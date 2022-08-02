UPDATE: Jaguar I-Pace Catches Fire While Charging In Florida

An apartment fire caused by a battery explosion killed a 5-year-old girl, a 36-year-old woman, and their three dogs on Wednesday, New York officials said. The girl’s 46-year-old father, who is the woman’s boyfriend, is in critical condition in the hospital, police said. The fire broke out after a battery powering the electric bike exploded just outside the door of the couple’s apartment overnight, trapping the three inside with their dogs, New York fire marshals said. The couple apparently owned several electric scooters and bikes, even inspiring neighbors to buy e-bikes themselves, one told CBS New York. “We all used to ride our bikes. He was the reason I bought my e-bike,” the neighbor said. The fire, which was contained to the one apartment, also sent a fourth person and a firefighter to the hospital with minor injuries.Read it at CBS New York

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO