florida, was found May 31. And in June, a man was killed after being dragged into a retention pond by an alligator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
MotorBiscuit

Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?

Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Stingray impales beachgoer, and second visitor also stung, Florida officials say

A stingray impaled one beachgoer with a barb, and a second person was also stung while in ankle-deep water at Daytona Beach, a Florida official said. Shortly after 11 a.m. on July 31, a 24-year-old woman from Maryland stepped on a stingray and got a partial barb stuck in the bottom of her left foot, according to Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs, spokeswoman for Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
Motorious

California Sheriff Raids Indiana Auto Shop

Usually, cops don’t like getting involved in situations which involve civil disputes unless there’s a threat of physical harm or something else criminal. That’s what makes a story broadcast by ABC7 News Bay Area so strange. Not only did the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office get involved in what appears to be a business dispute, it went so far as to send four employees to raid an automotive shop in Indiana, all at the expense of California taxpayers. If we didn’t already have personal experiences of some rotten apples in law enforcement abusing their power, we would be completely astounded by the accusations being thrown around.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

5-Year-Old Girl, Woman Die in Fire Caused by E-Bike Battery Explosion

An apartment fire caused by a battery explosion killed a 5-year-old girl, a 36-year-old woman, and their three dogs on Wednesday, New York officials said. The girl’s 46-year-old father, who is the woman’s boyfriend, is in critical condition in the hospital, police said. The fire broke out after a battery powering the electric bike exploded just outside the door of the couple’s apartment overnight, trapping the three inside with their dogs, New York fire marshals said. The couple apparently owned several electric scooters and bikes, even inspiring neighbors to buy e-bikes themselves, one told CBS New York. “We all used to ride our bikes. He was the reason I bought my e-bike,” the neighbor said. The fire, which was contained to the one apartment, also sent a fourth person and a firefighter to the hospital with minor injuries.Read it at CBS New York
NEW YORK CITY, NY

